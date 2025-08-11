“I Think God Hates Me”: 59 Wild Pics Of Mother Nature Doing Things On Its Own Terms (New Pics)

by

Sometimes, the sky just wakes up and chooses chaos. From flash floods that nobody saw coming to lightning bolts that look like they’re straight out of a Marvel movie, nature isn’t interested in playing nice. It can be dramatic, messy, and—if you’re not the one mopping up afterwards—a little bit mesmerizing. These pictures are proof that when the weather wants to make a statement, it doesn’t bother with subtlety.

#1 Australia Summed Up

Image source: LadderOne

#2 High Wind Storms Today In The Netherlands. Streets Of Delft Are Paved With Puns

Image source: regio15

#3 A Storm Literally Picked Up And Moved This Road

Image source: Craigrets

#4 Rip My Car

I live in the Pacific Northwest. Wind storm early the other morning. I heard it whistling and thought, “huh – sounds like about a month ago. I wonder if anything bad will happen. Doesn’t sound quite as bad…”

Literally seconds later, CRASH!!, and a car alarm is going off. I said, “that had better not be my car…

It was sad.

Image source: JasonDomber

#5 Denver Airport Tornado From Takeoff

Image source: Public-Pound-7411

#6 So We Had A Little Bit Of Rain And Hail Today Here In Germany

Image source: Alkoholix

#7 Alaskan Winds Took And Wrapped Someone’s Canoe Around A Pole

Image source: AiiRisBanned

#8 Car Upturned In Fort Pierce

Image source: reddit.com

#9 A Little Post-Storm Humor

“Car for sale. Firewood included”

Image source: deliciousdillpickle

#10 My Nephew Is Part Of The Town Road Crew. Trying To Get To Work To Plow

Image source: lisapr1113

#11 Welp. Went To Use The Bathroom During A Thunderstorm, Heard A Loud Crash En Route, And Opened The Door To This

Image source: Allocerr

#12 Womp Womp For Me

Stupid storm. There’s very little damage anywhere else. I feel picked on. Last time we had a terrible storm the only major damage in the immediate area was our gazebo thing which looked like a crumpled heap. I think god hates me.

Image source: Ichgebibble

#13 Lightning Striking A Tree In Hardy County, West Virginia On 6/22/22

Image source: Hipple

#14 Someone Lost A Window Last Night

Tornado-force winds in middle Tennessee last night, completely blew over my stray cat shelters, dismantled some of mine and my neighbors gutters, and gave me a window. none of my immediate neighbors seem to be missing one, and i have all my windows intact.

Image source: monoj1ki

#15 Firefighters Putting Out A Fire In -30°C Weather

Image source: WhattAGuyy

#16 Neighbors House Got Struck By Lightning Twice, Two Days After They Closed On It

They had to gut the whole top floor because of rain and electrical damage.

Image source: livinginneverland

#17 This Is What Happens After A Weekend Of Rain. From My Hometown

Image source: Bigred121692

#18 An Abandoned Wheel Chair In A Snow Drift After A Snow Storm

Image source: Mick0331

#19 Just Hailed In Paris. This One Kind Of Looks Like…

Image source: lexletov

#20 The Chuck Norris Of Houses (Storm Damage From Aug 6th North East Ohio)

Image source: cloudywater1

#21 Unicoi County Hospital In Tennessee. 50 Hospital Staff And Patients Are On The Roof Top Waiting To Be Evacuated

Image source: MasterP6920

#22 POV: Everyone Having A Nice Weather. Meanwhile The Weather In Iraq (Sandstorm)

Image source: AsparagusPlenty5668

#23 Car Backseat Got Moldy

I left my windows open one day when it rained, I caught it relatively quick and dried off the panels, etc. I wasn’t thinking about the back seat being folded down until today, a month later. I’ve never seen anything like this, blasted it with vinegar, and wiped it all away. Am I cooked or what?

Image source: crunchy_crystal

#24 Severe Storms In My City Now…a Local Guy Just Posted How Happy He Was He Hit Snooze This Morning

Image source: jennthemermaid

#25 Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday

Image source: PCDevine

#26 Truck Buried Under Texas Flood Debris

Image source: twiffytwaf

#27 Flooding Outside A NYC Apartment

Image source: kurt

#28 Tennis Ball Size Hail Totaled My F150

Big hail storm rolled through. Totaled my truck. $17k in damages. Pic of the hail was after an hour of sitting in the 90° heat. It was coming through the roof of the building we were sheltering in. There were three car dealerships in the area that lost 100% of their new car inventory.

Image source: ChefCurt

#29 Not Exactly What I Meant When I Asked To Put A Trampoline Inside For Our Son

Storm ripped the rope holding down my neighbor’s trampoline. The safety net pole went through our bedroom wall and into our TV.

Image source: PeaceGirl321

#30 Welp. My House And Car vs. Nature All At 7 Am. What A Great Way To Start The Weekend! Cheers Everyone

Image source: eggssalads

#31 The Stormy And Non Stormy Weather Forms A Line Of Separation

Image source: artisandesarts

#32 Just Got My PS5 Recently, Have To Evacuate My House A Few Days Ago Because Of A Tropical Typhoon. This Is What I Came Back After The Storm Has Settled

Image source: Affectionate_Big8864

#33 Jamaica Flatbridge Before And After Beryl Hurricane

Image source: Preesi

#34 4th Night As A Shift Manager

Heavy storm just rolled through and the bottom of the pipe from our roof drainage burst, couldn’t do anything until the rain subsided…..like the title says this is my 4th night as the midnight shift shift manager…. everything at that station got soaked, ruined 2 computers, the network junction that was back there, so wifi in thr area is down…. 5 more hours of this shift to go….let’s see what else can go wrong! 🤣🤣🤣

Image source: ofTHEbattle

#35 The Wind Blew Our Patio Umbrella Off The Deck And It Got Caught On The Electrical Service Mast

Our electricity is currently still on and I called the electric company. They’re sending someone out and confirmed we should not touch the umbrella.

Image source: crazygoatlady3

#36 First Rain Into My Brand New Residential Building

Image source: insc95

#37 Storm Front Over Minneapolis, July 2022

Image source: reddit.com

#38 What Happens When It Rains In Vegas

Image source: taekim82

#39 My Entire Neighborhood Is Submerged In Flood Water With Raw Sewage In It

My neighborhood Laurel Meadows in Sarasota Florida is completely flooded from Hurricane Debby and the water level is rising day by day despite the storm being over. Many of us are homeless now, cannot access our medications inside our homes, and truly have no idea what to do. Worst of all- it seems like no one knows what is happening to us.

Image source: NoMoreScaryDreams

#40 Rt. 34 By Stevenson Damn Is Gone

Image source: OpelSmith, 0xCUBE

#41 High Winds Blew Down Every Unripe Avocado Off Of My Tree

Image source: Fehios

#42 Lubbock Tornado Blew Trampoline Pole Into Our Roof

We live on the west end of Lubbock and we heard a loud thud from the roof at some point as the high winds from the storm were going by our house. Until they release the path of the tornado I couldn’t tell you for sure how close it got to us. Hail wasn’t too bad in our neighborhood but someone’s trampoline must not have been anchored in and slammed into our roof. I found a few of the poles in the backyard but one definitely stuck in. It could be worse – I’ve seen pictures of nearby houses with their roofs ripped off so I’m grateful but it does suck thinking we were all good and coming out to the living room to find water pouring out of the ceiling.

Image source: drescobro

#43 Cutesy New Shed

I was so proud of the winter accommodations I worked so hard on — the next day, we had unusually high winds.

Image source: saelri

#44 Central Montana Currently Is Recovering From A Massive Blizzard That Knocked Out Power For About 8 Hours. Just Got It Back. Here’s What The Outside Of My House Looks Like

There were two accidents outside of Stanford last night, just before the power went out. I don’t know anything about them, though, just that one of the people involved pulled into the hotel afterwards. Snow drifts are deep, and it’s currently raining ice.

Image source: ShadowOrcSlayer

#45 Yesterday We Had A Wind Storm. It Delivered A Tent

Image source: WorkFriendlyAcct

#46 This Is Why You Don’t Stand Under A Tree During A Lightning Storm. Or Live In A Trash Can. Rip Oscar

Image source: CromulentEponym

#47 We Had A Pretty Bad Wind Storm Last Night

Image source: hellraiserk

#48 Crazy Weather In TX, Today (Over My Neighborhood)

Image source: gfc3rd

#49 Roll Off Dumpster Sitting On A Roof In Palm Beach Gardens

Image source: sgf-guy

#50 Bought A New Grill And Within 10 Mins Of Unboxing It It Starts Storming And Pouring. Thanks Oklahoma

Image source: BlueTeale

#51 I Drove 1000+ Miles To See The Eclipse

Like millions of others in American today, I took time off work and drove over 1000 miles to see the eclipse, only to have it spoiled by mother nature. Oh well. That’s life.

Image source: Gnarly_Sarley

#52 A Severe Storm Ripped Through The Enchanted Fairy Festival In Central Pa Destroying Vendor Tents And Causing Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars In Damage

Image source: diatriose

#53 Tropicana Field Roof Ripped Off By Hurricane Milton

Image source: C_Morgan

#54 Just Made Final Payment On Repair Work From Hurricane Helene. Then Another Tree Fell Today

Basically no wind today so we think it was struck by lightning. At least everyone is okay.

Image source: crossstitchcrime

#55 High Winds Pushed This Into The Pool. Had To Get In The Water To Get It Out

Image source: ilikeweekends2525

#56 Weather Forecast Said No Snow. Never Fun Being Towed

Image source: gate2fate-

#57 Rain Accumulation Since Yesterday Morning

We’ve had 5″ (~125mm) of rainfall so far in Valley Ridge since yesterday morning. There’s a few trees nearby so it’s likely a bit inflated from the wind and some water coming off the trees but this is definitely the most rain we’ve gotten in a day since I’ve been living here for the last 5 years.

Image source: howsyourgoldfish

#58 People Stopping Under A Bridge To Avoid Hail Damage To Their Cars

Some drivers stop their vehicles under the bridge to protect themselves from the rain because they don’t want to damage their vehicles or are not confident about their tires.

Image source: YavuzCaghanYetimoglu

#59 Car Down The Street After Hard Winds

Image source: Economy-Throat-4252

