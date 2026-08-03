Mario Lopez Posts “Creepy” Video Of His Own Niece, And Now The Internet Is Roasting Him Alive

Mario Lopez is facing intense online backlash after sharing an AI-generated video featuring his teenage niece, with many viewers accusing the TV host of crossing a line.
The controversy erupted shortly after Lopez attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game with his niece and later posted an AI-generated video inspired by the outing that many labeled “disturbing” and “inappropriate.”
Several netizens questioned why the Access Daily host would create and publicly share such content involving a family member.
One person questioned online, “Does your wife know what you think of your niece?”
Mario Lopez came under fire after sharing a “creepy” AI-generated video featuring his teenage niece following a Dodgers game
Image credits: mariolopez
Before the controversy erupted, Mario Lopez had shared a wholesome video from a Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox game, where he attended with his teenage niece, Kalia.
In the original clip, Lopez spoke enthusiastically about the Dodgers’ postseason hopes before introducing his niece to viewers.
“I’m here with my niece, Kalia, what’s up?” he said, asking whether she was bringing the team good luck.
Image credits: mariolopez
“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Kalia replied.
The pair smiled for the camera as Mario signed off with, “Let’s make it another W. Have a great day. Everybody, God bless. Go blue.”
However, the ordinary family outing quickly took a bizarre turn after the 52-year-old shared a second clip on X just hours later, an AI-generated video captioned, “I can’t take my niece anywhere!”
Image credits: JennMGreenberg
The simulated video showed Lopez and an AI version of his niece wearing Dodgers jerseys at what appeared to be the same baseball game.
In the clip, the AI-generated niece attempts to eat two mustard-covered hot dogs at once before mustard spills onto the front of her jersey.
Viewers questioned why the actor created the video, with many calling it “disturbing” and “deeply inappropriate”
Image credits: mariolopez
She then wipes the remaining mustard across her face while saying it is “so good,” as Mario looks toward the camera and remarks, “I can’t take my niece anywhere!”
The post quickly spread across social media, with many viewers arguing the imagery carried “inappropriate s**ual undertones.”
Image credits: mariolopez
Image credits: snarkylicious
Several even described it as one of the most disturbing uses of generative AI, arguing that the combination of the hot dog imagery, mustard spilling onto the girl’s shirt, and exaggerated facial expressions created an unmistakably suggestive scenario.
One person bluntly asked, “Does your wife know what you think of your niece?”
Another wrote, “Imagine you think you’re having a nice outing with your uncle, only to see he created a weird ahh AI video of you.”
“I bet your niece had a nice time until you made a weird f***ing AI video of her,” a third commenter wrote.
Others added, “Yeah, if that were my daughter, Uncle Mario would never be seeing her again.”
The video depicted Mario and his niece attending a Dodgers game as the girl struggled to eat two hot dogs covered in mustard
Image credits: mariolopezviva
Image credits: gloomydoomer
Image credits: RoudyTheFirst
“Don’t ever post this weird s**t about your niece again,” one user wrote, while another added, “They should arrest you for this.”
One comment read, “Hey man this is the worst f***ing thing I’ve ever seen!!!”
As the criticism mounted, many argued the problem wasn’t just the use of AI, but that Lopez had chosen to use his own teenage niece’s likeness in what viewers considered a suggestive scenario.
Image credits: mariolopezviva
The post quickly attracted a Community Note, with users flagging it as an example of “weird AI slop” and providing additional context beneath the original upload.
American journalist Yashar Ali was among those who publicly criticized the clip, writing, “Uhhhh, what a creepy video for Mario Lopez to create using AI and then post… Especially since the subject is his niece!”
As criticism continues to mount, neither Lopez nor his niece has publicly addressed the backlash.
The AI-generated post was hit with a Community Note as critics labeled it “weird AI slop”
Image credits: mariolopezviva
Historically, Mario has cultivated the image of a highly protective, traditional, and deeply involved family man.
Since Mario has spent decades building a brand around protecting children online and respecting family boundaries, many viewers felt his latest AI post represented a massive double standard.
Over the years, he has repeatedly spoken about taking a strict approach to parenting, particularly when it comes to protecting children.
In fact, when he was named People magazine’s “Father of the Year” in 2018, Lopez said one of his biggest parenting priorities was “closely monitoring” his children’s internet use.
“Some people want to be their [kids’] friend, [but] you gotta be a parent first. Kids respond to respect, structure and discipline,” he said at the time.
“I am a little better when it comes to the tough disciplinarian stuff; I think I’m pretty good at laying down the law and being firm.”
“You ran this by your PR team first? Or better yet, your brother?” questioned one netizen
Image credits: DANKCHAINS
Image credits: lostdogs20
Image credits: MauMaukita
Image credits: eyeroller
Image credits: circuitmouse
Image credits: ThomasRamiey
Image credits: Millerjs86
Image credits: MetalRadish
Image credits: thejaguarback
Follow Us