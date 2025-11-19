23 Red Carpet Disasters From The 2025 Grammys You Can’t Unsee

The 2025 Grammy Awards have officially begun in Los Angeles, California, and besides the obvious anticipation to see who takes home a revered gilded gramophone, all eyes are looking forward to the stars — and the outfits they’ll bring to the red carpet.
But with every award show comes a handful of celebrities that have guests raising their eyebrows. And tonight is no different. Here are a couple of looks that have been the center of the spotlight for their questionable or bold choices.
#1 Bianca Censori
Perhaps the most insane look of all: Bianca Censori. While posing with her husband Kanye West in a giant black fur coat, she turned around to theatrically drop her outer layer of clothing to reveal… nothing. Literally.
Underneath the jacket, the architect wore a completely see-through mesh dress and, safe to say, fans were in shock.
Later, an insider told Page Six that the two were escorted from the awards show for “the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet.” Allegedly, it was “an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures.’”
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty
#2 Jaden Smith
It looks like Jaden Smith has a lot on his mind — a lot being a giant, black vampire castle sitting on his head as he posed with his sister Willow Smith.
The rest of the 26-year-old’s outfit was fairly standard as he walked along the carpet in a black tuxedo, but it’s undeniable to say his head accessory had a few fans doing a double-take.
Image source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
#3 Julia Fox
Julia Fox donned an all-black outfit on the red carpet, dressed in a sheer black mini-dress on top of a matching thong and bra. But there was a hard-to-miss pop of color standing out, courtesy of her gloves.
Netizens made hilarious comparisons, with one asking “Is she gonna clean my bathroom with those gloves?”
“She’s got rubber gloves on cuz she knows Charli’s gonna be clean sweeping,” one said while third wrote, “When you had a fierce dishwashing gig at 6:30 but had to attend the Grammys at 7.”
Image source: Gilbert Flores / Getty
#4 Willow Smith
The 24-year-old bedazzled the red carpet in a shimmery bra and matching short bottoms. She paired it off with a black maxi blazer that complemented her figure and long legs, adding in a sparkly choice of gold accessories and platform heels.
The singer has been nominated for multiple awards, as reported by Hola, including Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, for Empathogen.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty
#5 Shawn Everett
This 42-year-old music producer no doubt loves the color red.
Wearing a red track jacket that ended in pieces so long it could’ve been a red carpet of its own, Shawn Everett opted for thick leather gloves, white glasses, and a matching dreaded hairstyle with shiny black boots to top it all off.
As eye-catching as his outfit is, there’s no doubt the awards show ushers in stars wearing even more colorful and bold looks.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty
#6 Teddy Swims
Beads, jewels, and more accessories! That seemed to be the Lose Control singer’s vision as he picked out his outfit for the Grammys.
As he told People, “I always call it a bit of punk rock and a little bit of baby girl at the same time. We’ll do a little rough around the edges, but a little sweet too.”
He lovingly added, “My child is due in June and so the birthstone is a pearl. So I’m really excited for the pearl look ‘cause me and mama will be there with our pearls on and just I guess kind of hinting at our little baby.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
#7 Joy Villa
Joy Villa made her usual political statement on the red carpet, wearing a gold dress designed by Andre Soriano.
The singer topped the dress off with a red cap that said “The Hat Stays On,” seemingly as a nod to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” caps. She also wore a gold chain with a happy-looking dog wearing a hat.
“This look is all about American exceptionalism, freedom,” she told The Hollywood Reporter and added she was there to “make America glamorous again.”
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty
#8 Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen went for a simple black with her outfit — but the textures on her dress were anything but.
As the model graced the red carpet with her long-time husband John Legend, she wowed the paparazzi in a revealing gown, beginning with a corset and ending with a flared skirt.
She opted for a classic bob and topped it off with circular drop earrings.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
#9 Jessie Jo Dillon
Jessie Jo Dillon’s matching suit set was surely a hit for some — but others were convinced the look fell flat.
As described by The List, “rather than being a fun, funky twist on a suit, it reminded us of a Boy Scout vest covered in survival skill-inspired embroidered patches.”
They added, “The hair and makeup also added to the disjointedness; the long extensions and caked-on eye makeup clashed with the suit’s already confusing vibes.”
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
#10 Chappell Roan
This Midwest princess certainly stunned the paparazzi as she walked out to get her photo taken.
Her outfit wasn’t a drastic departure from her signature style of colorful, extravagant dresses, but it was her makeup that really drew people’s attention.
Wearing dramatic hues of dark blue, yellow, and red on her face, the Pink Pony Club singer certainly matched her gown as she adorned her hair with a decorative headpiece.
Image source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
#11 Jacob Collier
The UK native brought in all the colors as he flashed a dashing smile for the paparazzi.
The Grammy nominee had on a sparkly, multi-colored suit with matching bold pants. He wore a navy shirt underneath all the bedazzles and classic black shoes.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
#12 Lucky Daye
Lucky Daye looked like he had chest day at the gym before winning the Grammy for the Best R&B Performance.
Netizens had plenty to say about his outfit, with one saying: “Lucky is serving pumpkin spice latte and I’m here for it.”
“It’s giving sweet potato pie and I’m here for it! Congrats Lucky,” another wrote.
Image source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
#13 Victoria Monet
Did the designer run out of fabric? Or were the dangerously massive cutouts intentional?
Victoria Monet wore a mint green gown that also came with a big flowing cape that she could flap around while posing for the camera on the red carpet.
Image source: Gilbert Flores / Getty
#14 Doechii
At a time when A-listers seem to want to wear little to no clothes on the red carpet, Doechii made a different kind of entrance with a look that could easily be mistaken for high-end office wear.
The dress featured a crisp white button down shirt, a grey tie, and hips that seemed dramatically oversized.
Image source: Gilbert Flores / Getty
#15 Bob Weir
The dogs are out.
Bob Weir wore a relatively tame outfit as he appeared in a stylish robe/kimono tuxedo, pairing it with a bolo tie and a flashy belt. But the most unhinged part of it all?
Definitely his open-toed Birkenstocks.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty
#16 Atia Boggs
Atia Boggs’ outfit looked like it may have been inspired by a cowboy who time-traveled straight to a disco lounge in the future.
Did it have fur? Yes. Did it have a loud jacket? Yes. Did it have flashy footwear? Yes. Did the look have direction? We’re not too sure.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
#17 Gracie Abrams
The only disaster when it comes to Gracie Abrams’s outfit was that it was hidden from us for far too long.
Indeed, the rising pop star was “a vision” as described by People as she stunned the red carpet in a bridal-inspired look from Chanel. Her ivory colored gown was adorned with an off-the-shoulder neckline with a flower at its center, and a black belt at its waist.
The look was topped off with a built-in veil and a floor-length train dangling off her sleeves.
Image source: Gilbert Flores / Getty
#18 Madi Diaz
Like several stars at the Grammys this year, Madi Diaz also made a case for sheer outfits.
Her outfit proved that see-through fashion is the fashion statement of the season.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty
#19 Sheryl Crow
The Missouri native kept it simple as the paparazzi snapped her photos — perhaps too simple.
The 62-year-old wore a strapless, sequinned dress that just barely touched the floor, and while there’s no doubt it looked good on her, fans deemed it a little underwhelming compared to the other outfits of the night.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty
#20 Madison Beer
The Make You Mine singer arrived in a stunning sheer strapless gown with sparkling details embroidered above her chest and around her waist. The dress pooled to the ground, a shimmery train following her.
Nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording, the 25-year-old opened up to Rolling Stone in an interview, saying, “I was like, ‘A girl can dream, but I’m not going to be up there.’”
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty
#21 Coco Jones
Coco Jones stepped onto the red carpet in a fuschia rose cutout gown by Defaïence.
The gown had a one-shouldered bodice, with one strap of fabric cross her mid-rift diagonally. The dress also featured a high slit, and three gold clasps were clipped onto different parts of the outfit.
While the outfit had so much going on, something about it still felt incomplete.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty
#22 Charli XCX
Charli XCX didn’t arrive in Brat green onto the red carpet, but it doesn’t mean her look was any less unique.
The 32-year-old was seen in a stunning, ruffled gray gown that fanned out perfectly onto the floor. She topped it off with knee-high black boots that were decorated with oval-shaped holes in the front.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
#23 Cardi B
Cardi B brought all the feathers this Sunday!
The Bodak Yellow rapper arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling, attention-grabbing dress that featured a full feather train, her “craftsmanship” being on “another level,” wrote Cosmopolitan.
She was nominated for Best Rap Performance and celebrated on Instagram stories, writing, “Ahhhh so grateful… and the fact that this song is my light work. Whew!!! This album honey… anyways thank you guys. Enjoy your day!!”
Image source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
