This Page Mocks Those With A Cringy LinkedIn Grindset, And Here Are 30 Of The Funniest Posts (New Pics)

For many of us, LinkedIn can feel like an alien environment. The buzzwords and indecipherable acronyms, the sort of opinions that might make you do a double-take. However, if these posts make you feel out of place, it might be comforting to know you aren’t alone. 

The “LinkedIn Memes For Go Getter Teens” Facebook page focuses on workplace memes that many of us might find painfully relatable. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most egregious examples, and be sure to write your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.  

#1 Post Is Bananas

Image source: Zach Khoo

#2 This Is Too Good Linkedin Doesn’t Deserve It

Image source: Zerath Brightsong

#3 Legendary

Image source: William Clementucci

#4 If It’s True It’s A Chad Move. I Get Called Weekly By Recruters And May Try It

Image source: Nicky Dale

#5 “You Better Pray Atlas Don’t Shrug.” Awesome

Image source: Matthew Sims

#6 Some People Like To Work More. Some People Like To Work Less

Image source: Moneyless Society

#7 Wtf?

Image source: Tine_Rass

#8 Every “Con” To Remote Work That I’m Seeing People Post Here Is An Individual, Circumstantial Issue And Not An Actual Problem Inherent To Remote Work Itself

Image source: SophAintSayIt

#9 This Feels Somehow Illegal

Image source: Tim Twelves

#10 So True

Image source: Raki Delboy Delić

#11 Linkedin Park

Image source: Asad Ullah

#12 Hero Of The Week

Image source: Corbett Cummins

#13 God, I Love Gen Z

Image source: Hariom Kushwaha

#14 Satire But I Feel It Kinda Belongs Here

Image source: huntercoldcalls

#15 The More You Know

Image source: Adam Meents

#16 This Is Crazy

Image source: Paula Andrea

#17 Devastating News. I Put This Prompt Into Chatgpt And Ai Is Unfortunately Taking The Job Of This Group

Image source: Kristoffer Brander

#18 By That Logic, The Blockbuster Account Is Tweeting At The Netflix Social Media Intern

Image source: You Ready Grandma

#19 Done 3 Out Of The 6

Image source: Mark Asator

#20 Her Fired? Lol

Image source: Nicky Chantrell

#21 I Hate How Real This Is

Image source: Anna Andersdotter

#22 😅

Image source: Austin Armstrong

#23 Gen Z Swiftie Are Poser Smh My Head

Image source: Victoria Zhong

#24 Form A Union, Watch The Factory Move To Mexico

Image source: Veš Tivzenda

#25 He May Have The Court But He’ll Never Have The Streets

Image source: Hillary Onyegbule

#26 Here , A 2D Picture Of The Thing We Are Profitting From Congrats

Image source: kaubin

#27 Honestly Yes, F**k Meetings, Might As Well Workout

Image source: Wonderful Engineering

#28 Still A Longer Lifespan Than Your Average Bistro

Image source: Timothy Chen

#29 Poor Guy, Hustler Lyf…

Image source: Matt Couldrey

#30 Tipping Shouldn’t Exist. Baristas And Waiters Shouldn’t Have To Rely On Donations For A Decent Salary. Tipping Culture Is Mostly A Us Thing. Not Universal, Thankfully

Image source: ChrisJBakke

