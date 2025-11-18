Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Pets, And If So What Kind? (Closed)

This is my first post so please be kind and tell me about your pets.
#1
Birds:
Orpington chickens, Silkie chickens, & several hybrids
Call ducks, Fulvous whistle ducks, Mandarin ducks, and runner ducks.
We also have a Common Buzzard that has taken up residence on our land and can often be found chilling out on the lawn (presumably hunting the moles), sitting on our paddock fencing, or up my oak tree. We’ve named him Merlin.
Goats:
About 20 Pygmy Goats, and 2 Anglo-Nubian goats
Equine:
I’ve got 11 Miniature Donkeys, and 2 Shetland Ponies
Dogs:
2 Border Collies, A Shih-Tzu/Poodle cross, and a Mi-Ki
Other:
I’ve also go a Tortoise, and a Bat.
#2
dog (cocker spaniel), cat, lots of fish, Hermans tortoise, 3 guinea pigs, 2 rabbits
#3
I have a dog named Lucy, we think she is corgi/chihuahua :)
#4
i have a perfect gentleman cat and a wild kitten. they put on some entertaining shows and play with anything that hits the floor. A favorite is a twisty tie from the bread package
#5
I have a dog , rabbit and two cats that are all equally silly
#6
i have a dog called Lucas and he is a Kuvasz.
since you said “tell me about your pets” i will :)
he likes running and pulling people on skis and his top speed was 30kph (wow!).
#7
I have 4 dogs currently, all under the age of 3.
Peanut: a chihuahua/min pin mix that grew to be, like, 15 lbs overweight. he is my chubby puppy and i love him to death.
Pip: i named this one! also a chihuahua/min pin mix. she is like, super skinny and has big bug eyes and long crooked teeth. my fav :)
Poppy: also a mix
Opie (Apollo): a pit bull puppy!
#8
One cat and two tame Australian magpies…
#9
a bunny
he’s 9 years old, has 3 legs and is probably the most expensive bunny in the province.
Follow Us