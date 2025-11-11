Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas

Mike Dargas is an incredible hyper-realist German artist using a fascinating technique.

“I have never studied at an art school, I just started painting at the age of 3. My mother told me, she noticed my artistic talent very early, when I drew my first sketches. After kindergarten I started using oil colors. I guess I was 7 or 8 years old when the first piece was sold to a friend of the family”, Mark Dargas told Bored Panda.

“Later I had my own tattoo studio for 14 years to do my living until I decided to become an artist. Today I paint large realistic portraits in oil. I love to work on light reflections and color grading and use photographic characteristics to underline the realistic effect”.

More info: mikedargas.com | Instagram | Facebook

Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas
Incredibly Realistic Paintings By Mike Dargas

