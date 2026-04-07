“TEMU Sydney Sweeney”: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter’s New Raunchy Music Video

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Sabrina Carpenter’s release of her highly anticipated music video for the song House Tour on Monday, April 6, quickly ignited a heated online debate, largely centered on its raunchy visuals.

Fans of the 26-year-old singer were quick to express disappointment, with many drawing eerie comparisons between Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney, pointing to similarities in their visuals, marketing tactics, and shared “blonde bombshell” aesthetic.

“Says all men are stupid. S**ualizes herself for the men… Is she afraid that her music won’t do well without showing her body?” one critic questioned.

The release of Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video, featuring Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline, has sparked a heated backlash online

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

The two-time Grammy winner marked her music video directorial debut with the House Tour video, which she co-directed alongside actress Margaret Qualley.

According to reports, the visuals serve as a glamorous, campy homage to Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film The Bling Ring.

The track appears on her album Man’s Best Friend and was co-written and produced by Qualley’s husband, Jack Antonoff.

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: isimostar

The music video stars Sabrina Carpenter and Qualley, along with Madelyn Cline, as a group of burglars who break into a luxurious Los Angeles mansion.

The trio carries out a heist, arriving in a hot pink van labeled “Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew” and proceeding to clean out the house rather than clean it.

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

Throughout the video, they are seen drinking wine, trying on designer clothes, taking baths, and stealing jewelry and cash.

The video continues Carpenter’s signature aesthetic of glamorous crime and dark humor, as the trio is seen running over a man taking a stroll in the final scene, echoing the edgy tone of her previous videos like Feather and Taste.

Many disappointed fans of Sabrina dubbed her “Temu Sydney Sweeney,” drawing comparisons between their visuals and aesthetic

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: isimostar

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: nonnssoo

The visuals were widely labeled “raunchy” and “distasteful,” largely due to their suggestive themes, including scenes of the three women dancing in lingerie and, in one particularly eyebrow-raising moment, removing their underwear.

Reacting to the visuals, one person harshly wrote, “What do you expect? Her real content is body showing, not the music. Music is like something to play in the background.”

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: impopcrave

Another netizen commented, “As a woman, I don’t understand why they constantly portray themselves as s**ual objects.”

“She really just uses these videos to get her hot friends together and terrorize some random guy…” joked a third user.

“I have tried to defend her, but I can’t see the irony in this; she literally just sells her body,” read one harsh comment

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: CoffeeandIrony

“Great! More objectification of the female body,” one person remarked, while others added, “They’re trying so hard to push her as the hottest s*x symbol…she just doesn’t do it like Sweeney.”

Another comment read, “Not sure if she’s selling music or an Onl**ans… Whys her music video always like this.”

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: kweenbimbowoof

“Temu Sydney Sweeney,” quipped one netizen, while another wrote, “She’s the Sydney sweeney of music industry.”

“Never seen such a mid clapped woman in Hollywood. Failed industry plant.”

The Espresso singer also shared multiple Instagram posts and behind-the-scenes images on her official account to promote the new music video.

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: Dr. Squatch

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: YouWontLikeThi5

One post, shared shortly after the video launched, featured a snippet with the caption, “Starring the prettiest cleanup crew in the world, my sweet [Margaret] and my angel @madelyncline.”

“Directed by margaret & me! So much more to say but first go watch the video x.”

The controversial House Tour music video also marked the two-time Grammy winner’s directorial debut in music videos

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: isimostar

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: ultranol

In another post, Carpenter shared a carousel of images of the trio while filming the project.

In the caption, Sabrina revealed that the video was “shot on vista vision in the Hollywood hills very late into the night.. this was a very ambitious hardworking crew i am incredibly grateful for, hope you love it as much as we loved making it!”

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: isimostar

The launch of the video also coincided with a packed upcoming week for the singer, who is set to headline Coachella 2026 on the Coachella Stage on both Friday nights of the festival, April 10 and April 17.

Joining her as fellow headliners are Justin Bieber on Saturdays and Karol G on Sundays.

Other major performances include the world premiere of Anyma’s audio-visual project Æden and a collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize titled Nine Inch Noize.

During her first weekend performance, Carpenter has also reportedly partnered with Airbnb to launch a fan experience called “Sabrina Fantasy Land.”

The experience will be open to the public from April 10 to 12 and will feature sparkly vintage cars, custom slushies, photo vignettes, and limited-edition merchandise.

“So women are against s**ualizing themselves unless it makes them a bunch of money, great,” one critic wrote

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: pughscomet

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: Joelyn45205201

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: zjfrank13

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: tfmakena

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: guffmaniac

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: hbsworld

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: nickymuniz_

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: catheroza

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: ProjectCensor

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: Lee281521

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: _Tom_Dutch_

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: RandoManBro

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: richardong1

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: DoYaPhilMeee

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: alvinsik

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: MarioKatx2

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: cootiness

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: FrankEdMusic

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: swiftyandbabyc

&#8220;TEMU Sydney Sweeney&#8221;: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter&#8217;s New Raunchy Music Video

Image credits: RamyarAlizadeh1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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