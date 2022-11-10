November 2022 is going to be excellent for new movie releases. The following month already looks great, with films that some have been anticipating for a while and lesser-known releases. As we’re shifting to the cold season, we’re getting some exciting productions that no movie lover should miss.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the most anticipated movie releases in November 2022, so grab your popcorn and check out these films to see what they store.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
One of the most awaited releases in November is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The action will focus on events following the death of King T’Challa. Queen Ramoda, M’Baku, Shuri, Okoye, and the Dota Milaje, are doing their best to keep the kingdom safe. However, in doing so, they must fight against Namor, the leader of a civilization that lives underwater.
In an attempt to take the Wakanda kingdom on a new path, the Wakanadans group with Everett Ross and War Dog Nakia. Together, they are trying to move past the tragedy of Chadwick Boseman’s passing and embrace the new stage of their journey.
The production involves great actors such as Dominique Thorne, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett.
The Fablemans
You cannot miss this Steven Spielberg production.
This film was written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, with the latter being a Pulitzer Prize winner. It focuses on life in Arizona following World War II. Sammy Fableman finds a massive family secret, after which he looks into how he can see the truth through the power of films. It’s a semi-autobiographical drama that nobody should miss.
Part of the cast includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen.
Dear Zoe
Dear Zoe is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. The story is sad, with a teenage girl who has dealt with her little sister’s death and is growing up finding out who she is in this world. During this whole adventure, she finds support from her biological father and a juvenile delinquent who lives nearby in the same neighborhood.
The 16-year-old Tess writes her whereabouts in a letter to her deceased sister. It’s a film showing how one deals with guilt, grief, healing, and acceptance.
Sadie Sink plays Tess DeNunzio.
Enola Holmes 2
If you loved the first Enola Holmes film, then November has something big in store for you, as the second part will be released at the beginning of the month.
Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown, takes on her first official case as a detective. When she stumbles upon an unexpectedly large conspiracy, she goes to her older brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill, for aid.
With the first Enola Holmes film being such a huge success, people expect the new Netflix production to be just as loved by the audience.
A Christmas Karen
Christmas lovers can start enjoying the holiday season early on with the release of A Christmas Karen. This film, which will be out on November 18, follows the story of Karen, a less pleasant neighbor with an incredible experience.
The middle-aged woman, known to be very demanding and unpleasant by her family and neighbors, is trying to push her prejudice and privilege on everyone around her. However, she suddenly receives an “intervention” from some unique spirits.
Falling for Christmas
There are more Christmas films around the corner. Falling for Christmas is a rom-com telling the story of an heiress who got engaged not long ago. She suffers an accident wHowever, when she goes skiing, leading to her forgetting everything.
Following her amnesia diagnosis, the lodge owner, who is quite handsome, takes care of her.
Lindsay Lohan is part of the cast.
The Son
Following “The Father,” released in 2020, Florian Zeller worked on The Son, which also stars Hugh Jackman. The drama focuses on a family that has fallen apart and is working to reunite.
Peter’s son is now a troubled teenager who is very angry. But he also has a new partner and an infant child. Peter is reminded of his relationship with his father as he tries to take care of his son.
The Menu
The Menu focuses on a couple that travels to a very exclusive restaurant. As Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy go to the celebrity-chef restaurant, they discover a surprising menu. However, the events that unfold are unexpected, as the rich might be the ones being eaten.
As you can see, November has many great releases, so make sure you do not miss any of them.