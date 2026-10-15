‘Family Guy’ Voice Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Family Guy has survived cancellations, network schedule changes, streaming shifts, and more than two decades of television without losing the core voice cast that made Quahog recognizable in the first place. Season 24 still revolves around the Griffin family and their neighbors, but the performers behind those voices have built careers that stretch far beyond one animated sitcom. Some became major film stars, others created their own shows, and several turned voice acting into remarkably durable long-term careers.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on the current core cast plus four long-running recurring voice actors whose characters have become fixtures of the show. Acting salaries, writing, producing, film work, voice roles, directing, digital media, endorsements, poker income, residuals, and other established revenue streams are considered. Public financial information is much stronger for the stars near the top, while the lower rankings require wider ranges where estimates conflict. The order moves from the lowest estimated fortune to the highest.
10. Arif Zahir
Arif Zahir voices Cleveland Brown, taking over the role in 2021 after years of building an audience through impressions and comedy online. FOX now lists Zahir among the show’s principal voice performers, making Cleveland his biggest traditional television role. Long before joining the series, however, Zahir had already created a substantial digital career as Azerrz, using voice impressions, gaming videos, sketches, music, and character work to build a YouTube audience of more than seven million subscribers.
Zahir is also the hardest performer here to value responsibly because credible reporting on his personal assets is scarce and online estimates swing wildly. A cautious $1 million – $5 million range is more useful than repeating unsupported eight-figure claims. His financial base comes from years of YouTube monetization, sponsorship opportunities, music, digital content, and now network voice acting. With more than 800 million channel views and an established role on Family Guy, he has several meaningful income streams even if the exact fortune remains private.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Arif Zahir
|$1 million – $5 million
|
|Zahir’s public wealth estimates are unusually inconsistent, so this intentionally broad range reflects his large digital career without treating speculative figures as fact.
9. Kevin Michael Richardson
Kevin Michael Richardson voices Jerome and Cleveland Brown Jr. along with numerous additional characters, continuing a relationship with the series that stretches back years. Richardson has one of animation’s most recognizable deep voices and an enormous résumé across television, films, and video games. His credits include The Batman, Teen Titans, F Is for Family, and Invincible, while his game work spans several major franchises.
Richardson’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $4 million. His fortune is a classic example of how a prolific voice actor can build wealth through consistency rather than one giant paycheck. Hundreds of television episodes, animated films, games, recurring characters, and residual-producing credits have accumulated across more than three decades. Family Guy represents only one slice of that workload, but Jerome and Cleveland Jr. have kept him connected to one of television’s longest-running animated comedies.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kevin Michael Richardson
|$3.5 million – $4 million
|
|Richardson’s estimated wealth comes from decades of extraordinarily consistent voice work across animation, films, gaming, and recurring television roles.
8. Gary Cole
Gary Cole voices Principal Shepherd and has supplied numerous other voices throughout the show’s run. The role is only one part of a remarkably broad acting career. Cole became widely recognized through Midnight Caller and later gained cult status as Bill Lumbergh in Office Space. His television résumé also includes The West Wing, The Good Wife, Veep, and a continuing lead role on NCIS.
Cole’s net worth is estimated at about $5 million. Unlike performers whose wealth is dominated by one signature franchise, his earnings reflect decades of steady television, film, and voice work. That long career has included network leads, prestige comedies, recurring dramas, animation, and studio movies. Principal Shepherd is therefore financially minor compared with his larger résumé, yet Cole has returned to the character repeatedly enough to become one of Quahog’s most familiar supporting voices.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Gary Cole
|$4.5 million – $5 million
|
|Cole’s fortune reflects more than three decades of steady acting, with Principal Shepherd representing only a small part of a much larger television career.
7. Mike Henry
Mike Henry has been part of the show since its earliest years, originally voicing Cleveland Brown and continuing to perform characters including Herbert and Bruce. He also worked as a writer and producer, making his connection to the series much broader than voice acting alone. Henry co-created The Cleveland Show, where he again voiced Cleveland during the spinoff’s four-season run, and later appeared in live action on The Orville.
Henry’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $12 million. That total reflects more than two decades of work across voice acting, writing, producing, and spinoff creator income. Although he stepped away from voicing Cleveland, he did not leave Family Guy; recent episodes still use him for Herbert, Bruce, and other voices. Few supporting performers have had as much behind-the-scenes influence on the show’s development or earned from as many different roles within the larger television franchise.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mike Henry
|$10 million – $12 million
|
|Henry’s wealth reflects decades of voice work plus writing, producing, and co-creator income from the larger television universe surrounding the series.
6. Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein voices Lois Griffin and several recurring characters, giving her one of the show’s most essential performances. Before joining the series, Borstein spent years on MADtv, where her comedy and character work established her nationally. Her career later reached another level through Susie Myerson on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a performance that brought multiple Emmy wins and proved she could build a major live-action role alongside decades of animation work.
Public estimates of Borstein’s net worth currently conflict, generally landing between about $14 million and $20 million. That range reflects voice acting, television salaries, writing, producing, stand-up, film work, and residual income accumulated across decades. Her financial story is also unusually tied to longevity: Lois has kept her employed on the same animated hit since 1999, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel added prestige-level live-action earnings and awards recognition. That combination places her comfortably above most of the recurring cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Alex Borstein
|$14 million – $20 million
|
|Borstein combines one of animation’s longest-running principal roles with an Emmy-winning live-action career and extensive writing and producing work.
5. Patrick Warburton
Patrick Warburton voices Joe Swanson, Peter’s police-officer neighbor and one of the show’s most enduring supporting characters. Warburton had already made his unmistakable baritone famous through David Puddy on Seinfeld before joining the animated comedy. He later starred on Rules of Engagement and voiced characters in projects including The Emperor’s New Groove, Kim Possible, and the Skylanders games.
Warburton’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $20 million. His voice has become a commercial asset in its own right, producing income through animation, video games, advertising, and narration alongside decades of live-action television. Joe has provided a long-running recurring salary, but Warburton’s financial strength comes from how successfully he has moved between formats. Few actors have turned such a distinctive vocal delivery into as many separate franchises, television roles, and commercial opportunities.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Patrick Warburton
|$18 million – $20 million
|
|Warburton’s recognizable voice has supported a diversified career across sitcoms, animation, games, advertising, and long-running franchise roles.
4. Seth Green
Seth Green voices Chris Griffin, but his career extends far beyond the awkward Griffin teenager. Green began acting as a child and built an extensive film résumé before the show premiered, including Scott Evil in the Austin Powers movies. He later co-created, writes, produces, directs, and performs on Robot Chicken, turning stop-motion comedy into a long-running Adult Swim franchise and giving himself creator-level earnings outside Family Guy.
Green’s net worth is widely estimated at approximately $40 million. His wealth combines acting salaries, voice work, producing, writing, directing, and ownership-level participation in projects he helped create. That last category is important because creator and producer income can be much more valuable over time than simply collecting an episode fee. Chris remains one of his longest-running roles, but Robot Chicken, movies, television appearances, and decades of work since childhood explain why Green sits so high in the ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Seth Green
|$35 million – $40 million
|
|Green built substantial wealth by combining decades of acting with creator and producer income from his own long-running animated franchise.
3. Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly voices Bonnie Swanson, Joe’s wife and one of Quahog’s longest-running recurring characters. Tilly entered the series with an established film career that included an Academy Award nomination for Bullets Over Broadway and her enduring role as Tiffany Valentine in the Child’s Play franchise. She also became a serious poker player, winning a World Series of Poker bracelet and turning tournament play into another legitimate source of income.
Tilly’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $40 million, and her financial story contains one of the strangest passive-income arrangements in Hollywood. Through her divorce settlement with producer Sam Simon, she retained a share of his The Simpsons royalties, reportedly generating millions annually. Public reporting also places her Family Guy compensation at about $100,000 per episode. Acting, poker, residuals, and that unusual royalty stake give Tilly an earnings profile unlike anyone else in the cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jennifer Tilly
|$40 million – $50 million
|
|Tilly’s estimated fortune is boosted by acting and poker, but her long-term share of Sam Simon’s Simpsons royalties is an especially valuable asset.
2. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis has voiced Meg Griffin since the show’s early run, taking over the role after its first season and turning Meg’s permanent status as the family punching bag into one of the series’ longest-running jokes. Kunis was already becoming a live-action star through Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s Show. She later moved successfully into films with Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Black Swan, Ted, and the Bad Moms movies.
Kunis’ net worth is widely estimated at approximately $75 million. Her wealth reflects an unusually durable combination of television, animation, major studio films, producing, endorsements, and investments. Unlike most voice actors on the series, Family Guy is only one part of a much larger Hollywood career, though more than two decades of Meg Griffin salary and residual value still matter. Her live-action success created the biggest financial gap between the Griffin children’s performers and places her comfortably above everyone except the show’s creator.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mila Kunis
|$70 million – $75 million
|
|Kunis turned early television success into a major film career while retaining the steady long-term income of voicing Meg Griffin.
1. Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane created the series and still voices Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire, and numerous supporting characters. That alone gives him a unique financial position within the cast, but his career expanded far beyond Quahog. MacFarlane co-created American Dad!, developed The Orville, directed and starred in Ted, and built additional careers as a producer, writer, director, singer, and live performer.
MacFarlane’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $400 million, leaving an enormous gap between him and everyone else on the list. The fortune reflects creator ownership, executive-producing income, television and film deals, voice acting, backend participation, music, and the broader value of his production company. Family Guy remains the foundation: the series created the platform that allowed nearly every other MacFarlane project to happen. More than two decades later, he is still both its creative architect and its most financially successful performer by a huge margin.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Seth MacFarlane
|$350 million – $400 million
|
|MacFarlane’s creator-level ownership and success across television, film, producing, and music make him the richest member of the voice cast by an enormous margin.
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