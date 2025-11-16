I Wanted To Entertain Myself By Seeing What Dog Puns Would Actually Look Like, And Here Are 27 Images Generated With An AI

I wanted to figure out how to make outlandish images using artificial intelligence, and I decided the best way to entertain myself and not get bored with it was to create visual puns, my favorite form of punnery.

The results were often unexpected, like a hotdog sailing on the sea. Most of the time you have no idea what you are going to get, and that’s half the fun.

I’m a photojournalist by trade, so it’s nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day’s work capturing the real world around me.

More info: Instagram | kevinlamb.ca | Facebook

#1 Snoop Dog

#2 West Highland Terrier

#3 Shiitzutake Mushroom

#4 Bulldog

#5 Steampug

#6 Water Dog

#7 Sheep Dogs

#8 Siberian Husky

#9 Greyhound

#10 Irish Terrier

#11 Siberian Husky

#12 Bird Dog

#13 Red Foxxhound

#14 Labracadabra

#15 Irish Setter

#16 Whippet… Whippet Good!

#17 A Bad (Or Good?) Case Of Bedpugs

#18 Hot Dog

#19 Border Collie

#20 This One Is All Too Obvious

#21 German Shepherd

#22 Oktoberfest German Shepherd

#23 Shiitzutake Mushroom

#24 Irish Setter

#25 Sheep Dogs

#26 Bedpugs, But A Little Too Real

#27 Hot Dog… Sailing The Sea?

