The Afterparty Season 2 Coming With Faces New and Old

“The Afterparty”, on Apple TV+, had quite the rising ensemble cast that features some names familiar and not so familiar with comedy such as Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, and Tiffany Haddish to name some familiar names, and some less familiar names such as Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, and Ike Barinholtz. The comedic murder mystery show revolved around when a group of old friends from a high school reunion joins an afterparty at a now celebrity ex-classmate, where the celebrity ends up dead, leading to each episode representing each character’s recollection of the events leading up to the death. Following the success of the first season, Apple TV has renewed the show for a second season. Below, we’ve gone into everything we know from the recently announced “The Afterparty” Season 2, the new and old faces coming with the new season, as well as other information regarding the returning show.
The Afterparty
“The Afterparty”combined comedy with the growing genre of murder-mystery and brought some comedic actors into their truest, and rawest form as the entire cast has their own very unique personality that adds some severe questioning to the already interesting murder case presented throughout the season. Each character not only has a different, and unique, personality that separates them from each other but as the show progressed we saw more into the lies and personalities of the characters, over what they simply said. Each character also must recall the events of the night that took place, but instead of simply recalling the events to a detective, viewers are given a first-hand experience of how the character views things, whether it be a cartoon, comedic, extreme, or just straight outrageous or grounded, the first season of “The Afterparty” had it all.
The Afterparty Season 1
The first season of “The Afterparty” featured, as mentioned earlier, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Tiffany Haddish, and Ike Barinholtz, but the show also carried many other actors along for the ride with it. Among the other actors throughout “The Afterparty” Season 1 included John Early, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Jimmy Tatro, and others including smaller appearances from Channing Tatum, Fred Savage, Will Forte, and more. Although characters such as Channing Tatum and Will Forte were just shown as former co-stars of Dave Franco’s character, even they could make an appearance in “The Afterparty” Season 2.
The Afterparty Season 2
While “The Afterparty” Season 2 may not follow the same steps as “The Afterparty” Season 1 to the extent of a celebrity death at a house party, the show will without a doubt follow the same steps in the way of Tiffany Haddish’s detective character, interrogating possible suspects of whatever crime will be committed, especially as it’s been reported that “The Afterparty” Season 2 will have a wedding setting. Interestingly, it has been announced that alongside Tiffany Haddish‘s return to “The Afterparty” Season 2, Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao have also been announced to be among the old faces of “The Afterparty” Season 2 to be added to the show. While the new cast has already been stacked beyond “The Afterparty” Season 1 cast, the actors announced to be taking part include Zach Woods, Elizabeth Perkins, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, John Cho, and Jack Whitehall as some of the most well-known actors and comedians. However, “The Afterparty” Season 2 will also feature some other faces as well including Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Vivian Wu, and some undisclosed others that are sure to show up as well. On top of the absolutely studded cast, there’s always a chance that any character from “The Afterparty” Season 1 such as John Early, the second detective on the Season 1 case.
So What Could Lead to Old Cast Meeting New Cast on “The Afterparty” Season 2
While it may be a little confusing, after watching “The Afterparty” Season 1 that any of the characters could logically be brought back to the show, but to guess, Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao’s characters could be attending a wedding together, if it’s not their own wedding, judging that they stayed together following the events of the end of “the Afterparty” Season 1. Such an event could bring not only every suspect from the first season as the characters as they have all known each other before the murder but also the reasoning for Tiffany Haddish’s character to appear so easily as she could already be invited. However, if last season of “The Afterparty” had anything to say regarding a possible future, it would likely be something along the lines of, “expect anything” as the show truly never made any turn of the investigation an overly likely sign that any character was the definitive killer, until the final moments of the last episode.