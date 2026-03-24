Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It

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Jokes can be fun when they’re harmless. But when they cross the line, they can do serious damage and even tear relationships apart.

One teen pulled a small birthday prank on her cousin, since their family had a tradition of doing that to one another. But the woman did not take it well. Wanting revenge, she went much further and called the teen one day claiming her mom had been in a fatal car crash.

Needless to say, no one found that funny, and now her cruelty may end up costing her everything. Read the full story below.

A teen pulled a harmless prank on her cousin for her birthday, but the woman did not take it well

Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Wanting revenge, she decided to joke that the girl’s mom had been in a fatal car crash

Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It

Image credits: mokhalad musavi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It

Image credits: Anon

Readers were horrified by how far the cousin took it and reassured the author that her reaction was completely proportionate

Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It
Bride Decides To Prank A 15-Year-Old With A Cruel And Horrible Prank, Shocked Family Calls Her Out On It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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