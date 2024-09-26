Star Trek Voyager Cast: Meet the Crew of the Iconic Starship

For seven seasons, the groundbreaking Star Trek: Voyager cast entertained audiences with memorable episodes of the American science fiction series. The fifth series in the Star Trek franchise, Voyager explores various alien species. The futuristic series is set in the 24th century and revolves around the Starfleet vessel USS Voyager‘s attempt to navigate to the Alpha Quadrant from the far side of the galaxy. Voyager premiered on January 16, 1995, and concluded its run on May 23, 2001.
Star Trek: Voyager introduced new alien species in the galaxy, including Kazon, Vidiians, Hirogen, Species 8472, and the Borg. The series also set a record with its gender-balanced character development. Led by Kate Mulgrew, the Star Trek: Voyager cast ensemble broke the jinx in the media franchise by casting a female commanding officer. The series also stands out for its unique blend of action and captivating storytelling. Meet the cast of the hit sci-fi series.
Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway
Looking back at the thrilling season finale of #StarTrekProdigy, @TheKateMulgrew reminds you that your potential is infinite—if you aim high, you can accomplish great things. pic.twitter.com/uLjrrNHJrl
— Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) December 30, 2022
Mulgrew played the iconic role of the first female captain in the Star Trek galaxy. On her first mission as captain of the USS Voyager, Captain Janeway and her crew get stranded in the Delta Quadrant, leading to exciting adventures as they attempt to return home to the Alpha Quadrant after destroying the Caretaker Array. Janeway is one of Mulgrew’s best-known roles but the American actress has also played notable characters in Orange is the New Black and Ryan’s Hope. Mulgrew reprised her role as Janeway in the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
Robert Beltran as Chakotay
Robert Beltran was nominated for three awards, winning Outstanding Actor in a Television Series at the Nosotros Golden Eagle Award for his portrayal of Chakotay, a former Starfleet officer who joined the Marquis crew. Beltran boasts an extensive career in theater, film, and television but Star Trek: Voyager is his most recognizable credit. He reprised the role of Chakotay in the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
Roxann Dawson as B’Elanna Torres
As one of the main Star Trek: Voyager cast members, Roxann Dawson played a crucial role in changing the narrative by giving female crew members more power. She portrays the half-human half-Klingon chief engineer of the Voyager. The role shot her to prominence and she went on to garner more television credits. Dawson currently focuses on her directorial exploits with credits in television projects such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Cold Case, Heroes, The Closer, The Mentalist, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Jennifer Lien as Kes
Jennifer Lien gained recognition for portraying a notable female Ocampan as part of the Star Trek: Voyager cast. Lien left the show in season 4’s episode “The Gift” and returned as a guest star in season 6’s “Fury.” Aside from Voyager, Lien appeared on other television series, including Phenom (1993-1994) and Men in Black: The Series (1997-2000). After the birth of her son Jonah, on September 5, 2002, Lien retired from acting to focus on being a nutritionist. She also invests her time and money in charity.
Robert Duncan McNeill as Tom Paris
Robert Duncan McNeill played the chief helmsman of the USS Voyager in the Star Trek: Voyager series and voiced the role in two video games, including Star Trek Online (2015). After his stint on the Star Trek: Voyager cast, McNeill focused on behind-the-scenes roles as an executive producer and director. He has worked on episodes of television series such as Dawson’s Creek, The Orville, One Tree Hill, Chuck, Resident Alien, The Gifted, and Turner & Hooch.
Ethan Phillips as Neelix
Neelix is one of the aliens who joined the USS Voyager crew after getting stranded in the Delta Quadrant. He helps the crew with his knowledge of the Delta Quadrant and serves as chef and navigator among other roles. Ethan Phillips played the Talaxian perfectly, making it one of his best roles. He is also known for his portrayal of Peter “Pete” John Downey on Benson (1980-1985) and Spike Martin on Avenue 5 (2020). Phillips has voiced Neelix and other characters in various Star Trek and Star Wars video games.
Robert Picardo as The Doctor
The Voyager’s sudden relocation to the Delta Quadrant and subsequent death of all medical staff propelled The Doctor to the position of Chief Medical Officer during the ship’s journey. Before bringing The Doctor to life, Robert Picardo gained recognition in films and television projects such as Innerspace (1987), The Wonder Years (1988–1991), and China Beach (1988-1991). He also appeared as Richard Woolsey on Stargate: Atlantis from 2006 to 2009. In 2023, he reprised the role of The Doctor on Star Trek: Prodigy.
Tim Russ as Lieutenant Commander Tuvok
Tim Russ played Tuvok, the tactical officer and second officer serving under Janeway. He reprised the role on Star Trek: Picard season 3 and directed one episode of the Voyager. Beyond the Star Trek franchise, Russ is known for his performances in notable films and TV shows such as Crossroads (1986), East of Hope Street (1998), General Hospital (2006), Samantha Who? (2007–2009), iCarly (2007–2012), and The Highwaymen (1987–1988).
Garrett Wang as Ensign Harry Kim
Very excited to be on @startrekcruise next February to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Voyager! This should be on every fan’s bucket list… pic.twitter.com/uPGDi2K0vL
— Garrett Wang (@GarrettRWang) July 23, 2024
Garrett Wang played one of the human Starfleet officers. As a rookie, Harry Kim’s status as USS Voyager’s operations officer when the ship hit the Delta Quadrant made him nervous and the role was right up Wang’s alley. He later voiced the role in the Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force and Star Trek Online video games. Growing up, Wang was a science-fiction fan, particularly Star Wars and Battlestar Galactica. Before gaining recognition from being a part of the Star Trek: Voyager cast, Wang appeared on All-American Girl in 1994.
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jeri Ryan completes the Star Trek: Voyager cast, depicting a former Borg drone identified as Seven of Nine, Tertiary Adjunct of Unimatrix 01. Ryan’s performance on Voyager earned her four Saturn Award nominations for which she won one in 2001. She won another Saturn Award for reprising the role in Star Trek: Picard (2020-2023). Beyond Star Trek, Ryan has appeared on notable television series such as Boston Public (2001–2004), Dark Skies (1997), Shark (2006–2008), Body of Proof ((2011–213), and Bosch (2016–2019). Catch up with the Gone in 60 Seconds cast.
