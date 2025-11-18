“This Will Be A Controversial One”: Vet Lists 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

As a pet lover, choosing the right dog to bring home can be tough. But here’s a little secret: not all breeds are ideal for home life. Whether it’s due to health issues or their behavior, some breeds might not be the best fit for your family. So, it’s important to do your research and find a furry friend that matches your lifestyle.
Speaking of which, UK veterinarian Alex Crow recently shared online five dog breeds he personally wouldn’t choose to own, based on his years of clinical practice and the health issues he frequently sees in various dogs. These particular breeds tend to visit the clinic more often than others.
Many of his concerns stem from their genetics and how they’ve been bred over the years. However, he also mentioned that he would still consider adopting them, highlighting the importance of understanding each dog’s individual personality and needs. Below, you’ll find Alex’s detailed explanations for each breed.
It’s essential to understand different dog breeds before bringing one home
Here’s 5 dog breeds that I wouldn’t own as a vet. Now, please remember, these are all ultimately my own opinion, it’s based on seeing a lot of dogs with health issues in my day job, and I generally see these breeds more often than others, hence them being included in this list
The first breed is the Shar Pei. While many find the wrinkles adorable, they can lead to serious skin infections as bacteria get stuck between between the folds and fester.
They’re also prone to ear infections due to their narrow ear canals, and many Shar Peis will also need surgery similar to a facelift just to prevent their eyelids from rolling inwards, causing painful irritation from their eyelashes. And they also suffer from a condition called Shar Pei fever, which is literally named after them. So yeah, I wouldn’t personally own this dog.
The next is any flat faced dogs like Frenchies, Pugs, and Bulldogs. They often struggle to breathe properly due to their shortened and compressed airways and that leads to chronic breathing difficulties, overheating, and acid reflux, which often requires a big invasive surgery just to fix.
They commonly suffer from allergies, skin and ear infections and are prone to spinal issues, and eye problems are also frequent due to their bulging eyes.
In my opinion, if a dog needs multiple procedures just to live a normal life then they probably shouldn’t exist.
Next for me is the German Shepherd. This one very much is a personal opinion, but I do find these dogs need a very specific lifestyle in order to thrive. They require lots of exercise and mental stimulation and without it they can become anxious and develop behavioral issues.
I just tend to find that many owners of these dogs don’t provide them with the lifestyle that they need. And health-wise, they’re also prone to hip and elbow dysplasia and other joint issues.
No.4 is the Great Dane. These gentle giants are prone to a heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy and they often have a shorter lifespan due to their large size, averaging about 7 to 8 years old.
I would just find it incredibly tough to say goodbye after such a short time, especially when they have such a lovely temperament.
And finally the dachshund. I know it’s a popular one, but their long backs and short legs make them prone to severe back problems including slipped disc. They’re also susceptible to leg and joint issues and an inherited eye condition called progressive retinal atrophy. While they do often have lovely personalities, their body shape really just predisposes them to many of these health problems and I just find it heartbreaking to see them go through all of this just because of how they’ve been bred.
Now it’s important to say that as a vet, I often see the worst of these breeds. There is variation within any breed, but many suffer due to breeding practices encouraged by us humans just because we think certain traits look cute. We just need more education and barriers in place to prevent these issues. Do you agree with this list?
Breeders often prioritize profit over the well-being and health of the dogs
When someone buys a dog, especially from a breeder, they’re usually after a specific breed, often paying quite a bit for the puppy. While it may sound appealing to get a purebred, many breeders focus on profits rather than the dog’s well-being.
This not only affects the dog’s health but also adds to the growing problem of overpopulation in shelters. Breeding purely for looks, rather than a dog’s overall health, is an unfortunate trend in the industry.
Take pugs, for example. Their squishy faces and big eyes are undeniably cute, which is why they’re so popular. But their short snouts, bred to make them look “adorable,” can cause serious breathing problems, especially as they age.
As Vet Crow pointed out in his video, “They often struggle to breathe properly due to their shortened and compressed airways and that leads to chronic breathing difficulties, overheating, and acid reflux, which often requires a big invasive surgery just to fix.”These poor dogs can suffer from life-threatening issues simply because they were bred to fit a certain look.
Similarly, there’s the case of bulldogs. Their stocky bodies and wrinkled faces are a hit with many dog lovers. But this body structure, especially with the heavyset shoulders and narrow hips, often leads to joint and hip problems. Many bulldogs even need assistance when giving birth due to the way their bodies have been bred, which isn’t fair to the animals.
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is often bred with adorably small skulls, but that cuteness comes with a price: a condition called syringomyelia, where the skull is too small for the brain. This causes severe pain and neurological issues, all for the sake of maintaining a specific appearance.
Adoption is a wonderful option, offering a dog in need a loving home while helping reduce overpopulation
In all these cases, the focus on aesthetics comes at the cost of the dog’s health and well-being. It’s a reminder that when choosing a dog, health and happiness should always come before looks.
While some breeds face serious health issues due to poor breeding practices, it’s important to remember that every dog deserves a good home. Instead of buying from breeders who may be prioritizing appearance over health, we should consider adopting. By doing so, you give these dogs a chance to live their best lives in a loving home where they can thrive.
