Netflix Just Confirmed a Sequel to This Adam Sandler Hit Comedy

The partnership between Adam Sandler and the titan streaming service Netflix has been flourishing for over a decade now. It feels like whatever he wants to do creatively, they are always 100% on board. Since 2014, the “Sandman” has reeled out 12 original titles for the platform.
Although they are keen to showcase his dramatic efforts with films like Hustle and Spaceman, they also let him dabble in the eccentric comedy he originally became iconic for. Despite his penchant for drama, Sandler is on record saying he will never leave comedy behind. Even if a comedy flick was bashed by critics, he still comes back for the fans, and that’s exactly what he’s about to do with this long-awaited sequel.
The Ultimate Comedy Avengers
Despite what critics said, Grown Ups was a cultural touchstone in comedy cinema. Released in 2010, this star-studded, feel-good buddy flick served as the ultimate all-star line up. With a great deal of the cast coming from SNL roots, and the rest being famed stand-up comedians, the chemistry was top notch. Really, it felt like you were watching a group of friends hanging out, because essentially, you were.
Adam Sandler has been known to re-cast the same people time and time again in his movies, but this one bunched a lot of them together all at once for the first time. The result was a box office smash, grossing $272 million worldwide. The simple tale of five childhood friends reuniting for a vacation on Fourth of July holiday weekend was so loved by audiences it quickly got a sequel. Although heavily bashed by critics, Grown Ups 2 brought in $247 million at the box office. Today, both of these movies still have a mighty presence on streaming sites, seen by many as the ultimate comfort watches.
Back to the Lakehouse: Everything We Know About Grown Ups 3
Following the success of Happy Gilmore 2 in 2025, director Kyle Newacheck will re-team with Sandler for Grown Ups 3. The script comes from Sandler and his long-time writing partner and college roommate Tim Herlihy. While the cast hasn’t been officially announced, Deadline have indicated that the core five – Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, James Spade, and Rob Schneider are all on track to reprise their roles, alongside their on-screen wives (Maya Rudolph, Salma Hayek etc). Sandler is producing alongside his wife Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Herlihy.
Official plot details are guarded, however, rumors have started swirling. Deadline initially posted a synopsis that explained how the gang of buddies will this time venture over to Europe for a trip. Netflix then debunked this and said there is no official synopsis as of yet, leading Deadline to remove the synopsis altogether. Another rumor is that Lenny (Sandler) inherits his childhood summer camp, prompting the guys to bring the families back to run it. Production is eyeing a start date as early as Summer 2026, meaning it may come our way in 2027.
This Dramatic Adam Sandler Role Is Coming Before Grown Ups 3
Before we get another taste of a comedic Stand By Me for adults with Grown Ups 3, Sandler will once again flex his dramatic chops in Time Out, a remake of the acclaimed French film, L’Emploi Du Temps. Directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere) the film will pair Sandler with Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham, and Steve Zahn. Staying in keeping with the original, this psychological drama follows a desperate father who is fired from his job but can’t bring himself to tell his family. From here, he becomes lost in a web of lies when he creates an investment scheme, and the deception threatens to overwhelm his entire life.
This dramatic rendition will follow on from acclaimed performances in films like Punch-Drunk Love, Reign Over Me, Funny People, Uncut Gems, and Jay Kelly. The vast majority of these roles placed Sandler into Oscar conversation, but a nod never came. When asked about his previous snubs around the time of Uncut Gems hitting movie theaters, Sandler joked that if he didn’t get a nomination, he would come back and make a bad film on purpose. Jokes aside, Sandler likely hasn’t chose to make Grown Ups 3 as payback – comedy is his first love. While he delivers masterclass dramatic performances, when he is snubbed, his pattern is to swing the pendulum right back to pure, unadulterated comedy.
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