Is Neve Campbell Returning to the Scream Franchise?

Neve Campbell is aptly recognized as a scream queen for her notable performances in the horror genre which launched her to international prominence. An accomplished Canadian actress, Campbell began acting in her home country in the late 1980s, appearing in minor roles in television projects such as Catwalk (192-1993) and The Canterville Ghost (1996). Campbell began getting noticed when she moved her craft to the United States. Her role as Julia Salinger in Party of Five (1994–2000) turned her into a teen idol with a nomination for the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress. While starring in the Fox teen drama series, Campbell landed her first main role in an American feature film when she starred in the horror blockbuster The Craft (1996).
The Craft may have introduced Neve Campbell to horror aficionados but her appearance in the Scream franchise cemented her reputation in the genre. Campbell became an international sensation for her portrayal of Sidney Prescott in Scream (1996). She continued to garner recognition as the franchise grew but things went south in mid-2022 when Campbell announced her departure from the Scream film series. With the seventh Scream offering in the pipeline, fans of the franchise are curious to know if Neve Campbell will be gracing the cast.
A Timeline Of Neve Campbell’s Stint In The Scream Franchise
Neve Campbell’s career trajectory with the popular Scream franchise began with the first entry in 1996. She starred in the lead role of Sidney Prescott to rave reviews, skyrocketing her fame. Riding on the wave of the first Scream film’s critical and commercial success, a cult classic franchise was spawned. Subsequently, Campbell continued her stint as the principal star of four more Scream films.
Neve Campbell reprised her role in Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and Scream (2022). Campbell’s 25-year reign as an acclaimed scream queen earned the Canadian star several awards and recognition as one of the highest-grossing heroines in the entire horror genre. For her performances in the first two installments of Scream, Campell received two Blockbuster Entertainment Awards for Best Actress, an MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance, one Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Actress, and a Saturn Award for Best Actress. Sadly, the Scream star announced that she was leaving the Scream franchise in June 2022.
Why Neve Campbell Quit The Scream Franchise
Before the sixth installment in the Scream franchise hit the theaters, Neve Campbell dropped the bomb about her exit. She announced in June 2022 that she has severed ties with Scream films. As such, she was not part of the 2023 Scream VI which Jenna Ortega headlined. Neve Campbell’s reason for leaving the Scream franchise is solely her dissatisfaction with her salary. As a bankable star in the film series, Campbell wasn’t satisfied with the offer she received for the sixth Scream film. Considering her contribution to the franchise’s success for 25 years, the actress has indeed earned the bragging rights. Additionally, she believes the case may be different if she were a man.
The Scream Queen May Return To The Franchise
While she cut ties with the franchise in 2022, Neve Campbell keeps an open mind about a possible Scream comeback. She revealed this during the BAFTA Tea Party in January 2024 after expressing how undervalued she felt in her final days with the franchise. Campbell also expressed sadness about the current state of the franchise with two big names missing from the cast.
Melissa Barrera was axed from the film series for her social media posts concerning the war between Israel and Hamas. Shortly afterward, Jenna Ortega left the franchise to avoid conflict in production schedules with Wednesday. Like that wasn’t enough, director Christopher Landon pulled out from the seventh Scream installment. As such, Scream VII might need to be rescued and Neve Campbell is open to it for the right offer.
How Much Was Neve Campbell Paid For Scream?
As the first entry in what turned out to be a big franchise, Scream (1996) was a critical and commercial success, taking pride as the highest-grossing slasher film for over two decades. The film gained a cult following, largely due to the stellar performances of the cast, especially Neve Campbell who feels she is not adequately compensated for her efforts. Campbell was reportedly paid $1.5 million for Scream, $3.5 million for Scream 2, and $4 million for Scream 3. However, the scream queen is not satisfied with her salaries. Neve Campbell’s net worth is estimated at $10 million.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!