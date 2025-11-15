If You’re Having A Bad Day, These Winners From The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021 Are Bound To Make It Better (17 Pics)

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021, which featured some of the funniest and most amazing pet photos, have finally announced their winners of the year, and we couldn’t be more delighted to see the results.
The 2021 Overall Winner award was won by a photo titled “Whizz Pop” by Zoe Ross, who captured her puppy, Pepper, playing around. Here’s what Zoe shared in a press release interview: “We never ever thought that we would win but entered the competition because we loved the idea of helping a charity just by sending in a funny photo of Pepper. She is such a little monkey, and very proud of herself, bringing in items from the garden and parading past you until you notice her. She is the happiest puppy we’ve ever known and completely loved to pieces.”
Pepper, now 7 months old, was initially introduced as a play buddy for the family’s other dog, Dolby, to help with her separation anxiety. “She’s been a wonderful addition to the family, providing lots of extra love and entertainment for all of us, especially Dolby—they are inseparable.” said Zoe.
If you’d like to see the first part of the contest on Bored Panda featuring more pictures then we suggest you click here.
More info: comedypetphoto.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com
#1 Overall Winner Of The Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021
“Whizz Pop” By Zoe Ross. “Playing with bubbles in the garden. I think I may have swallowed one.”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#2 Cat Category Winner – Our Fabulous Feline Friends
“Photobomb,” by Kathryn Trott. “Jeff stealing the limelight from his brother Jaffa.”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#3 Junior Category Winner
“Sit” by Suzi Lonergan. “Our granddaughter gave the command to sit. Beau is very obedient.”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#4 Highly Commended Winners
“Wine Time” by Kathryn Clark.“It’s that time of day again! Little Blue enjoys it almost as much as me :-)”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#5 Pets Who Look Like Their Owners Category Winner
“…That was a good one!!” by Jakub Gojda. “This photo was taken by accident during the photography of my ex-girlfriend with her beloved mare. For this cheerful moment, I thank the fly that sat on the horse’s nose and he instinctively shook his head. And so it seems that the humor between a horse and a woman is definitely not missing :)).”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#6 Highly Commended Winners
“Ostrich style” by Manel Subirats Ferrer.“Little Nuka playing hide and seek one day at the beach”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#7 Highly Commended Winners
“Nosy Neighbor” by Colin Doyle.“According to Ozzy we need a new fence panel ASAP. He is fed up with Chester our nosy next door neighbour spying on him every time he has a meal.”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#8 All Other Creatures, Great Or Small Category Winner
“The Eureka Moment,” by Sophie Bonnefoi. “Cutie and Speedy are 2 chicks hatched from eggs placed in an incubator at home in August 2020. They spent their first few weeks indoors. On the photo they are just over 2 weeks old. They were curious about everything. This is the day they discovered their own shadow. It was hilarious to see them wondering and exploring that ‘dark thing’ that was moving with them!”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#9 Highly Commended Winners
“Muttford and Chum” by Luke O’Brien.“Losing the opportunity to play with my human band mates during lockdown, Flint my rescue dog soon taught me that we didn’t just have sharp bones in common, but musical ones too. He soon became the perfect substitute for a collaborative stomp up at home, so much so that we felt we deserved our own band name (Muttford and Chum). With my camera set up remotely during this shoot, I think it’s fair to say that the image is proof that his conviction as a performer matches my own – well, we were covering ‘treats and tugs and dinner bowls’ by Ian Puli and the Boneheads.”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#10 Highly Commended Winners
“Photo bomb” by Mollie Cheary.“Bailey was so excited to see her friends, she couldn’t sit still for a photo!”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#11 Highly Commended Winners
Hugo The Photobomber! By Chloe Beck.“This is my best friend Faith and her husband Alex… And their cheeky Sproodle, Hugo. Faith wanted a photograph to mark a special occasion – her first outing after shielding at home for 14 months. Hugo jumped into the frame at just the right moment! He’s a lockdown pup, so he hasn’t quite gotten used to the excitement of being around other people yet hehe :-)”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#12 Highly Commended Winners
“Crazy in love with fall” by Diana Jill Mehner. “This is Leia. As you can see, she definitly love playing with all the leaves in autumn – and yes it was really tricky to take this picture because you never know where the dog will act and what it is going to do next :D”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#13 The Mighty Horse Category Winner
“I said ‘Good Morning,’” by Mary Ellis. “I like to visit the stable horses before I begin my hike at the State Park…this is the reply I received when I said Good Morning.”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#14 Highly Commended Winners
“A Warm Spot on a Cold Day” by Corey Seeman.“Two of the morning regulars at the dog park are Gary (hound mix with the jacket) and Kona – who is one of the most chill dogs ever. Got this picture of Gary finding a warm place to sit on this cold winter’s day – February 9th, 2021.”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#15 Highly Commended Winners
“So what?” by Lucy Slater.“Vincent the cat..This is how I like to sit!”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#16 Highly Commended Winners
“Excuse me, Could we Have our Ball Back please?” by Christine Johnson.“Star and Will trying to get their ball back from one of the Crosby statues.”
Image source: comedypetphoto
#17 Dog Category Winner – Our Best Friends
“Jurassic Bark” by Carmen Cromer. “My golden retriever, Clementine, loves to stick her face in front of the hose while I water the plants. Her expression in this photo made me think of a tyrannosaurus rex, hence the title, Jurassic Bark… duh nuh nuuuh nuhnuh, duh nuh nuuuh nuh nuh, dun duh duuuh nuh nuh nuh nUUUUUUhhhh.”
Image source: comedypetphoto
Follow Us