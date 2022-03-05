You may not know Zach Cherry by name, but there’s a very good chance you’ve seen his face at least a couple of times over the years. That’s because he’s gotten the chance to be part of some very impressive projects. Some people may recognize him best for his role as Ethan in the TV series You. Others may know him better for his role in the new Apple TV+ series Severance. No matter what you know Zach from, chances are he put on a show that you haven’t been able to forget. Thanks to his versatility as an actor and his ability to connect with his audience, Zach has been able to build a strong foundation for a long-lasting career in the entertainment industry. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zach Cherry.
1. He’s Based in New York
We weren’t able to locate any information on where Zach is from, but we do know that he is currently based in Brooklyn. While lots of on-screen actors tend to flock to the Los Angeles area, Zach seems to really enjoy being part of the New York acting scene, and staying in the city has really worked for him.
2. He Has Over 40 Acting Credits
Zach may not always have the biggest roles in the projects that he’s a part of, but he is still proud to say that he’s gotten to work on some cool things. According to his page on IMDB, Zach currently has 44 acting credits. Some of the things he’s been in include The Last O.G., Broad City, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
3. He Asked Not To Learn Too Much About His Character’s Backstory in Severance
There are some actors who want to know as much as possible about their character when they’re taking on a new role. That, however, wasn’t the case when Zach was cast in Severance. During an interview with Uproxx, Zach said, “Early on, Dan [Erickson] and Ben [Stiller] asked how much backstory I wanted to know and I said not a ton because, for most of the season, we only see Dylan as an Innie. We only see him at work. He doesn’t know who he is. So I was like, ‘Well, I don’t really need to know until that becomes relevant.’”
4. He’s A Private Person
If anyone out there was hoping to get the tea on Zach’s personal life, I have some bad news. Throughout his career, Zach has remained very private. He isn’t someone who likes to let the public in on his personal life and it seems pretty unlikely that this is going to change. To be honest, though, it’s easy to see why he’s chosen to be low-key.
5. He Loves Doing Improv
Even though Zach has had a lot of successful moments, he’s never been the kind of person who allows himself to get too comfortable. He is always performing and finding new ways to improve his craft and improv is one of his favorite ways to do that. According to the bio on his website, “You can see him perform at the UCB Theater in Chelsea every Saturday night with GOAT, and most Sunday nights with ASSSSCAT.”
6. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
These days, having a strong social media presence is almost an expectation – especially for people in the entertainment industry. However, being popular on social media doesn’t seem to be a priority for Zach. Twitter is the only platform where we were able to find an official profile for him. Although he tweets somewhat regularly, the majority of his tweets are focused on his work.
7. He’s A Voice Actor
Zach’s live-action work is what has gotten him the most attention over the years. As a result, some people may not realize that he is also a very talented voice actor. Some of his most notable voice credits include shows like Our Cartoon President and Duncanville.
8. We’ll Probably See Him Work Behind The Scenes At Some Point
At this stage in his career, Zach doesn’t have any behind-the-scenes credits. However, given his love for storytelling, it seems likely that he will eventually get into writing and/or directing. I think it’s safe to say that his fans will probably love getting to see how Zach does his thing from the other side of the camera.
9. He Got Some Helpful Tips On The Set Of Severance
As someone who is always open to learning, Zach takes advantage of every opportunity he gets to gain knowledge. During his time on the set of Severance, Zach was fortunate to get some tips from some of his castmates. While talking to Uproxx, Zach said, “The scenes we were doing weren’t always funny, but there was a sense of playfulness in the approach that I think kept everything light and also let us discover things. John [Turturro], I would pick up some tidbits from him. He taught me that if you want to be able to go home early, you can try and suggest that your character gets up and goes to the bathroom. And then you’re not in the rest of the scene. So, I picked up little tricks of the trade.”
10. He Loves Making People Laugh
During his career, lots of Zach’s opportunities have been rooted in the comedy genre. This is something he is grateful for. Zach is a pro at making people laugh, but don’t let that make you think he can’t do anything else. Zach is an all-around performer and he can bring any kind of character to life.