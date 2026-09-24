‘His & Hers’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

His & Hers brings together a cast whose financial histories are almost as different as the competing perspectives at the center of Netflix’s psychological thriller. Some performers entered the six-episode limited series after years of franchise films, prestige television, Broadway, streaming hits, and major studio projects, while others built their careers through independent films, character roles, comedy, theater, or steadily expanding television résumés. Those different paths create a substantial gap between the actors still developing their financial base and the veterans who have accumulated decades of salaries, residuals, producing income, and other entertainment earnings.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on ten of the most significant performers in the limited series, including the central investigators, their families and colleagues, and several characters whose histories are directly tied to the murder mystery. Public estimates are considerably stronger for some performers than others, so broader ranges are used when financial reporting is inconsistent or limited. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the His & Hers cast members who appear to have accumulated the most wealth.
10. Jamie Tisdale
Jamie Tisdale plays Rachel Hopkins, whose death becomes the event that pulls the central characters back into the secrets and resentments of their Georgia hometown. Tisdale had already accumulated a varied independent-film and television résumé before appearing in His & Hers. Her earlier work includes From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, The Leftovers, and the horror film The Devil’s Candy. She has also worked behind the camera as a director and producer, giving her a broader professional background than acting credits alone would suggest.
Reliable public information about Tisdale’s personal finances is limited, so her estimated range is intentionally conservative. Her income appears to come from years of film and television acting alongside directing and producing work rather than one long-running network contract or major franchise payday. Rachel may have a very different amount of screen time from the show’s lead characters, but the role is central to the entire mystery. Appearing in a globally distributed Netflix thriller also gives Tisdale another high-visibility credit that can strengthen future casting and production opportunities.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jamie Tisdale
|$500,000 – $1.5 million
|
|Public financial estimates are limited, so Tisdale’s range reflects a steady independent screen career rather than a precisely documented celebrity fortune.
9. Rebecca Rittenhouse
Rebecca Rittenhouse plays Lexy Jones, the television anchor who occupies the professional space Anna once held and is married to Richard. Before His & Hers, Rittenhouse built a television career through Red Band Society, Blood & Oil, The Mindy Project, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. She also starred in Maggie, giving her a leading streaming role before joining Netflix’s murder mystery. Her résumé has therefore developed through a combination of network television, romantic comedy, streaming, and guest work.
Public estimates of Rittenhouse’s wealth vary substantially, and some online figures are clearly exaggerated, making a restrained range more appropriate. Her financial base has primarily been built through acting salaries accumulated across more than a decade of television work, with business activity providing an additional potential source of income. Lexy adds another prominent streaming credit and keeps Rittenhouse visible within a cast filled with established dramatic performers. Her position near the lower end reflects the smaller scale of her documented earning history compared with the longtime franchise and prestige stars ranked above her.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Rebecca Rittenhouse
|$500,000 – $2 million
|
|Rittenhouse has more than a decade of television work behind her, although reliable public estimates remain much lower than some inflated figures circulating online.
8. Marin Ireland
Marin Ireland plays Zoe Harper, one of the people whose shared history with the central couple becomes increasingly important as the investigation develops. Ireland entered His & Hers with one of the cast’s most respected stage résumés. Her work in Reasons to Be Pretty earned her a Tony Award nomination, while television credits include Homeland, Sneaky Pete, The Umbrella Academy, and Y: The Last Man. Her film career has also included acclaimed independent projects such as Glass Chin and Eileen.
Ireland’s widely reported net worth sits around the $1 million level, although a broader range better reflects decades of continuous work across stage and screen. Her career has emphasized critically respected projects and character-driven performances rather than blockbuster salaries, which helps explain why her estimated fortune can appear modest beside actors with franchise contracts. Theater, television, film, audiobook narration, and voice work have nevertheless given Ireland multiple income streams over a long career. Zoe adds another substantial Netflix role to a résumé defined by consistency and artistic range.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Marin Ireland
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Ireland’s fortune reflects a long career across theater, television, film, and narration rather than large commercial-franchise paydays.
7. Sunita Mani
Sunita Mani plays Priya Patel, the detective working alongside Jack as doubts and competing theories begin complicating the murder investigation. Mani had already built an unusually diverse entertainment career before His & Hers. Television audiences know her from Mr. Robot and GLOW, while her film credits include Save Yourselves!, Spirited, A Nice Indian Boy, and Death of a Unicorn. She also performed in the viral “Turn Down for What” music video and developed her career through comedy, choreography, and dance.
Mani’s public net worth estimates range from below $1 million to several million dollars, making a broad lower-million estimate the safest approach. Her financial profile is strengthened by how many different forms of entertainment have paid her over the years, including television, film, comedy, voice acting, dance, and choreography. She has avoided dependence on one franchise or long-running series, instead building value through steady work across numerous projects. Priya gives her another prominent dramatic role and places Mani in a globally distributed thriller alongside some of the most established performers of her career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sunita Mani
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Mani has built income across several entertainment disciplines, although publicly reported net worth figures remain inconsistent.
6. Poppy Liu
Poppy Liu plays Helen Wang, another figure from Anna’s past whose history with the group becomes important as old relationships are reconsidered. Liu’s television career expanded rapidly after early roles in Sunnyside and Better Call Saul. She became especially recognizable through Hacks, iCarly, Dead Ringers, The Afterparty, and No Good Deed. That run has made Liu one of the busier television performers of her generation, with comedy, drama, mystery, and streaming projects all contributing to her growing profile.
Published estimates of Liu’s fortune vary widely, with some sources placing her around $1 million and others suggesting several million dollars. Her relatively short period of mainstream visibility makes the lower end more defensible, although consistent work on major streaming and cable productions has clearly strengthened her earning position. Liu has also worked as a producer and writer, creating potential income beyond acting. His & Hers adds another Netflix project to a career that has grown quickly through recurring and ensemble roles across several high-profile series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Poppy Liu
|$1 million – $3 million
|
|Liu’s career has expanded rapidly across major streaming projects, although her shorter earning history keeps her below the ensemble’s longtime veterans.
5. Crystal Fox
Crystal Fox plays Alice, Anna’s mother, bringing several decades of television and theater experience to the limited series. Fox began her professional career long before streaming television existed and became widely known as Luann Corbin on In the Heat of the Night. She later spent years starring as Hanna Young on The Haves and the Have Nots, one of the defining roles of her career. More recent work includes Big Little Lies, The Big Door Prize, Suits LA, and the film A Fall from Grace.
Fox’s estimated fortune is generally placed in the low multimillion-dollar range, supported by decades of television salaries and an extensive theater career. Long-running series such as In the Heat of the Night and The Haves and the Have Nots provided something financially valuable that short streaming projects rarely can: years of regular employment. Stage work and later television appearances have kept her career active across multiple generations. Alice gives Fox another emotionally substantial role and introduces her to viewers who may have missed the earlier shows that built most of her professional wealth.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Crystal Fox
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Fox’s wealth reflects decades of professional acting, including two substantial long-running television roles and extensive theater work.
4. Chris Bauer
Chris Bauer plays Clyde Duffie, adding another veteran character actor to the show’s network of suspects and local figures. Bauer has spent decades moving through some of television’s most respected dramas. He played Frank Sobotka in The Wire, Andy Bellefleur across seven seasons of True Blood, and Bobby Dwyer in The Deuce. His résumé also includes Third Watch, For All Mankind, Gaslit, and numerous film roles, giving him an unusually consistent career as a supporting performer.
Bauer’s widely reported net worth sits around the $2.5 million level, which fits a financial history built through steady television employment rather than top-billed blockbuster contracts. Seven seasons on True Blood likely represent one of the strongest income periods of his career, while years of recurring prestige work created additional salary and residual value. Character actors can accumulate substantial wealth through consistency even when their names never become major celebrity brands. His & Hers continues that pattern by adding another high-profile streaming production to Bauer’s extensive television résumé.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Chris Bauer
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Bauer has built his fortune through decades of consistent character work, with long television runs providing his strongest financial foundation.
3. Pablo Schreiber
Pablo Schreiber plays Richard Jones, the experienced cameraman who works closely with Anna and is married to Lexy. Schreiber entered His & Hers after more than two decades of substantial stage, television, and film work. He first earned widespread attention as Nick Sobotka in The Wire and later became George “Pornstache” Mendez in Orange Is the New Black. His biggest leading role came as Master Chief in Halo. Film credits including 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Den of Thieves, and Skyscraper expanded his commercial résumé.
Widely cited estimates place Schreiber’s net worth around $3 million, although his years as a leading streaming and television performer support a somewhat broader range. His income has been built through Broadway, prestige cable dramas, studio movies, voice work, and headline television roles rather than one dominant franchise alone. His stage career also earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award, reflecting how consistently he has worked across mediums. Richard adds another major Netflix credit to a career that has already moved comfortably between supporting character work and expensive franchise leadership.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Pablo Schreiber
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Schreiber’s wealth comes from more than two decades across stage, film, prestige television, and leading franchise roles.
2. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson leads His & Hers as Anna Andrews, the television journalist whose return home places her directly inside a murder investigation involving her estranged husband and former friends. Thompson had already become an international film star through Bianca Taylor in the Creed franchise and Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor: Ragnarok. Her other major films include Selma, Dear White People, Sorry to Bother You, Men in Black: International, and Passing. She also serves as an executive producer on the Netflix limited series.
Public estimates commonly place Thompson’s fortune around $4 million, although that figure looks conservative given the scale of her franchise work and continued producing career. A broader range accounts for years of studio salaries, Marvel appearances, three Creed films, television work, endorsements, producing, and other projects whose exact compensation remains private. Her financial profile is considerably stronger than most of the ensemble because she has repeatedly occupied leading roles in internationally successful films. Even so, the actor above her has a more extensively documented history of major television salaries and currently holds the stronger public estimate.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tessa Thompson
|$4 million – $8 million
|
|Thompson’s widely cited $4 million estimate may understate the financial impact of her franchise work, so a broader range better reflects her career scale.
1. Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal takes the top position after building one of the strongest documented earning histories in the His & Hers cast. He plays Detective Jack Harper, Anna’s estranged husband and the investigator whose case increasingly collides with her own search for answers. Bernthal first became widely recognized as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead before becoming Frank Castle in Daredevil and The Punisher. His film résumé includes The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Baby Driver, Ford v Ferrari, King Richard, and The Accountant franchise.
Bernthal’s estimated net worth is widely reported around $12 million, and unusually detailed salary reporting helps support his place at No. 1. He reportedly earned around $80,000 per episode during his time on The Walking Dead and approximately $350,000 per episode for his Marvel television work, while individual film roles have produced seven-figure paydays. Continued appearances in major movies, prestige television, franchise projects, and real-estate holdings have expanded that base. Compared with the more speculative figures surrounding several co-stars, Bernthal has the strongest combination of publicly reported wealth and documented high-value earnings in the ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jon Bernthal
|$10 million – $15 million
|
|Bernthal combines the highest widely reported net worth in the ensemble with unusually well-documented television salaries and substantial film earnings.
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