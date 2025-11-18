Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Pets, And If So What Kind? (Closed)

by

This is my first post so please be kind and tell me about your pets.

#1

Birds:
Orpington chickens, Silkie chickens, & several hybrids
Call ducks, Fulvous whistle ducks, Mandarin ducks, and runner ducks.
We also have a Common Buzzard that has taken up residence on our land and can often be found chilling out on the lawn (presumably hunting the moles), sitting on our paddock fencing, or up my oak tree. We’ve named him Merlin.

Goats:
About 20 Pygmy Goats, and 2 Anglo-Nubian goats

Equine:
I’ve got 11 Miniature Donkeys, and 2 Shetland Ponies

Dogs:
2 Border Collies, A Shih-Tzu/Poodle cross, and a Mi-Ki

Other:
I’ve also go a Tortoise, and a Bat.

#2

dog (cocker spaniel), cat, lots of fish, Hermans tortoise, 3 guinea pigs, 2 rabbits

#3

I have a dog named Lucy, we think she is corgi/chihuahua :)

#4

i have a perfect gentleman cat and a wild kitten. they put on some entertaining shows and play with anything that hits the floor. A favorite is a twisty tie from the bread package

#5

I have a dog , rabbit and two cats that are all equally silly

#6

i have a dog called Lucas and he is a Kuvasz.
since you said “tell me about your pets” i will :)
he likes running and pulling people on skis and his top speed was 30kph (wow!).

#7

I have 4 dogs currently, all under the age of 3.

Peanut: a chihuahua/min pin mix that grew to be, like, 15 lbs overweight. he is my chubby puppy and i love him to death.

Pip: i named this one! also a chihuahua/min pin mix. she is like, super skinny and has big bug eyes and long crooked teeth. my fav :)

Poppy: also a mix

Opie (Apollo): a pit bull puppy!

#8

One cat and two tame Australian magpies…

#9

a bunny

he’s 9 years old, has 3 legs and is probably the most expensive bunny in the province.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Something In Your House That Surprises Everyone Who Visits?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Cat Patios, Known As Catios, Are The Latest Way To Spoil Your Beloved Kitty (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Every Year These 4 Friends Take The Same Christmas Photo, And The Way They Change Is Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mother And Daughter Continue To Recreate Extravagant Red-Carpet Looks With Simple Household Items, And They Totally Nail It (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Texans Are Bringing Farm And Wild Animals Inside To Keep Them Warm During The Cold Wave (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Created A Mammoth From Smalt-Ceramics, Crushed Stone, And Wood
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.