Those who have seen Rebecca Wisocky act would probably agree that she’s truly a force to be reckoned with. During her career, she has consistently proven that she has what it takes to put on a great show – regardless of the kind of character she’s playing. Her versatility has allowed her to work on a variety of projects across multiple genres. Many people will recognize her from shows like Devious Maids and Ghosts. She has also been in several movies over the years. Even after spending more than 20 years in the business, Rebecca still has a lot of things she wants to accomplish. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rebecca Wisocky.
1. She’s from Pennsylvania
Rebecca was born and raised in York, Pennsylvania. It was there that she initially fell in love with acting after participating in local youth theater shows. Although she will always have love for her hometown, she ultimately decided to move to give herself a better shot at building a successful acting career. She currently lives between New York City and Los Angeles.
2. She Studied at NYU
Rebecca’s natural acting skills are undeniable, but she hasn’t gotten this far on talent alone. She has also put in lots of hard work in order to reach her full potential. She attended New York University where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the experimental theater wing.
3. She’s Done Voice Work for Video Games
Most of Rebecca’s career has been focused on live-action work, but she is also a talented voice actress. She was the voice of Ebay Elayne in the 2018 animated movie Ralph Breaks the Internet. She has also voiced characters in two video games: Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Star Wars: Squadrons.
4. She’s A Pet Parent
From what we know about Rebecca, she does not have any children. However, she has still gotten to experience many of the joys of motherhood thanks to her fur baby. Rebecca is a very proud dog mom. Her pups, Primrose and Tank have become the stars of her Instagram profile.
5. She’s Been on Broadway
Most people who are familiar with Rebecca know her best for the work she’s done in front of the camera. However, like lots of talented actors, the stage is her first love. She has had a very successful theater career that includes a role in the 1995 Broadway production of The Play’s the Thing.
6. She’s Passionate About Human Rights
There are plenty of people who are afraid to stand up for the things they believe in out of fear that they will receive backlash from people who don’t agree. That isn’t something Rebecca is worried about, though. She has used her platform to show her support for various human rights issues including the fight to end racism and LGBTQ+ rights.
7. She Enjoys Interacting With Her Fans
Being talented is only half the battle when it comes to having a successful career as an entertainer. Having a strong fan base is also very important. This is something Rebecca understands and she’s very thankful to all of the people who have shown her love and support throughout the years. She likes to show that love right back by engaging with her followers on social media.
8. She Was Nervous About How The Cast Would Gel on Ghosts
Working on a new show is always accompanied by feelings of nervousness. When talking about how she felt when she began working on Ghosts, Rebecca told Gold Derby, “I was probably worried whether or not the cast would gel. An ensemble comedy like this really requires to keep the ball up in the air and to keep things rolling. We instantly felt like family and everyone knew what the gig was.”
9. She’s Happily Married
For the most part, Rebecca has done a good job of keeping her personal life separate from her public persona. She has never been one to share many details about her private life and she likes to keep her interviews focused on her work. One thing we do know, however, is that she has been married to Lap Chi Chu since 2015. Lap also works in the entertainment industry as a lighting designer.
10. She Likes Being Out in Nature
Rebecca really loves what she does, but that doesn’t mean she wants to spend all of her time on sets and in front of cameras. When she gets time away from work, Rebecca loves to get out and enjoy the outdoors. From going for walks and hikes to hanging out by the water, she has lots of appreciation for the beauty of nature.