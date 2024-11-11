Scott Wilson: Revisiting His Career and Legacy

Scott Wilson appeared in 80 acting credits across film and television before taking his final bow. The American actor was active from his 1967 debut until he died in 2018, appearing in both movies and TV shows. Wilson recorded many milestones in his career with three of his films – In the Heat of the Night (1967), In Cold Blood (1967), and The Right Stuff (1983) making the list for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant.
In addition to his film career, Scott Wilson left a trail of iconic television credits. He notably appeared on The Walking Dead as veterinarian Hershel Greene and played a recurring role on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Playing Abel Johnson on The OA was one of his last acting credits as he died on October 6, 2018, of leukemia in Los Angeles, California. An episode was dedicated to the actor’s memory on The Walking Dead season 9. Scott Wilson might be gone but his screen legacy remains fresh.
Scott Wilson Made His Film Debut In 1967
With over 50 film credits to his name, it’s safe to say Scott Wilson achieved success before his death. Director Norman Jewison discovered Wilson in the 1960s and cast him in his first film In the Heat of the Night (1967) as a murder suspect. Wilson’s next project in the same year saw him appear In Cold Blood as Richard Hickock, another character roped in a murder case. The role put him and co-star Robert Blake on the map as their respective careers soared. He concluded the 1960s with appearances in Castle Keep and The Gypsy Moths both in 1969.
Scott Wilson garnered six film credits in the 1970s, including The Grissom Gang (1971) as Slim Grissom, The Great Gatsby (1971) as George Wilson, and The Passover Plot (1974) as Judah. He gained attention in 1980 for his portrayal of Captain Billy Cutshaw in The Ninth Configuration, earning a Golden Globe nomination for the performance. Wilson continued to play significant film roles in the 1980s, appearing in films such as The Right Stuff (1983) as Scott Crossfield, A Year of the Quiet Sun (1984) as Norman and Malone (1987) as Paul Barlow.
In 1990, Scott Wilson scored a role in the third installment of The Exorcist film series as Dr. Temple and appeared opposite Kiefer Sutherland and Emilio Estevez in Young Guns II. He gained further recognition for his depiction of Chaplain Farley in Dead Man Walking (1995). As Wilson’s journey in the cinematic realm unfolded, he appeared in more major film roles. His work during the latter days of his film career includes The Way of the Gun (2000), Pearl Harbor (2001), The Last Samurai (2003), Junebug (2005), The Heartbreak Kid, and Big Stan (both in 2007). Scott Wilson’s last film performance was as Cyrus Lounde in Hostiles (2017).
Dissecting Scott Wilson’s Television Credits Beyond The Walking Dead
While he enjoyed major success on the silver screen, Scott Wilson also left a legacy with his television credits. He debuted on the small screen in 1986 with a guest role as Matthew Foreman on The Twilight Zone. A string of television films followed, including The Tracker (1988) and The Jack Bull (1999). Between 1988 and 1999, Wilson didn’t appear in any television series but he churned out several film performances.
Following a guest appearance on The X-Files as Rev. Orison in 2000, Scott Wilson landed a recurring role on CBS network’s CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He played Sam Braun in the popular police procedural series in nine episodes until his character was killed off in the episode “Built to Kill, Part 2.” Subsequently, he made guest appearances on major television shows such as Law & Order, Justified, and Enlightened.
In 2011, The Walking Dead cast welcomed Scott Wilson as Hershel Greene, a veterinarian and farmer known for his steadfast faith and moral beliefs. Wilson joined the post-apocalyptic horror television series in season 2 and left after 33 episodes. From 2014 to 2015, Wilson appeared on Bosch alongside Titus Welliver. In his final days, Wilson portrayed Abel Johnson on The OA from 2016 to 2019 with his last episodes aired posthumously. He also played John Lyons on Damien in 2016 and voiced Hershel Greene in Robot Chicken in 2017.
Awards and Nominations
In 1968, a year after his acting debut, Scott Wilson was nominated for the Male New Face at the Laurel Awards but he finished in 13th place. Wilson won Best actor at Mystfest in 1980 for his performance in The Ninth Configuration and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for the same role in 1981. The Florida Film Festival honored him with a Special Achievement Award for acting in 1998.
Scott Wilson was the 2007 winner of the Ralph Morgan Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. His character in The Walking Dead was nominated for Favorite TV Character We Miss Much at the People’s Choice Awards in 2015. Wilson posthumously won the CinEuphoria Awards’ Merit Honorary Award for The Walking Dead in 2020. Revisiting Phil Donahue‘s career and legacy.
