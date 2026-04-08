This Adam Sandler & Seth Rogen Team Up Deserves a Second Shot

Funny People flipped audience expectations with its blend of raunchy comedy and heartfelt drama. Perhaps best labelled as a dramedy, this Judd Apatow picture stands out as one of his most mature works. However, it has slipped under the radar.
Led by Adam Sandler, Funny People is another example of his dramatic abilities. With Seth Rogen by his side as the reluctant sidekick, Apatow pulled out nuanced performances from both actors that stand as a testament to their flexibility. So, here’s why you should check out this underrated gem.
What Is Funny People About?
On the surface, Funny People is exactly what it says on the tin: an exploration of a group of “funny people”, specifically the high-stakes world of stand up comedy. Apatow takes us through every stage of the journey, from up-and-comers struggling to make ends meet to the cream of the crop battling burnout. The story follows George Simmons (Sandler), a comedian turned movie star who has achieved it all; massive fame, wealth, and industry respect. However, when he is diagnosed with a terminal blood disorder, he is forced to reckon with his own isolation, taking him on a journey to find forgiveness, not just from others, but from himself.
Adam Sandler & Seth Rogen: An Underrated Duo
Funny People arrived at an odd but interesting moment – Adam Sandler hadn’t been fully accepted as a dramatic talent yet, Judd Apatow was still building his comedy empire, and Seth Rogen was still considered the new kid on the block in comedy cinema. This meant all three men were operating in unfamiliar territory, particularly Rogen.
The true heart of the story lies with Rogen’s character Ira Wright, a struggling comedian who is hired by George to write jokes. George is the cautionary tale of what success without substance looks like, while Ira represents hungry ambition that hasn’t yet been corrupted. Together, they form a bromance that has been massively overlooked.
Initially seizing the opportunity to further his career and one-up his competitive friend Leo (played by Jonah Hill), Ira soon learns of George’s plight and struggles to navigate whether he’s an employee, a friend, or an emotional caretaker. As George looks to fix the things and people he damaged during his rapid ascent to fame, Ira is there every step of the way – causing comedic chaos and deep introspection as both men try to conquer their own struggles. The result is a film that dances on the line of drama, using two of the finest comedic actors working today to alleviate the heartache in the right moments so it never becomes too heavy.
The Evolution of the “Sandman”
While Adam Sandler is finally receiving the universal acclaim he deserves for his dramatic range – most recently evidenced by his soul-stirring performance in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly – his path to being taken seriously is often oversimplified. Critics and fans frequently trace this lineage back to the manic vulnerability of Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Punch-Drunk Love or the high-wire anxiety of Uncut Gems, yet his role in Funny People remains one of the most essential examples of his dynamic capabilities.
What makes George Simmons stand out is the fact that Sandler isn’t just playing a character; he’s playing a distorted, “crooked mirror” version of his own public persona. The brilliance of the rendition lies in how it utilizes comedy not just for laughs, but as a defence mechanism for a man facing a crushing existential crisis. It is a raw, unflinching look at George, a man who has allowed his life and genuine connections to slip away in exchange for hollow fame. Now, staring down his own mortality, he is forced to navigate the “suffering behind the funny” as he desperately, and often clumsily, seeks to fix broken relationships. Sandler captures the bitterness of a man who realizes that while he can make the whole world laugh, he has left himself with no one to truly cry with.
Why Did Funny People Fall of the Radar?
Despite opening at #1 with $22.7 million in its first weekend, Judd Apatow‘s Funny People didn’t manage to recoup its production costs, grossing only $71.6 million worldwide against a $75 million budget. Ticket sales dropped significantly in the second week, and reviews were mixed, potentially leading people to skip the film altogether. On top of that, Apatow went with a runtime not so common with comedy films – 146 minutes.
As mentioned, Sandler wasn’t dabbling in drama so often at this point, and a story about a rare blood disease doesn’t scream “laugh a minute”. Rogen and Apatow were fresh off the success of more raunchy and daring movies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Superbad, and Knocked Up. So, it could be that audiences weren’t quite ready to see three of the biggest names in comedy delve into sombre territory all at the same time. But the commercial failure doesn’t diminish what Funny People achieves. Yes, it’s heavy in places (uncomfortable even) but that’s precisely what makes it rewarding. The film trusts comedy fans to handle complexity, to sit with mortality, regret and shame between the laughs.
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