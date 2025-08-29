60 Adopted Animals That Are Finally Showered With Love, And It Shows (August Edition)

Every animal deserves endless love and snuggles. If I were the president, that would be the first law I’d implement. Sadly, the reality is that many fur balls end up in shelters, waiting for their second chance at becoming a new member of a loving family. The good news is that the majority of them get their happy ending, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it.
To increase animals’ chances of adoption and show how rewarding it can be, we are sharing the pets that were rescued from shelters this August. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t be shy to shower them with virtual love—there’s no such thing as too much of it!
#1 New Member Of The Family
Image source: Limp-Mousse4948
#2 Freshly Adopted Senior Void
Image source: ksenterf
#3 I Still Can’t Believe I Got Him Half Off
I adopted my Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from a shelter. I know crazy right? What’s even crazier is I got him 50% off because it was sprinkling and where I live the county animal shelters do 50% off on rainy days.
Image source: terrakan-joe
#4 My Cat Sitter Adopted The Most Adorable Baby Moo 😻
Image source: cats_n_tats11
#5 My Newly Adopted Cat
Image source: BobbleBuddyWow
#6 My Heart Won
Image source: Front_Promise4433
#7 I Feel So Lucky To Be Her Mom
Image source: Chubby-Labrador
#8 New Kitten!
Image source: Professional-Coat266
#9 I’m Adopting Him 🥹
Image source: LoveLyndsey420
#10 Newly Adopted
Image source: Distantdolphin
#11 Just Adopted This Beautiful Girl
Image source: PatrolPunk
#12 Bubbas The Sweet
Image source: Real_Orange3011
#13 Bella Is Gorgeous!
Image source: digitigradient
#14 Adopted A 10 Yr Old Lil Siamese Girl Cat, And She Is Perfect!
Image source: sofiab1994
#15 Wren Was Adopted!!
Image source: Athaleyah_eternal
#16 Just Adopted This Old Guy
Image source: ElusiveChanteuse84
#17 This Is Juno And I Thought You Should Meet Her
Image source: Lady__Calliope
#18 My Newly Adopted Tripod
Image source: Romy-zorus
#19 Just Adopted This Lil Guy. Definitely Need Some Advice
Image source: PresentationVisual97
#20 The Dog I Was Going To Adopt vs. The Dog I Actually Adopted
Back in April I went to a local animal control to adopt the dog in the first picture. Her name was Mushu. She was a 6 month old German Shepard but she had a lot of people interested in her because of her age. I had the animal control officer show me the other dogs they had and that’s when I found my boy. The name they had given him was Seymour. He was found wandering in a graveyard and severely underweight. He had been in the pound for a month. I fell in love with him as soon as I met him. I brought him home the next day and it was the best decision I ever made. His name is now Max and he has my heart ❤️
Image source: InternationalLuck974
#21 Adopting This Guy On Sunday
Image source: Far_Property1196
#22 Not A Flex, Just Happiness. Wanted A Dog, Adopted A Stray
Image source: Brave_Watch_527
#23 Welcome, Krypto
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Sea8340
#24 New Baby Poods
Image source: fisherdoody
#25 My First Beagle As An Adult! 🥰🥰🥰
Image source: Iizardfeelings
#26 What Do You Guys Think About My Dog? I Just Adopted Him
Image source: Euphoric_Mail4153
#27 Adopted A Dog Today
Image source: eyewunderwhy
#28 Meet Tulip, Our New Girl
Image source: klees0717
#29 Just Adopted A White Cat
Image source: Aggressive_Catch_163
#30 New Dog In Our House!
Image source: bensonprp
#31 Adopted From The Animal Shelter
Image source: SpazzyBlonde
#32 Meet Boba! 🤎
Image source: dogluvr_1
#33 From Dumpster To Queen Of Chaos
Image source: Otherwise-Notice-426
#34 First Time Puppy Owner
Image source: angihende1
#35 Anxious 5.5 Year Old Rescue
Image source: Extension_End_9604
#36 Meet Macaroni
Image source: GoofyFlamingo
#37 Meet My Very First Adopted Cat!
Image source: Clostridiumtiteni
#38 I’ve Never Owned A Cat. Never Lived With A Cat, But Adopted Her
Image source: itz_just_carts
#39 My Adopted Cat!
Image source: irispintox16
#40 Stray Cat From My Work Place Decided To Come Home With Me, Now I Have A New Cat!
Image source: Amalyn2195
#41 I Adopted A Cat
Image source: fast0219
#42 We Adopted A Cat For Our Cat, It’s Going Pretty Well
Image source: BlondeRed
#43 Adopted A Cat Recently And He’s Become Awfully Interested In Watching Me Play
Image source: Newt966
#44 I’m Adopted By This Cat
Image source: adrielonreddit
#45 My Mom Adopted Her Own Cat After Seeing Mine… Meet Lola Guys
Image source: Smooth_Panic2307
#46 New Black Cat Mom 🖤
Image source: afroabsurdity
#47 New Friend 🧡
Image source: Owllie789
#48 My Rescue Doggo
Image source: cherryyc0la
#49 We Got Adopted…
Image source: twiggy83
#50 We Just Adopted Our Very First Orange!
Image source: Exciting-Ad-8339
#51 3 Weeks Ago I Adopted This Cat, And For 3 Weeks Now I’ve Been Smiling And Not Feeling So Alone
Image source: youcandybooty
#52 My Cat Adopted This Feral Void Kitten. She’s The Only One Allowed To Pet Her
Image source: ScootMaPoots
#53 Dr. Mouse Shall See You Now!
Image source: BananaVariant
#54 Adopted A Cat, Discovered She Was Pregnant, Now I Have Kittens!
Image source: astronomiau
#55 First Time Beagle Owner
Image source: J0ceelyn
#56 Meet Cookie. Adopted Today. Mom Is Doberman, The Rest Unknown
Image source: Ashamed_Occasion_521
#57 Adopted Louis
Image source: MongooseSome
#58 We Just Adopted Our First Dog! Meet Mango 🥭
Image source: JulianILoveYou
#59 My Beautiful Model
Image source: Diamond-Waterfall
#60 “We Have Whippet At Home”
Image source: argulaestugula699
