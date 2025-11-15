50 Times When Plant Lovers Couldn’t Resist Sharing Their Houseplants To This Online Community

More and more people are deciding to not have kids or to have them later in life and there is actually a meme going around the internet saying that pets are the new kids. That would make plants the new pets. They don’t put so much responsibility on one’s shoulders like a dog or a child would, but at the same time, it can bring as much joy to see them grow, flower and change before the owner’s eyes.
Growing plants is a big thing, especially during the pandemic and there are many communities on the internet where owners just show off their achievements or share caring tips. One of the biggest communities dedicated to home plants on Reddit is called r/houseplants and now it has just over 900k members. Bored Panda collected the most impressive photos of plants people shared here for you to enjoy.
More info: Reddit
#1 This Was Supposed To Be A Plant Progress Post Showing Off My Oxalis But Henk Stole The Show
Image source: agatac
#2 She Might Not Be R/Nextf****nevel Material, But After A Year Of Hard Work, I Think She’s Pretty Sky High
Image source: tainoson
#3 Just Me And My Prince Of Orange 🍊
Image source: zsp561
#4 I Found A Photo Of Her Flowering! 75 Y/O Christmas Cactus
Image source: aylakay851
#5 Look At This Magnificent Dioon Edule! Dioon’s Are Among The Oldest Seed Plants And Even Pre-Date The Dinosaurs!
Image source: -HonestMistake
#6 Family Member For Over 50 Years
Image source: VAgreengene
#7 I Had To Bring My Bathtub Cactus Planter (Mammillaria And Monkeytail Cacti) Inside The Office For The Winter, And One Of The Legs Started Budding In A Very Inopportune Place…
Image source: finchdad
#8 My Echeveria Showing Me Some Love With Its Blooms!
Image source: lynsea
#9 I Thought You Guys Would Appreciate This, Since None Of My Friends Did. One Year Difference
Image source: pherrer
#10 I See Your House Plants And Raise You A Plant House
Image source: Johnny_Creditcard
#11 Bought My Grandmother A Grocery Store Orchid 3 Years Ago For Mother’s Day. It Currently Has 45 Blooms
Image source: jacols
#12 Update On My Variegated Dragon Scale Alocasia 🐉🌱 After 2 Green Leaves She Blessed Me With A Fully White/Cream Leaf!
Image source: victato
#13 My Peperomia Letting Me Know She Appreciated The Love I Gave Her
Image source: hatplantdaddy
#14 My Uncle’s 35 Year Old Desert Candle Cactus (Euphorbia Acrurensis)
Image source: Silversun5
#15 I Planted This Last Year And It’s Getting Long! A Jug, Spilling A String Of Pearls
Image source: mcguirl2
#16 I Inherited This Oxalis After My Plant Loving Grandfather Passed. It Was In Such Rough Shape That All Growth Had To Be Removed. Now It’s Huge And Flowering 💜
Image source: HamSandwicz
#17 It’s Called A ✨coping Mechanism✨
Image source: thompianj
#18 Burro’s Tail Balcony
Image source: mtlgrems
#19 Teaching My Little Green Thumb Early! She Watches Me Love On Our Plants Daily And Yesterday She Said, Mommy, I Want My Own Plant
Image source: danihaynes4
#20 The Monstera At My Parents’ House
Image source: ams5657
#21 My Fiance Asked Me To Take Photos Of Her Philodendron Prince Of Orange Blooming
Image source: timothycdykes
#22 Blooming Burro’s Tail
Image source: mtlgrems
#23 The Creation Of Adam, Michelangelo, C. 1508-1512
Image source: quichequiche
#24 I Told Her She Could Be Anything, So She Became A Spinal Column. Follow Your Anatomical Leggy-Plant Dreams, Little Crassula!
Image source: FourExcitedSpiders
#25 After 4 Years, My Orchid Finally Bloomed :)
Image source: abluetree
#26 My Oldest Houseplant. Texas Ebony. 10ish Years. You Like?
Image source: MyNameIsDaveToo
#27 Heard We Were Doing Family Portraits. Right Now It’s Just Gladys And I
Image source: goose1223
#28 By Golly, I Think I Fit All My Patio Houseplants Back Into The House And I’m Still Scratching My Head On How I Managed It
Image source: mundanecatlady
#29 I Literally Jumped Up And Down Shouting At My Boyfriend To Get My Phone When I Saw My Huernia Zebrina Had Bloomed
Image source: sleepingsapphire
#30 I Love Walking Out Into My Living Room Every Morning To This! Always Starting My Day With Positive Vibes
Image source: baoyonce
#31 It’s Obvious They Needed Some Hats
Image source: Misslasagna
#32 Pilea Flex 💪
Image source: 84Riceeater
#33 I Took Some Family Photos Today
Image source: TheThotHokage
#34 My First DIY Moss Pole
Image source: Leoking51
#35 My Late Mother’s Dumbcanes. Nassau, Bahamas.
Image source: coconut-telegraph
#36 Proud Plant Mom Family Photo. Though Sometimes The Sheer Amount Of Plants I Care For Overwhelms Me
Image source: catnamedred
#37 A Surprise From My White Princess
Image source: Inconspicuous_worm
#38 Couldn’t Find The Right Size Shelf For Some Of My Plants So Decided To Try Out My High School Wood Working Skills And Make One Myself!
Image source: InevitableOil7
#39 Which One Of You Deviants Lives Here?
Image source: bamburger
#40 Plants Getting Settled Into Their New Home
Image source: NearbyCitron
#41 My Grandfather’s Crazy Orchid
Image source: ArcKade
#42 My Terracotta Corner
Image source: UnluckyAcadia
#43 My GF Scored This Very Subtle 30yr Old Philodendron For $95. Figured It Would Get The Love It Deserves Here
Image source: cremedreme420
#44 Thought You Guys Would Appreciate This Pilea!
Image source: furyxen
#45 I Wish I Had Higher Ceiling For My Banana Tree
Image source: Jonyvilly
#46 Same, Honestly
Image source: bardpewpew
#47 I Desperately Want This Fern
Image source: [deleted]
#48 Found A String Of Dolphins Locally Before I Pulled The Trigger On Etsy! It Even Has A Few Blooms!
Image source: Someblackdude
#49 Started A New Job And Found One Of Us
Image source: Blandann1215
#50 Look How Large My Monstera Leaf Has Grown!
Image source: SouthScar
Follow Us