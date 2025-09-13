25 Powerful And Winning Shots Of The 50th AAP Magazine Contest “Shapes”

by

We’re thrilled to reveal the 25 winners of AAP Magazine #50: Shapes!

This special milestone issue celebrates the visual power of form, geometry, and structure, showcasing how photographers use shape to tell compelling stories. From the curves of nature to the rigid lines of urban landscapes, shapes guide our gaze, create rhythm, and transform the ordinary into something extraordinary.

Chosen from hundreds of submissions spanning 11 countries across 4 continents, these images highlight the diverse ways photographers approach the theme. Some focus on minimalism and harmony, others explore repetition, symmetry, and abstraction, while many push boundaries with perspective and contrast. The collection demonstrates how shape can anchor a composition or disrupt it in fascinating ways.

#1 Conversing With My Shadow From The Series ‘Shadow World’ © Michael Hrankowski

#2 Butterfly Shadow From The Series ‘Light, Shadow, Shape & Texture’ © Jeff Schewe

#3 Emei Mountain From The Series ‘Vacuum World’

#4 3 Windows © Cristiano Bartoli

#5 Japanese Crane From The Series ‘Pure White Crane’ © Hiroto Fukuda

#6 Twins From The Series ‘Singles (Self Portraits)’ © Elisabeth Ajtay

#7 Portrait Of An Angel © Tommi Viitala

#8 Rubber, Sultanate Of Oman © Fabien Dendiével

#9 Suburban Dystopia From The Series ‘Symbolic Shapes’ © Florian Kriechbaumer

#10 Chimneys From The Series ‘In The City’ © Ralf Dreier

#11 Triangular Beach House From The Series ‘Triangles Among Us’ © Alicia Paley

#12 Sign Of The Cross No.1 From The Series ‘Sign Of The Cross’ © Patrick Cicalo

#13 Leaf Still Life No.2 From The Series ‘A Leaf Still Life’ © Tebani Slade

#14 Echoes Of Sepia From The Series ‘The Illusion Of Poppies’ © Julie Wang

#15 Mandarins Bathed In Periwinkle Violet From The Series ‘Tangled In Blue’ © Jp Terlizzi

#16 Maritime Mesh From The Series ‘ At Sea On Deck 9’ © Stephen Rauch

#17 Kara「殻」© Syan Hu

#18 Mural No.1 From The Series ‘Murals’ © Alexandra Schmid

#19 Saran Wrap From The Series ‘Shapeshifting’ © Lisa Donneson

#20 Bauhaus Interior#3 From The Series ‘Bauhaus Dessau’ © Frank Machalowski

#21 Double Shift From The Series ‘Siamese’ © Mariana Basurto

#22 Untitled From The Series ‘At Night © Tom Van Eynde

#23 In Darkness #14 From The Series ‘In Darkness, These Eyes Can See’ © Bolko Stolberg

#24 Fallen Cloud #1 From The Series ‘Fallen Clouds’ © Christer Björkman

#25 Love Rocks Number One From The Series ‘Love Rocks’ © Lisa Donneson

