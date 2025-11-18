This Page Mocks Those With A Cringy LinkedIn Grindset, And Here Are 30 Of The Funniest Posts (New Pics)

For many of us, LinkedIn can feel like an alien environment. The buzzwords and indecipherable acronyms, the sort of opinions that might make you do a double-take. However, if these posts make you feel out of place, it might be comforting to know you aren’t alone.
The “LinkedIn Memes For Go Getter Teens” Facebook page focuses on workplace memes that many of us might find painfully relatable. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most egregious examples, and be sure to write your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
#1 Post Is Bananas
#2 This Is Too Good Linkedin Doesn’t Deserve It
#3 Legendary
#4 If It’s True It’s A Chad Move. I Get Called Weekly By Recruters And May Try It
#5 “You Better Pray Atlas Don’t Shrug.” Awesome
#6 Some People Like To Work More. Some People Like To Work Less
#7 Wtf?
#8 Every “Con” To Remote Work That I’m Seeing People Post Here Is An Individual, Circumstantial Issue And Not An Actual Problem Inherent To Remote Work Itself
#9 This Feels Somehow Illegal
#10 So True
#11 Linkedin Park
#12 Hero Of The Week
#13 God, I Love Gen Z
#14 Satire But I Feel It Kinda Belongs Here
#15 The More You Know
#16 This Is Crazy
#17 Devastating News. I Put This Prompt Into Chatgpt And Ai Is Unfortunately Taking The Job Of This Group
#18 By That Logic, The Blockbuster Account Is Tweeting At The Netflix Social Media Intern
#19 Done 3 Out Of The 6
#20 Her Fired? Lol
#21 I Hate How Real This Is
#22 😅
#23 Gen Z Swiftie Are Poser Smh My Head
#24 Form A Union, Watch The Factory Move To Mexico
#25 He May Have The Court But He’ll Never Have The Streets
#26 Here , A 2D Picture Of The Thing We Are Profitting From Congrats
#27 Honestly Yes, F**k Meetings, Might As Well Workout
#28 Still A Longer Lifespan Than Your Average Bistro
#29 Poor Guy, Hustler Lyf…
#30 Tipping Shouldn’t Exist. Baristas And Waiters Shouldn’t Have To Rely On Donations For A Decent Salary. Tipping Culture Is Mostly A Us Thing. Not Universal, Thankfully
