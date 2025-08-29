60 Adopted Animals That Are Finally Showered With Love, And It Shows (August Edition)

Every animal deserves endless love and snuggles. If I were the president, that would be the first law I’d implement. Sadly, the reality is that many fur balls end up in shelters, waiting for their second chance at becoming a new member of a loving family. The good news is that the majority of them get their happy ending, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it. 

To increase animals’ chances of adoption and show how rewarding it can be, we are sharing the pets that were rescued from shelters this August. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t be shy to shower them with virtual love—there’s no such thing as too much of it!

#1 New Member Of The Family

Image source: Limp-Mousse4948

#2 Freshly Adopted Senior Void

Image source: ksenterf

#3 I Still Can’t Believe I Got Him Half Off

I adopted my Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from a shelter. I know crazy right? What’s even crazier is I got him 50% off because it was sprinkling and where I live the county animal shelters do 50% off on rainy days.

Image source: terrakan-joe

#4 My Cat Sitter Adopted The Most Adorable Baby Moo 😻

Image source: cats_n_tats11

#5 My Newly Adopted Cat

Image source: BobbleBuddyWow

#6 My Heart Won

Image source: Front_Promise4433

#7 I Feel So Lucky To Be Her Mom

Image source: Chubby-Labrador

#8 New Kitten!

Image source: Professional-Coat266

#9 I’m Adopting Him 🥹

Image source: LoveLyndsey420

#10 Newly Adopted

Image source: Distantdolphin

#11 Just Adopted This Beautiful Girl

Image source: PatrolPunk

#12 Bubbas The Sweet

Image source: Real_Orange3011

#13 Bella Is Gorgeous!

Image source: digitigradient

#14 Adopted A 10 Yr Old Lil Siamese Girl Cat, And She Is Perfect!

Image source: sofiab1994

#15 Wren Was Adopted!!

Image source: Athaleyah_eternal

#16 Just Adopted This Old Guy

Image source: ElusiveChanteuse84

#17 This Is Juno And I Thought You Should Meet Her

Image source: Lady__Calliope

#18 My Newly Adopted Tripod

Image source: Romy-zorus

#19 Just Adopted This Lil Guy. Definitely Need Some Advice

Image source: PresentationVisual97

#20 The Dog I Was Going To Adopt vs. The Dog I Actually Adopted

Back in April I went to a local animal control to adopt the dog in the first picture. Her name was Mushu. She was a 6 month old German Shepard but she had a lot of people interested in her because of her age. I had the animal control officer show me the other dogs they had and that’s when I found my boy. The name they had given him was Seymour. He was found wandering in a graveyard and severely underweight. He had been in the pound for a month. I fell in love with him as soon as I met him. I brought him home the next day and it was the best decision I ever made. His name is now Max and he has my heart ❤️

Image source: InternationalLuck974

#21 Adopting This Guy On Sunday

Image source: Far_Property1196

#22 Not A Flex, Just Happiness. Wanted A Dog, Adopted A Stray

Image source: Brave_Watch_527

#23 Welcome, Krypto

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Sea8340

#24 New Baby Poods

Image source: fisherdoody

#25 My First Beagle As An Adult! 🥰🥰🥰

Image source: Iizardfeelings

#26 What Do You Guys Think About My Dog? I Just Adopted Him

Image source: Euphoric_Mail4153

#27 Adopted A Dog Today

Image source: eyewunderwhy

#28 Meet Tulip, Our New Girl 🩷

Image source: klees0717

#29 Just Adopted A White Cat

Image source: Aggressive_Catch_163

#30 New Dog In Our House!

Image source: bensonprp

#31 Adopted From The Animal Shelter

Image source: SpazzyBlonde

#32 Meet Boba! 🤎

Image source: dogluvr_1

#33 From Dumpster To Queen Of Chaos

Image source: Otherwise-Notice-426

#34 First Time Puppy Owner

Image source: angihende1

#35 Anxious 5.5 Year Old Rescue

Image source: Extension_End_9604

#36 Meet Macaroni

Image source: GoofyFlamingo

#37 Meet My Very First Adopted Cat!

Image source: Clostridiumtiteni

#38 I’ve Never Owned A Cat. Never Lived With A Cat, But Adopted Her

Image source: itz_just_carts

#39 My Adopted Cat!

Image source: irispintox16

#40 Stray Cat From My Work Place Decided To Come Home With Me, Now I Have A New Cat!

Image source: Amalyn2195

#41 I Adopted A Cat

Image source: fast0219

#42 We Adopted A Cat For Our Cat, It’s Going Pretty Well

Image source: BlondeRed

#43 Adopted A Cat Recently And He’s Become Awfully Interested In Watching Me Play

Image source: Newt966

#44 I’m Adopted By This Cat

Image source: adrielonreddit

#45 My Mom Adopted Her Own Cat After Seeing Mine… Meet Lola Guys

Image source: Smooth_Panic2307

#46 New Black Cat Mom 🖤

Image source: afroabsurdity

#47 New Friend 🧡

Image source: Owllie789

#48 My Rescue Doggo

Image source: cherryyc0la

#49 We Got Adopted…

Image source: twiggy83

#50 We Just Adopted Our Very First Orange!

Image source: Exciting-Ad-8339

#51 3 Weeks Ago I Adopted This Cat, And For 3 Weeks Now I’ve Been Smiling And Not Feeling So Alone

Image source: youcandybooty

#52 My Cat Adopted This Feral Void Kitten. She’s The Only One Allowed To Pet Her

Image source: ScootMaPoots

#53 Dr. Mouse Shall See You Now!

Image source: BananaVariant

#54 Adopted A Cat, Discovered She Was Pregnant, Now I Have Kittens!

Image source: astronomiau

#55 First Time Beagle Owner

Image source: J0ceelyn

#56 Meet Cookie. Adopted Today. Mom Is Doberman, The Rest Unknown

Image source: Ashamed_Occasion_521

#57 Adopted Louis

Image source: MongooseSome

#58 We Just Adopted Our First Dog! Meet Mango 🥭

Image source: JulianILoveYou

#59 My Beautiful Model

Image source: Diamond-Waterfall

#60 “We Have Whippet At Home”

Image source: argulaestugula699

