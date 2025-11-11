Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas

Mike Dargas is an incredible hyper-realist German artist using a fascinating technique.
“I have never studied at an art school, I just started painting at the age of 3. My mother told me, she noticed my artistic talent very early, when I drew my first sketches. After kindergarten I started using oil colors. I guess I was 7 or 8 years old when the first piece was sold to a friend of the family”, Mark Dargas told Bored Panda.
“Later I had my own tattoo studio for 14 years to do my living until I decided to become an artist. Today I paint large realistic portraits in oil. I love to work on light reflections and color grading and use photographic characteristics to underline the realistic effect”.
More info: mikedargas.com | Instagram | Facebook
