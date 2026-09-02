69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

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One-liners are a tried and true method of comedy, after all, a good joke is held back by too much detail or too many words. It’s pretty rare to hit a punchline worth it after four paragraphs of text. Equally, this is one reason platforms like Twitter used to be excellent sources of humor.

So we’ve gathered the best comments hidden underneath YouTube videos for your reading enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you want to try your hand at matching some in this list, then add your own best jokes to the comments down below.

#1

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

#2

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#3

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#4

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#5

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#6

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#7

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#8

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#9

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#10

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: FilthyRascals

#11

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: OscarBars

#12

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: LadybugSheep

#13

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: BadgerDaBurger

#14

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtube

#15

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#16

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#17

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#18

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#19

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#20

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#21

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#22

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#23

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#24

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: [deleted]

#25

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: Max_Was_Here

#26

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#27

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#28

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#29

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#30

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#31

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: c0nf

#32

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: Sleese-is-obese

#33

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: BUSHCRAFT TOOLS

#34

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: T-ROY COOKS

#35

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: j4ckmull

#36

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#37

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#38

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#39

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#40

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: Freshnuts101

#41

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: Galaxy_Heart_Queen

#42

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: ARandomBush

#43

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: skylordz11

#44

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#45

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#46

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#47

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#48

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#49

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#50

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#51

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#52

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#53

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#54

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#55

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#56

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: ItsOriginalUsername

#57

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: TheRealCodeGD

#58

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: literallynoone5545

#59

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: Window638

#60

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: ttttaaatttooo

#61

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: bingbonglane3285

#62

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: Jimmy Kimmel Live

#63

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: Goldenland

#64

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtube

#65

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtube

#66

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtube

#67

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#68

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtubecommentssection

#69

69 Times People Found Gold After Scrolling Down To The YouTube Comment Section

Image source: youtube

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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