Hey Pandas, What’s Going On In Your Life Right Now? (Closed)

#1
I’m unemployed at the moment. I’m trying to get another job I keep applying for jobs and never hear anything back it’s really frustrating. I was in my last job for 24 years so I have 24 years of experience which you would think employers would be falling over themselves to give me a job but all that experience seems to count for nothing.
I’ve never felt so rejected.
#2
we just finished the musical, and i actually get to start going home at a normal time. we have one state test left (algebra), and a choir concert soon. we have choir banquet on friday and theatre banquet next wednesday. i should be happy and feel free but i don’t. instead i keep relapsing.
#3
about to graduate middle school, scared for my big exams, and if my mental health was a battery it would be this: 🪫
#4
my brother is currently here (probably sleeping on da couch) and i dont see him often so yay oh and also my play that i may or may not have spoken about it today
#5
My math teacher is taking a break from teaching due to something bad happening. What I thought was gonna be a temporary sub is now here for the rest of the year. I’m probably gonna fail math now because the sub makes ZERO sense even when I asked for help. There’s also daily homework which I don’t do because math doesn’t interest me, it’s too much homework, I have multiple activities through the week (Friday is now the only day I have free after school). I just really hate that sub.
Honestly my mental health is getting worse. I can also see my sister starting to become like our mother, and I don’t think I can talk to her about my issues anymore. My sister scolds me for small things. Yesterday for example I was gonna take a bath and told my mom but not her. Well she needed to brush her teeth (It was 9 PM for clarification) so I let her in because I hadn’t done it yet and she basically scolded me for it. Instead of relaxing in the bath I spent about 10 minutes berating myself and calling myself a failure.
#6
I am going through depression and anxiety. I am medication. Meds are keeping me sane right now but I am in phase of self loathing. I don’t like anything about me & things around me. I feel my best friends will leave me if I talk about my problems. Who wants to be with a depressed crybaby right. I have not kept in touch with anyone for 6 months. I feel guilty about it. Don’t know what to do. Therapy didn’t work. Wish someone could tell me what to do
#7
i’ve got a concerto competition soon and i’m terrified about it lol, it’s me, a 17-y/o kid against college students. i’ve been practicing so much and i hope that i’ll do well, even if first place is probably out of reach
#8
Just had a really bad panic attack in choir, but I’m alright now. My boyfriend talked me through it and hopefully I’ll make it through the rest of the school day without it getting worse. I’m mostly just hoping my mental health gets better before pride month so I can be intensely gay for four weeks
#9
I’m not too sure. On the one hand, life is alright. But there are little things which are annoying. On the other, we’re all going to die eventually
#10
i recently joined this community! i love the vibes this place gives me but i still cant comment or make any posts :( . im so confused about cuz i want to comment on all of your guys’s posts but i cant. plz help
#11
as for a real update on my life…
There are multiple events coming up for me. i have had 5 in all, one of them being my friend’s surprise party! she was so happy and i’m happy for her! i feel like i should be excited but.. idk. its not that i don’t want these to happen, i just feel way too depressed about my life to care.( i hope that doesn’t come off as selfish or anything…)
School is so boring and it sucks too. my science teacher doesn’t teach me that well and almost everyone who had them failed the class. school is depleting my mental health but at least (in my area) there isn’t much school left.
idk what else i’d say.. thx for listening tho!!!
#12
Gotta come out to my parents within the month or I can’t go to the pride event at my school. They’ll probably be supportive and let me go, but they only know like, 3 identities and seem to think there shouldn’t be so many and they might say I’m faking for attention. So if I don’t come out I can’t go to the event I’ve been secretly helping plan for the last couple months (and I can’t sneak out because I’d get in tons of trouble), but if I do come out I run the risk of them telling me I’m faking or I don’t know yet. So, fingers crossed I guess 🤞
#13
I am in school and it is hot but I am supposed to wear a uniform so I can’t wear shorts :(. I’m also just rlly bored cuz all my after school clubs ended including robotics so I’m sad. Also my blood sugar is low
#14
I’m excited and a little nervous cause I’ve just started my first job out of college! I work at a troubled youth rehabilitation center and I’m hoping I really like it cause it’s in my field. It’s gonna be hard but I just wanna help people so hopefully I don’t burn out. On the other hand I’m worried about 15 passenger van driving I might have to do for work. I’ve never driven one before. I’m not a bad driver, but I did sorta maybe completely back up over somebody’s mailbox in my truck, sooo….yeah.
#15
i relapsed
