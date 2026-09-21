Gary Cole: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Gary Cole
September 20, 1956
Park Ridge, Illinois, US
70 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Gary Cole?
Gary Michael Cole is an American actor celebrated for his incredible range, commanding screen presence, and a sharp delivery that consistently elevates complex character roles across several decades of memorable work in television and film.
He first rose to prominence playing late-night radio host Jack Killian on the series Midnight Caller. The popular drama quickly earned him critical acclaim and solidified his reputation as a leading performer.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Illinois, Cole experienced a quiet suburban childhood with his supportive family. His mother worked as an administrative assistant while his father managed school finances, fostering a stable environment that encouraged his early creativity.
At Rolling Meadows High School, he discovered his passion for performing on the stage. He later studied theater at Illinois State University alongside future stars Laurie Metcalf and John Malkovich, refining the skills that launched his professional career.
Notable Relationships
Cole is currently married to interior designer Michelle Knapp, whom he wed in August 2021. Before this relationship, his longest marriage was to actress Teddi Siddall, who sadly passed away in 2018 after they separated.
The actor shares one daughter, Mary, with whom he has advocated for autism awareness. He remains dedicated to supporting charitable organizations that help families navigating developmental disorders, keeping his personal life focused on advocacy.
Career Highlights
Cole became a cult icon playing the passive-aggressive boss Bill Lumbergh in Office Space. His memorable performance in the comedy film secured his place in pop culture, while his lead role in The Brady Bunch Movie further demonstrated his comedic range.
In television, he secured widespread praise playing Kent Davison on the political comedy Veep. He has since joined the main cast of NCIS as Special Agent Alden Parker, while also lending his distinctive voice to popular animated series like Family Guy.
The versatile actor earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his outstanding work on Veep. To date, he continues to be recognized as one of the industry’s most dependable character actors, cementing his enduring legacy in American television and film.
Signature Quote
“It’s always best not to be thinking a hell of a lot while you’re acting, because you want it to be as spontaneous as possible, not too intellectual.”
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