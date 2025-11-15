Hey Pandas, What Is A Special Ability That You Believe You Have? (Closed)

Many people have some crazy abilities that no-one else would believe. If you want to tell us, go right ahead.
#1
it does not happen often, but i saw the futere. or i kinda did. one day i woke up for school one day and i was SO happy for no reason.but i got to school and my best freind said she was going to swich to my bus, she was geting off at my bus stop,AND she told me she lives A BLOKE AWAY! i told my mom and she thinks i had a partial futere visen.(partial cuz i did not see imiges or anything, just a feeling!)
#2
Sometimes I may be able to predict the future, or something around it. I once predicted where we were going when my parents were taking us on a mystery trip. I once predicted what we were having for dinner.
#3
I don’t know if this is normal but I can sense things. It’s actually very helpful for not getting caught if I would just listen to my gut. I’ve done things that got me in trouble or made me depressed but before I get caught or the thing happened I always knew a little before something was going to happen. Once I was dating someone and i told them “Something bad is going to happen in a few weeks it has to do with you, like maybe a death or you’ll break up with me~ amongst those lines” and two weeks later we broke up. It’s been like this for 3 years.
#4
Either everyone surrounding me are bad at lying, but I feel like I can see right through fibs.
#5
I think I have the ability of predicting the future. I had a dream of me accidentally killing my bearded dragon. 2 weeks later, she chocked to death. I had another dream a 8 months ago of me and my family coming home after having a fun day to only see our dog dead on some trash bags. A few days later, He had a stroke and became blind. Then he lost his hearing, so my parents had to put him down. We have a new bearded dragon and a puppy, but I think one day I will dream of them dying too, just for it to happen again (not wanting them to die).
