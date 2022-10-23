Meet the Cast of “Senior Year”

Senior Year is one of Netflix’s hottest and most popular originals this year. The movie features a hilariously unique storyline and an ensemble cast to boot, which explain why it’s one of the most popular streaming films in 2022. Senior Year was directed by Alex Hardcastle, whom most people recognize for his work on The Mindy Project, The Office, Grace & Frankie, Parks and Recreation, and A Young Doctor’s Notebook. The movie tells the story of a formerly popular cheerleader who aims to redeem her high school glory after being in a coma for years.
The movie was critically panned by critics, with IndieWire not mincing words with their critique: “The film chugs through its predictable beats with good humor, but there’s not much else to recommend it. Wilson makes for a fun heroine who’s worth rooting for, bawdy, and down for whatever, but the film isn’t willing to let those tendencies run wild.” A more forgiving review from Caution Spoilers wrote of the movie: “Yes it’s derivative and heavily signposted but it’s also exuberant and witty, a reminder to teenagers to let their hair down and to their parents not to assume that (and I’m showing my age here) modern life is rubbish.”
As far as shallow humor goes, Senior Year is a safe movie to watch. If not for the storyline, you can watch it for the cast. Here are the cast members of the hit Netflix comedy movie Senior Year.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson stars in Senior Year as Stephanie Conway, a former cheerleader who emerges from a years-long coma to regain her long-lost high school glory. Most people would recognize Wilson for her breakout role as Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film series. She then began appearing in her own sitcom titled Super Fun Night, which lasted for one season on ABC. More recently, she appeared in Jojo Rabbit and Cats. On TV, she hosted Pooch Perfect and LOL: Australia. An interesting behind-the-scenes fact about Senior Year is that Wilson actually encountered health issues during the shoot of the movie, according to an interview she did with Newsweek: “We [were] rehearsing for the graduation number [at the end of the film] and my back went out and I couldn’t walk for like two days. But I still had to film, being in pretty much every scene apart from the 2002 flashback stuff. I had to film [while] not being able to walk.”
Angourie Rice
Angourie Rice plays a younger version of Stephanie Conway in Senior Year. Rice has previously appeared in major blockbusters, such as the Spider-Man movies. Early in her career, she appeared as a child actress in These Final Hours and The Nice Guys. More recently, she performed in the movie Honor Society and the TV shows Mare of Easttown and The Last Thing He Told Me.
Sam Richardson
Sam Richardson plays Seth Novacelik, Conway’s former classmate and love interest, in Senior Year. Richardson gained fame for his unique portrayal of Richard Splett in the HBO political comedy Veep. Since then, he’s appeared in I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, The Afterparty, and Ted Lasso, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Richardson is set to appear in the upcoming sequel to Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2.
Zoe Chao
Zoe Chao portrays Tiffany Blanchette-Balbo, Conway’s rival, in Senior Year. The comedian recently worked with Richardson in the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty. Other shows she’s appeared in include Modern Love, Love Life, Living With Yourself, The OA, and Strangers, in which she played a lead character.
Mary Holland
Mary Holland plays Martha Reiser in Senior Year. Holland is a frequent guest performer in various TV shows, including Big City Greens, HouseBroken, and Physical, wherein she played Tanya Logan for three episodes. In 2022, she played a lead role in the limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. On film, she played Hane Caldwell in the movie Happiest Season, a film where she also served as a co-writer.
Justin Hartley
Justin Hartley plays Blaine Balbo in Senior Year. Soap fans would recognize Hartley for his role as Adam Newman in the longtime CBS drama The Young and the Restless. He’s also played Patrick Osbourne in Revenge and Kevin Pearson in the hit NBC drama This Is Us. Hartley voiced Superman in the animated film Injustice.
Chris Parnell
Chris Parnell played Jim Conway, Stephanie’s father, in Senior Year. A Saturday Night Live alumnus, Parnell portrayed Dr. Leo Spaceman in 30 Rock and voiced Cyril Figgis in 127 episodes of Archer. He’s also frequently lent his voice to video game projects, such as Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Maneater.
Other cast members
Other cast members playing roles in Senior Year include Lucy Taylor, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones, Joshua Colley, Jade Bender, and Avantika Vandanapu. Alicia Silverstone also performs in the movie as a sort of ’90s throwback. Steve Aoki also appears in the movie as himself.