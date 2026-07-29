‘House of Cards’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Made the Most From the 8.6 IMDb-Rated Netflix Power Drama

Few streaming dramas announced the arrival of Netflix as a prestige-TV force as loudly as House of Cards. The political thriller brought movie-star names, ruthless Washington power games, expensive production values, and binge-era ambition into one defining early Netflix original. Its cast wealth story is especially interesting because the richest performers were not only shaped by the series itself. Many had major film, television, stage, directing, producing, and franchise work before or after the show, which makes the ranking more about total career power than one Netflix paycheck.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth rather than salary from House of Cards alone. That means Netflix earnings, earlier film careers, later television roles, awards momentum, producing, directing, stage work, and long-term industry visibility all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the House of Cards cast members who appear to have made the most from the Netflix power drama and the careers around it.
10. Molly Parker
Molly Parker became one of the show’s most important later additions as Jackie Sharp, the ambitious congresswoman who understood that power in Washington required calculation, compromise, and personal cost. Jackie worked because Parker played her as sharp without making her invincible. She could be strategic, morally flexible, cornered, and hungry in the same arc, which made her a strong fit for a series built around political survival.
Parker’s estimated wealth comes from a long acting career across film, television, and streaming rather than one role alone. Before and after House of Cards, she built strong credibility through projects such as Deadwood, Lost in Space, independent films, and prestige television. Her fortune is smaller than the biggest names here, but Jackie Sharp gave her a high-profile Netflix role during one of the platform’s defining early hits.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Molly Parker
|$3 million – $6 million
|
|Parker ranks tenth because Jackie Sharp gave her major Netflix visibility, but her fortune remains below the show’s bigger film and TV names.
9. Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly was one of the most essential performers in the entire series as Doug Stamper, Frank Underwood’s loyal fixer, enforcer, and moral wreckage. Doug was terrifying because Kelly never played him as a simple thug. He made him controlled, broken, obsessive, disciplined, and painfully dependent on power. In many ways, Doug became the show’s clearest picture of what political loyalty does to a person over time.
Kelly’s estimated wealth reflects steady character-actor work, but House of Cards gave him the defining role of his career. His later work in projects such as Jack Ryan, film appearances, and other television roles helped keep his profile active, but Doug Stamper remains the part that most strongly elevated his industry value. He ranks lower financially than several co-stars because he was not entering the series with the same movie-star or franchise background, yet his contribution to the show was enormous.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Michael Kelly
|$3 million – $8 million
|
|Kelly ranks ninth because Doug was central to the series, but his overall fortune is smaller than cast members with larger film careers.
8. Corey Stoll
Corey Stoll made a major early impact as Peter Russo, the damaged congressman whose weakness, shame, ambition, and vulnerability became one of the first season’s strongest emotional engines. Peter’s arc mattered because it showed what Frank Underwood’s manipulation looked like when applied to someone who still had traces of conscience and self-loathing. Stoll made the character tragic without turning him soft.
Stoll’s estimated wealth comes from television, film, theater, and franchise work. After House of Cards, he continued building value through projects such as The Strain, Ant-Man, Billions, and major stage work. He ranks eighth because his time on the Netflix drama was shorter than some regulars, but Peter Russo remains one of the most important performances from the show’s early peak.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Corey Stoll
|$5 million – $10 million
|
|Stoll ranks eighth because Peter Russo gave him prestige-TV visibility, while later film and franchise roles expanded his earnings.
7. Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali played Remy Danton, a lobbyist and political operator who moved through Washington with smooth control and quiet danger. Remy was one of the show’s most interesting power players because he did not need Frank’s theatrical cruelty to seem dangerous. Ali gave him intelligence, restraint, and emotional conflict, especially as Remy’s personal loyalties began to clash with professional survival.
Ali’s ranking is shaped heavily by what happened after House of Cards. His later Oscar-winning work in Moonlight and Green Book, along with roles in True Detective, Luke Cage, and major film projects, lifted him into a much higher career tier. He ranks seventh because his estimated net worth is still below the older film stars here, but in terms of awards prestige and career momentum, he may be one of the show’s biggest post-series winners.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Mahershala Ali
|$10 million – $18 million
|
|Ali ranks seventh because Remy helped raise his profile before his film career exploded into Oscar-winning territory.
6. Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell joined the series as LeAnn Harvey, a political strategist who became increasingly important during the later Underwood power struggle. LeAnn gave the show another operator who understood image, leverage, and loyalty as tools rather than ideals. Campbell brought a cooler, more controlled energy to the role, which helped her fit into the series’ world of calculation and quiet threat.
Campbell’s estimated fortune comes from a broader career that predates the Netflix drama by decades. She became a major 1990s name through Party of Five and the Scream franchise, then continued working in film and television. House of Cards added prestige-streaming credibility to a career already known for teen drama and horror royalty. She ranks sixth because her overall wealth is driven by long-running franchise value and earlier television success as much as her Netflix role.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Neve Campbell
|$10 million – $20 million
|
|Campbell ranks sixth because LeAnn added Netflix prestige to a career already powered by horror and 1990s television fame.
5. Kate Mara
Kate Mara played Zoe Barnes, the ambitious reporter whose relationship with Frank Underwood helped define the show’s earliest shock value. Zoe worked because Mara gave her hunger and recklessness without making her seem naive. She wanted access, influence, and a bigger career, and that ambition made her both useful to Frank and vulnerable to him. Her exit became one of the series’ most famous early turning points.
Mara’s estimated wealth reflects film work, television roles, franchise attempts, producing, and family-name visibility around entertainment and sports wealth. After House of Cards, she appeared in projects such as Fantastic Four, The Martian, Pose, and other film and TV work. She ranks fifth because Zoe Barnes was not a full-series role, but it gave Mara one of the most talked-about performances from Netflix’s early prestige era.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Kate Mara
|$12 million – $25 million
|
|Mara ranks fifth because Zoe became a defining early role, while her broader acting and producing career increased her wealth.
4. Diane Lane
Diane Lane entered the later seasons as Annette Shepherd, part of the wealthy Shepherd family power structure that pushed the series into a different kind of elite influence. Annette represented money, legacy, and control beyond elected office. Lane’s presence gave the final stretch a more old-money kind of menace, which matched the show’s growing interest in corporate and inherited power.
Lane ranks high because her fortune was built across decades of film work long before she joined House of Cards. Her résumé includes acclaimed dramas, romantic films, awards-recognized performances, and major studio roles, including the DC films as Martha Kent. The Netflix drama was a late-career prestige addition rather than her main financial engine. She ranks fourth because her overall estimated wealth reflects a long movie career with far more history than one streaming role.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Diane Lane
|$35 million – $50 million
|
|Lane ranks fourth because her Netflix role added to a much larger career built through decades of film success.
3. Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey was originally the face of the series as Frank Underwood, the ruthless politician who turned direct-to-camera manipulation into the show’s signature style. Frank’s ambition, cruelty, charm, and total lack of shame powered the early seasons and helped establish the drama as one of Netflix’s first major awards players. From a performance and brand-recognition standpoint, Spacey was central to the show’s original commercial identity.
His estimated wealth is complicated by career disruption, legal issues, and the fact that his professional standing changed dramatically after the allegations that led to his removal from the series. Still, his overall fortune reflects earlier film stardom, awards-winning roles, producing, theater work, and the major salary attached to House of Cards during its peak. He ranks third because his career earnings were enormous, even though his later earning power became far more uncertain than the other top names here.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Kevin Spacey
|$35 million – $60 million
|
|Spacey ranks third because Frank Underwood made him central to the show’s rise, though his later career became heavily disrupted.
2. Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear joined the final season as Bill Shepherd, another figure from the wealthy power structure surrounding Claire Underwood’s last chapter. His role arrived late, but his placement in this ranking comes from his wider career rather than his time on the Netflix drama alone. Kinnear brought a familiar film-star polish to the show’s final stretch, helping the series lean into corporate and family-backed influence after Frank’s exit.
Kinnear’s estimated wealth comes from decades of film and television work, including As Good as It Gets, Little Miss Sunshine, You’ve Got Mail, Sabrina, talk-show roots, and later streaming and television roles. House of Cards was only one piece of a long mainstream career. He ranks second because his overall financial profile appears stronger than most series regulars, even though his role in the show itself was relatively late and limited.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Greg Kinnear
|$40 million – $70 million
|
|Kinnear ranks second because his wider film and television career created a larger fortune than most of the show’s regular cast.
1. Robin Wright
Robin Wright is the clear No. 1 because Claire Underwood became the show’s most powerful long-term asset. At first, Claire looked like Frank’s equally strategic partner, but Wright gradually turned her into the series’ coldest and most controlled force. When the show shifted away from Frank, Claire became the center of the final season, making Wright not only the lead performer but also one of the most important creative figures in the drama’s survival.
Wright’s estimated fortune reflects House of Cards salary, directing, producing, film work, and a career that began long before Netflix’s prestige era. Her résumé includes The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump, Wonder Woman, Blade Runner 2049, and major television recognition. She ranks first because Claire gave her one of the defining roles of her career while also expanding her power behind the camera. In terms of who made the most from the Netflix power drama, Wright’s combination of acting, directing, producing, and long-term star value puts her at the top.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Robin Wright
|$60 million – $85 million
|
|Wright ranks first because Claire became the show’s strongest long-term character, and Wright added directing and producing value to her acting income.
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