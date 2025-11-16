50 Times People Who Love Cross-Stitching Made Incredible Things (New Pics)

Cross stitch is a form of counted thread embroidery that has been around for ages, and it is widely regarded as one of the easiest forms of hand embroidery, making it an accessible hobby for virtually everyone.

One of the biggest online communities advocating for this craft is the aptly titled subreddit r/CrossStitch. As you may have seen in our earlier article on this place, its 404K members are constantly sharing pictures of their proud works, and they serve as perfect examples of cross-stitching’s limitless potential.

However, since the subreddit remains really active, we thought it was about time we made an update on it. Continue scrolling to check out its latest gems.

#1 First Time Using Glow In The Dark Thread, It Was Super Fiddly And The Stitches Came Out Quite Messy But I Love The Glow

Image source: Red_Heifer

#2 Agoraphobic But Missing Art Galleries, I’ve Started Stitching My Own Mini One

Image source: OxfordApartment213

#3 When I Was A Teenager, My Dad Took A Newly-Started Version Of This Away Because “Cross-Stitching Is For Girls”. Cut To 20 Years Later As A Proud Gay Man, I Found This On Amazon And Completed Last Week As My First Project And A Huge Symbolic Personal Achievement. Take That Dad!

Image source: dirtywang

#4 Did This As A Gift For My Wife. Took Me A Whole Year

Image source: R3dAvalon

#5 286,600 Stitches, 5 Years… And Done

Image source: Omissionsoftheomen

#6 Eden Serpent By Paradisestitch! It Took Forever But I’m So Happy With How It Turned Out!

Image source: xBanshee_5

#7 Frogs

Image source: theLoveRhombus

#8 Does It Look Like Watercolor?

Image source: vetlanka

#9 My Mom Allowed Me To Post This On Her Behalf. This Is Officially Her Biggest Finished Project And I’m So Proud Of Her!

Image source: Elipetvi

#10 My Finished Wonders Of The Night Sky Design (Pattern By Me). It’s All As Nerdily Accurate As I Could Make It And Took A Loooong Time To Put Together!

Image source: tunnellingrhino

#11 My Internet Password Is Long And Complicated. No Matter How Hard I Try, I Will Never Remember It. My Router Is Hard To Reach And My Kid Keeps Running Off With My Post-It Notes, So I Decided To Stitch A Qr Code To Hang On The Wall

Image source: _The_Blonde_One_

#12 3 Years And 197,580 Stitches Later, She’s Done!

Image source: choosecoffee

#13 After A Year And A Half Of Work, I’ve Finally Finished My Very First Cross-Stitch!

Image source: GrahamfieldShip

#14 Birthday Gift For My Mom, The Person Who First Got Me Into Cross-Stitch. We Love Watching Hummingbirds Together, So I Stitched One She Can Look At Whenever She Wants

Image source: Fabrycio6

#15 This Is A Pattern I Picked Up To Keep Myself Busy While My Other Material Arrived. Pattern Linked In Comments. Background I Added Myself

Image source: itsamekenzie

#16 I’ve Started Making A Cross Stitch Of Each Trip My Partner And I Go On Together. We Made A Special Deal – I Do The Stitch, He Makes The Frames!

Image source: gatorbasil

#17 I’m Finally Done Live, Laugh, Loving Over Here!

Image source: germanmotorcar

#18 One Of My Largest Finishes Yet!!

Image source: Xanadu1706

#19 Found This At A Church Rummage Sale! Part Of A $5 Per Bag Sale!

Image source: Sorceress683

#20 At Last!! And I Can Finally Say Im Done With This Awesome Conversion Hehehe!

Image source: dewnrivera

#21 Made For My Pigeon Obsessed Friend, Do You Think She’ll Like It?

Image source: evmt95

#22 How I Spent My Weekend

Image source: chubbygirlreads

#23 Just A Recent Finished Project

Image source: Great-Comedian2870

#24 Peeking Jesus

Image source: Miss_Lemon_Sunshine

#25 Going To Surprise My Wife With This Tonight. We Are Having Our First

Image source: 2Black_Hats

#26 My Pokémon Epic 1-5 Is Back From The Framer!

Image source: Rogue0527

#27 My Cute Avocado Yoga!

Image source: Daily-Magic-Stitch

#28 It’s The First Time When I Tried Coaching Instead Of Backstitching And I Love The Result! Spent The Coldest Time Of The Winter Stiching This Dragon From Nadezhda Gavrilenkova

Image source: zlerok

#29 I Don’t Know If This Game Is Universal But It Was The Best

Image source: WednesdayRavenAddams

#30 Blackwork Cat Pile

Image source: warpskipping

#31 I Just Realised I Never Shared This Completed Piece. Considering It Took Me About 15 Years To Complete I Figure It’s Worth A Share

Image source: perpetually_me

#32 LOTR Stained Glass Piece For A Friend

Image source: Ailuj182

#33 One Of My Latest Projects. What Do You Think?

Image source: vetlanka

#34 My Youngest Sibling Came Out As Trans, So I Made Them This

Image source: Etak61817

#35 Adhd Be Damned, I Did It!

Image source: yespls

#36 None Of My Friends Appreciate My Cross Stitch So Im Upset But I Finished This Frog In One Week

Image source: glowbabeglow

#37 Finally Finished! Rainbow Garden By Una Buena Pieza

Image source: Got-me-in-stitches

#38 Present For A Friend Who Loves Hedgehogs! Pattern “Hedgehog” By Cutepatternsbymaria

Image source: faroutinthespace

#39 Finally Finished Sewing Up My Wife’s Stocking Just In Time For Christmas!

Image source: calyps_o

#40 Finished My Japanese Pagoda Stitch!

Image source: gildius

#41 Just Finished My Second Cross Stitch Project! Took Me Two Years To Finish. It’s 46 X 61cm And Made With 90 Colors

Image source: _norwegian_wood_

#42 Finished The Next Bottle In The Series!

Image source: monocle-enterprises

#43 Stitched A Friend’s Save The Date As A Wedding Gift

Image source: BananicattheDisco

#44 The Weasley House – Before And After Backstitch

Image source: Electric_Target

#45 I Wasn’t Able To Finish This In Time For The Launch, But Here’s The James Webb Space Telescope’s Primary Mirror Rendered In Blackwork!

Image source: FlipDarkChillWinter

#46 It’s Finally Finished! 8 Months Later

Image source: Advatt

#47 My Take On Homer In The Bushes

Image source: perplexedchick

#48 Seven Months And Three Countries Later, My Neon Sushi Bag Is Finally Done!

Image source: StareyedInLA

#49 Someone Here Suggested Me To Make Country Roads Cat, So Here It Is!

Image source: Curious_Ad8855

#50 Just Got This Done For A Friend. First Time Using Black Aida Also!

Image source: Shaphira7

