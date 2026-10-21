‘Ghosts’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Ghosts has turned Woodstone Mansion into one of network television’s most durable comedy settings. The CBS series follows Samantha and Jay Arondekar as they try to run a bed-and-breakfast while sharing the property with spirits from very different periods of American history. Five seasons have also given the ensemble time to become the real engine of the show, with every ghost carrying a distinctive backstory, comic rhythm, and relationship to the living couple. That balance between supernatural chaos and character-driven comedy has helped the series build a loyal audience without losing the emotional core beneath its jokes.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on 10 principal performers who have shaped the American version of the series. Their careers range from relatively recent television breakthroughs to decades of film, stage, writing, directing, music, and voice work. Because individual salaries, investments, property holdings, and other private assets are rarely disclosed, wider ranges are used when public estimates conflict. The ranking moves from the lowest estimated fortune to the highest, with career longevity and the breadth of each performer’s income sources helping to explain the gaps.
10. Román Zaragoza
Román Zaragoza plays Sasappis, the Lenape storyteller whose dry delivery and sharp observations make him one of Woodstone’s most perceptive ghosts. The role became Zaragoza’s biggest television breakthrough and gave him a long-running platform after years of stage and screen work. Sasappis also stands apart from several of the louder personalities in the mansion because much of his comedy comes from watching everyone else make terrible decisions and then cutting through the chaos with a perfectly timed remark. That understated style has made the character especially valuable in crowded ensemble scenes.
Zaragoza’s estimated net worth falls around $300,000 – $600,000. Public financial reporting on him remains limited, so the range is intentionally conservative and reflects a career that is still developing. His income comes primarily from television acting, theater, voice work, and other performance projects rather than decades of accumulated residuals or producing income. A five-season run on a successful CBS comedy gives him a much stronger financial base than he had before joining the ensemble and should improve the value of future television and film offers.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Román Zaragoza
|$300,000 – $600,000
|
|Zaragoza remains early in his mainstream screen career, with the CBS series providing his strongest sustained source of acting income.
9. Brandon Scott Jones
Brandon Scott Jones portrays Captain Isaac Higgintoot, the Revolutionary War officer whose vanity, insecurity, romantic life, and obsession with historical recognition have made him one of the show’s most flexible comic characters. Jones built his career through improv, acting, and writing before reaching Woodstone. He appeared in The Good Place and The Other Two, while film work gave him additional visibility beyond television. His ability to move between broad comedy and more vulnerable material has also helped Isaac grow far beyond the joke suggested by his historical background.
His estimated net worth sits around $600,000 – $1.5 million. Jones has more than one meaningful income stream because he also writes and produces. He co-wrote the Netflix comedy Senior Year and appeared in the film, demonstrating that his career is not dependent on acting alone. Several seasons as a network regular have likely become his most consistent earnings source, while writing credits and film roles give him room to build wealth beyond his CBS salary. That creative versatility also gives him more control over the kinds of projects he can pursue after the series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Brandon Scott Jones
|$600,000 – $1.5 million
|
|Jones combines regular network income with writing and producing credits, giving him a broader earnings profile than acting alone.
8. Danielle Pinnock
Danielle Pinnock plays Alberta Haynes, the 1920s jazz singer whose confidence and booming personality make her impossible to overlook. Alberta’s murder mystery gave the character one of the show’s strongest long-running storylines, while Pinnock’s comic timing keeps her equally effective in lighter ensemble scenes. Before the CBS series, she was already familiar to television audiences through Young Sheldon, where she appeared repeatedly as Ms. Ingram. Her background in theater and comedy also helps explain the larger-than-life energy she brings to Alberta without flattening the character into a caricature.
Pinnock’s estimated net worth falls around $1 million – $2 million. The figure reflects television acting, comedy, writing, and voice work, although her private contracts have never been publicly detailed. She also appeared on A Black Lady Sketch Show and has continued developing projects outside her role as Alberta. The stability of a multi-season network comedy is particularly important financially, giving Pinnock recurring salary income while increasing her visibility for future television, film, and voice opportunities. That broader creative profile should keep her earnings from depending entirely on one sitcom.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Danielle Pinnock
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Pinnock’s wealth is supported by recurring television work and a growing range of creator and voice projects beyond the sitcom.
7. Asher Grodman
Asher Grodman stars as Trevor Lefkowitz, the former Wall Street worker whose missing pants became an instant visual joke before the series gradually revealed a more loyal and emotional character underneath. Grodman had worked steadily across television, independent film, and theater before becoming a series regular. His guest credits include Succession, Chicago Med, House of Cards, and Elementary. Trevor has given him the opportunity to turn years of supporting work into a character audiences now immediately associate with him.
Grodman’s estimated wealth is approximately $1 million – $2 million, with unusually limited public financial reporting making a broad range more appropriate than a fixed figure. His income comes from acting, directing, writing, producing, theater, and teaching. He has also made independent films and worked behind the camera, giving him several smaller professional revenue streams alongside his CBS salary. The long run of Ghosts remains the clearest source of sustained mainstream earnings in his career, while his other work gives him a useful financial cushion outside network television.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Asher Grodman
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Grodman has worked across several creative fields, while Trevor remains the largest sustained screen role of his career.
6. Sheila Carrasco
Sheila Carrasco portrays Flower, the free-spirited hippie whose scattered memories and strange stories have made her one of Woodstone’s most unpredictable residents. Carrasco entered the sitcom with a strong comedy and theater background and had already appeared in The Good Place. Her other television credits include Jane the Virgin, American Housewife, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Flower’s deceptively sweet personality has also allowed Carrasco to shift between absurd comedy and unexpectedly sincere relationship material.
Her estimated net worth sits around $1 million – $2.5 million. Public estimates vary, though multiple reports place her somewhere in the low millions after more than a decade of professional acting. Carrasco has also worked as a producer and has extensive training in performance and directing, which broadens her career beyond one network role. Voice work in Leo and feature-film appearances add further income, while Ghosts remains her most prominent recurring television job. The length of the series has given her the kind of consistent employment that can materially change an actor’s financial stability.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sheila Carrasco
|$1 million – $2.5 million
|
|Carrasco’s public estimates vary, but her long-running CBS role and work across film, voice, and stage support a low-million-dollar range.
5. Richie Moriarty
Richie Moriarty plays Pete Martino, the relentlessly upbeat scout leader whose arrow-through-the-neck appearance immediately explains how he died. Pete has grown from a cheerful comic presence into one of the ensemble’s most emotionally rounded ghosts, particularly as the series has explored his family, regrets, and unusual supernatural abilities. Moriarty built his résumé through comedy, commercials, and television before joining the series, with credits including Orange Is the New Black, The Tick, and House of Cards.
Moriarty’s estimated net worth falls around $2 million – $3 million, with public estimates generally placing him somewhere within that band. The figure should still be treated cautiously because his actual salary and assets are private. His earnings come from regular television work, comedy, commercial appearances, and previous guest roles. The five-season run of Ghosts has given him the most stable and visible job of his career, making Pete the strongest single contributor to his current financial position and a role likely to remain valuable through reruns and streaming exposure.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Richie Moriarty
|$2 million – $3 million
|
|Moriarty’s current financial profile is anchored by five seasons as Pete, supplemented by earlier television and commercial work.
4. Devan Chandler Long
Devan Chandler Long portrays Thorfinn, the Viking who died on the property centuries before Woodstone Mansion existed. Thor’s booming speech, fascination with modern life, and relationship with Flower have given Long one of the comedy’s most recognizable roles. Before joining the ensemble, he played Hart on Bosch and Flex Mentallo on Doom Patrol, establishing himself as a dependable television character actor. His physical presence initially made him an obvious fit for imposing characters, though Ghosts has shown considerably more of his comedic range.
Long’s estimated net worth is approximately $2.5 million – $3 million. Public estimates cluster around that level and point to acting as the primary source of his wealth. His appearance in the Michael Bay action film Ambulance added a high-budget studio credit, while earlier commercial work contributed income before his television career became more consistent. Five seasons as a principal cast member on Ghosts now provide the strongest recurring financial foundation on his résumé and have substantially increased his name recognition with mainstream audiences.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Devan Chandler Long
|$2.5 million – $3 million
|
|Long’s estimate reflects more than a decade of screen work, with Thorfinn becoming his most sustained and widely recognized role.
3. Utkarsh Ambudkar
Utkarsh Ambudkar stars as Jay Arondekar, Sam’s husband and the central living character who normally cannot see the ghosts filling his own home. Ambudkar arrived with one of the ensemble’s most varied careers. His film credits include Pitch Perfect and Free Guy, while television work includes Never Have I Ever. Jay’s role also demands a particular kind of comic timing because Ambudkar often reacts to conversations with supernatural characters his character cannot directly see.
Ambudkar is also a rapper, singer, writer, and stage performer who appeared on Broadway with Freestyle Love Supreme. Public net worth estimates are inconsistent, so $2 million – $5 million is used here as a broad working range rather than presenting one speculative figure as definitive. His diversified résumé across film, television, music, and live performance gives him multiple income streams, while five seasons as a network lead provide unusually steady acting earnings. That versatility also leaves him less financially dependent on the lifespan of any one series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Utkarsh Ambudkar
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Ambudkar has one of the cast’s most diversified careers, although published estimates of his personal wealth vary substantially.
2. Rebecca Wisocky
Rebecca Wisocky plays Henrietta “Hetty” Woodstone, the Gilded Age matriarch whose family history is directly tied to the mansion itself. Wisocky entered the CBS comedy after decades of theater and television work. Her most prominent earlier series role was Evelyn Powell on Devious Maids, while other credits include American Horror Story, The Mentalist, and Star Trek: Picard. Hetty has become another major showcase for her ability to make imperious characters funny without losing the darker history underneath them.
Her estimated net worth falls around $4 million – $6 million, although published figures vary sharply and should be interpreted cautiously. Wisocky has worked professionally since the 1990s, giving her far more time than many co-stars to accumulate television salaries, stage income, residuals, and other assets. Her long career and repeated series work make a multimillion-dollar estimate plausible. Even so, the lack of verified financial disclosures means the upper end remains an approximation rather than a documented fortune, and her ranking is best understood as an informed estimate rather than a definitive accounting.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Rebecca Wisocky
|$4 million – $6 million
|
|Wisocky’s long stage and television career supports one of the strongest financial profiles among the principal cast.
1. Rose McIver
Rose McIver leads the series as Samantha Arondekar, whose near-death experience gives her the ability to see and communicate with Woodstone’s ghosts. McIver had already carried a television series before taking the role, starring for five seasons as Liv Moore on iZombie. Her earlier career stretches back to childhood and includes The Lovely Bones, Power Rangers RPM, and recurring television work in both New Zealand and the United States. That unusually long career gives her an earnings history that began well before either of her best-known American series.
McIver also led Netflix’s A Christmas Prince and its two sequels, adding a successful streaming-film franchise to two long-running television leads. Public estimates of her fortune vary dramatically, with conservative estimates around $4 million and some newer calculations moving considerably higher. A range of roughly $4 million – $12 million reflects that disagreement without treating the highest estimates as established fact. Based on the scale and longevity of her acting career, McIver has the strongest claim to being the richest regular star of Ghosts, though Wisocky’s estimated range remains close enough that the gap should not be overstated.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Rose McIver
|$4 million – $12 million
|
|McIver’s long acting career and two multi-season television leads give her the strongest case for the No. 1 position, though public estimates remain inconsistent.
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