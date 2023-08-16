The Top 5 Wackiest Sketches From ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’

Tim Robinson first made a name for himself as a writer and actor on Saturday Night Live. However, like many stars of the show do, he quickly ventured out and took a step forward with his own show. Robinson wrote and starred in Detroiters alongside frequent collaborator, Sam Richardson. Although the show only ran for two seasons, it quickly gained a loyal following. From here, Robinson used his new-found fame and created I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.
The wacky Netflix show is renowned for its zany sketches and random yet often intelligent storylines. The show started in 2019 and as of 2023, it has climbed the rankings on Netflix with its third season. So, let’s take a look at the top five wackiest sketches from I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.
1. ‘Ghost Tour’
Although on the surface ‘Ghost Tour’ seems like a random sketch with no specific meaning, it actually holds an interesting backstory. The sketch takes place at an adult ghost tour of a haunted house where a series of murders took place hundreds of years before. However, chaos ensues when the host announces that swearing and drinking is aloud. Of course, Robinson’s character takes advantage of this and begins to shout out the most crass and foul-mouthed questions regarding the ghost.
After the host has enough, he takes Robinson into another room and gives him a stern warning. However, this doesn’t work. Robinson returns to the group with teary eyes and asks one last crazy question. Although hilarious, if you look deep into the sketch it appears to carry an underlying message of censorship and attempting to maintain creative control. Robinson has spoken out in the past about his time on Saturday Night Live and how many of his sketches were ignored. When appearing as a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Robinson explained how he used a lot of his rejected material for I Think You Should Leave.
2. ‘Brian’s Hat’
The beauty of this sketch is its authentic opening as a courtroom drama. As a prosecutor reads an email thread that details evidence of insider trading, the viewer is left to wonder how this will become comedic. However, it delivers massively. As the prosecutor continues to read the email thread, she arrives at an exchange around “Brian’s hat”, as the two co-workers mock its ridiculousness. The camera then quickly pulls focus to Robinson, who has been in the background unseen for the whole sketch. He is in fact wearing a particularly bold and daring hat. As the email thread continues, Brian sits anxiously as everyone shifts their attention to him. However, he is so oblivious to the zaniness of the hat, he leaves its on. Making for a side-splitting, stand-out sketch in the show.
3. ‘Prank Show’
‘Prank Show’ appeared in episode one of season two and set the groundwork for an outstanding season of wacky sketches. The sketch has a two-tonged approach as it poses as a prank show, and maintains an excellent authenticity. If you look at the reactions of the people around, it’s easy to see that the sketch was actually filmed in a hidden camera style, with no extras in the background – only real people.
The sketch revolves around a prank show host who gets more than he bargains for when he wears a seismic disguise that leaves him feeling claustrophobic. As he speaks through his microphone to his producers, he becomes increasingly depressed and refuses to carry out the pranks. What results is actually a sketch that leaves you thinking as well as laughing at the absurdity.
4. ‘Driver’s Ed’
As with many of the sketches on the show, ‘Driver’s Ed’ sets a backdrop that pokes fun at real life situations that most of us have experienced at some point. Robinson plays a driver’s ed teacher who clearly harbours a great hatred for his job. However, this hatred comes from the questions he gets daily around the training videos he must show to his class. The cringey training videos revolves around a woman who “works with tables”. But this causes great confusion amongst the class who get increasingly bewildered with each video they are shown. As the training videos get crazier, the questions get more and more. This leads to a meltdown from Robinson as he simply cannot take anymore.
5. ‘Dylan’s Burger’
A great deal of the sketches on I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson revolve around food. Some honourable mentions include the infamous choking of a hotdog in a lunch time meeting, and Robinson hiding the fact that he is choking to death at a dinner party. However, ‘Dylan’s Burger’ stands out as the best food sketch from the show. After Dylan (Tim Robinson) and his college buddies meet with their old Professor (Bob McDuff Wilson) for dinner, the night takes an unexpected turn when the Professor steals food from Dylan’s plate. Instead of apologizing for his mistake, the Professor embarks on a huge speech and attempts to blackmail his former students. Resultantly leading to one of the shows most wacky and hilarious moments.