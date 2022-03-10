Social experiments are always interesting to witness. It challenges the norms and puts our abilities as humans to the test. The reality dating show, Love is Blind, gathered a bunch of single men and women and tried to match them solely based on their emotional connection at first. Pairs communicated in private pods, and were only allowed to meet their potential partner in person after accepting a marriage proposal. As seen on the show’s title, the creators were on the mission to let viewers and contestants discover if love was indeed blind. The franchise was off to a good start, with season 1 presenting us with some successful matches. A number of other couples also made it to the engagement stage, but found it hard to move forward to saying “I do” because of personal differences. It was a unique and interesting concept that has gotten us hooked from start to end. Here are five reasons why Love is Blind season 2 was better than season 1:
5. There was more diversity in the choice of cast members
It was refreshing to witness a diverse group of cast members in season 2. It was a melting pot of different cultures that spanned America, South America, and Asia. The couple’s times in the pods may have been a good opportunity to get to know each other in a deeper level, but we know that the hard work really begins once they return to the real world. The differences in lifestyle and personalities were magnified in no time, and this ignited the beginning of frictions and arguments. It was also equally interesting to see the cast members’ cultures and religions play a huge role in being able to commit to a lifetime partner. It put the relationships to the test and weeded out the couples who were not yet ready to jump into the marriage pool.
4. The pairings were more unpredictable
If we have learned anything from season 1, it was to expect the unexpected. The cast members’ time in the pods made us root for a number of people to get together. We were taught not to judge a book by its cover, and to prove that first impressions don’t always last. The pods served as a venue for in-depth conversations, and became a way for the cast members to judge a potential partner based on their personality rather than their physical attributes. This resulted to a lot of unexpected pairings, who would most likely not have happened if they cast members initially met in person. The real fun began once the walls were down, and the couples had to snap back to reality face-to-face.
3. Love triangles were in play
Talking to a number of people for a long period of time can be confusing. This happened during the pod sessions, where the cast members had to speak to different people for 10 straight days. It may have deepened relationships, but the situation also made some cast members fall for more than one person. Two love triangles blossomed in the earlier episodes of season 2, and this were experienced by Shayne, Shaina, and Natalie, as well as by Jarrette, Mallory, and Salvador. There were a lot of tense moments that resulted from it, and we were in it for the drama. If there was one lesson to be learned, it would be to be vocal with your emotions as early as possible. You’ll never know when your potential love interest could be snatched away from you.
2. We witnessed some interesting personalities
People tend to put their best foot forward in the early stages of dating. This was evident in the earlier episodes of the season where people in the pod sweet-talked their way into each other’s hearts. It was hard to judge who were genuine with their emotions, and who were just playing a game. It was only until the cast members were introduced to each other’s life outside the pods when true colors were revealed. The most controversial being the statements made by a cast member named Shake, who was paired with a lovely woman named Deepti. We guess it’s true when they say that time is the ultimate truth-teller
1. The reunion episode stood on its own
Explosive would be the perfect word to describe season 2’s reunion episode. Past issues were unearthed and this brought forth a lot of awkward and unpleasant moments. We witnessed the different couples and ex-couples get together again after the unpredictable wedding day episode aired, and it was not exactly a grand reunion. The hosts of the show, real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey also did not hold back in asking burning questions and getting to the root of it. This made the confrontations more intense and the comebacks even fiercer. We were there for the drama, and it certainly did not disappoint until the end.