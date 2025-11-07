“All Things Knolled”: 106 Images That Might Soothe And Satisfy Your Need For Order (New Pics)

by

You’ve likely seen a photo where the objects are so perfectly arranged that you can’t take your eyes off it. It’s a style known as Knolling in photography circles, and it has become a social media trend for good reason. 

There is even a dedicated subreddit for all things Knolling, where over 12,000 people share their appreciation for an artfully symmetrical photograph. Scrolling through the page may satisfy your need for uniformity and correspondence. 

We’ve compiled some of the photos from the page into this list for your enjoyment. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites, and even share some of your Knolling work if you have any!

#1 Do My Pop Tabs Count?

Image source: senchou2

#2 All Of My “Beach Trash”

Image source: k_like_the_letter

#3 Keeper Of My Grandparents’ Things The Rest Of The Family Would Have Thrown Away

Image source: satsumasilk

#4 Came Across This Facebook Post

Image source: bizarrekitties

#5 First Time Trying Out Knolling With My Vintage Toy Brush And Comb Collection

Image source: Bubblebee-Bunny

#6 How I Use My Phone Less

Image source: BowserTattoo

#7 What Got Me Into Knolling Years Ago

Image source: communityveg

#8 Contents Of A Croatian Firetruck

Image source: Slopz_

#9 Things Found In The Past 12 Months While Picking Up Litter In My Town

Image source: jilllian

#10 Didn’t Know This Was A Thing, So Here’s One I Made About 10 Years Ago

Image source: Friendly_Program2289

#11 Leaves I Picked Up On Campus Today

Image source: rombo679

#12 Sea Glass Collected In Kodiak, Alaska

Image source: Otherwise_Maize6378

#13 All Those Hex Keys That Come With Furniture And Only Get Used Once

Image source: Maxwaltzwell

#14 What My 4yo Packed To Evacuate For The La Fires

Image source: kltay1

#15 Kind Of Gross, Kind Of Cool. Objects Found Stuck Behind A Built In Bathroom Cabinet On My 1910 Apartment

Image source: Mousey_Mostly

#16 I Volunteer At A Used Book Store. I’ve Been Collecting The Bookmarks We Find In Donations For Months And Finally Got Around To Making This Display

Image source: pearkh

#17 My Collection Of Odd Pasta Shapes

Image source: crazyfacedcat

#18 My Daughter’s Latest Origami Obsession

Image source: Cleanwater-04

#19 My Fidget Collection

Image source: chatterwrack

#20 Was Tidying Up Stationary Drawer And Found Some Pens

Image source: dumplingwrestler

#21 My Late Granny’s Trinkets

Image source: Intergalacticbeetle

#22 Soy Fish School

Image source: shanibreadtagproject

#23 A Huge Collection Of Smalls I’ve Found Over The Years Of Working At A Rubbish Dump In The UK

Image source: Daverose68

#24 I Arranged My Cherry Tomatoes

Image source: non_victus

#25 Packing My Backpack For Tomorrow For… Reasons

Image source: LuciferLovesTechno

#26 My Partner Once Called My Purse “A Series Of Smaller Purses” And He Wasn’t Wrong

Image source: HephaestusHarper

#27 My Never Ending Quest To Find The Perfect Lip Balm

Image source: Raesheezy

#28 Cleaned My Purse Out After… A Very Long Time

Image source: CreamyAltruist9

#29 Leaving For Antarctica In 3 Hours!

Image source: KamVachon

#30 My Collection Of 80s Beach Scope Photos

Image source: shezcrafti

#31 Over Christmas At My Parents’ House, I Dug Out A Box Of My Jewelry From High School (Late 90s To Early 2000s)…. Along With Some Random Trinkets From The Same Box

Image source: lyricmeowmeow

#32 Knolling Nerds

Image source: theRealMrCinnamon

#33 My Dad’s Collection Of “Junk” He’s Picked Up Over 10 Years Of Being A Mailman

Image source: victowie

#34 Just Learned Out This Subreddit, Here’s Some Weekly Food Prep

Image source: jv819

#35 Singapore Civil Defence Force Shows What’s Inside Their Fire Engines!

Image source: aniln

#36 Sea Glass Collected On Holiday

Image source: meeksalot3

#37 Orange Breadtags ( Panids )

Image source: shanibreadtagproject

#38 All The Pens I Used Writing And Researching My Dissertation

Image source: doopiesweat

#39 All Of My Socks That Are Missing Mates

Image source: BluellaDeVille

#40 Knolled My Lunch For Y’all. I’m 29 And Proud LOL

Image source: Empty_Variation_5587

#41 My 9 Year Olds Halloween Haul. Did This By Himself, I’m Quite Proud

Image source: rlwarnock

#42 Friend Told Me To Post Here. Took This In 2023 For A Photography Contest. Didn’t Win

Image source: corpseil

#43 Dumped My Entire Coffee On My Bag And Somehow Missed (Thankfully) All The Contents Inside

Image source: froststomper

#44 Found Shopping Lists From 6 Months Of Part Time Cashiering. 🛒

Image source: honeybeesocks

#45 My Color Coordinated Derm Conference Skincare Sample Haul

Image source: Necessary_Effort_426

#46 I Feel Like Patrick Bateman With My New Setup

Image source: OddAstronomer1151

#47 Mom’s Pins

Image source: Spirited-Character87

#48 First Day At A Shelter In NYC

Image source: themacweenie

#49 Two Views Of What’s In My Work Bag

Image source: satsumasilk

#50 How About This? Found On Another Site

Image source: mrl33602

#51 Purse Was Getting Heavy, Idk Why

Image source: silkysmoothtee

#52 Does This Count As Knolling?

Image source: reddit.com

#53 The Contents Of My Almost 4 Year Old’s Bag

Image source: lem1018

#54 Cleaned Out My Lip Treatment Bag

Image source: reddit.com

#55 All The Things I Picked Up On My Walk In 2024

Image source: realdonaldtrumpsucks

#56 My Late Grandmother’s Purse And Contents

Image source: raelynkitty

#57 First Time Poster, Hope I’m Doing It Right. These Are The Contents Of My 8 Year Old Daughter’s Purse

Image source: BomberBootBabe88

#58 A Gift For My Surgeon After My Top Surgery. Top Surgery Tom With Removable Breasts, Hospital Gown, Binder, Drains, Drains Holder, Admission Bracelet, Shirt And Shorts

Image source: ijustlovesnails

#59 What I’m Bringing To A First Date

Image source: pghsci

#60 My Painting Inspired By Knolling

Image source: 4thehopeofitall

#61 Cleaned Out My “Every Day” Makeup Bag

Image source: PongACong

#62 Lifted The Couch This Morning

Image source: ktzoom

#63 Cleaned Out My Trinket Dish

Image source: bobby_portishead

#64 My Eraser Collection

Image source: Inside_Ad9304

#65 Montreal Insectorium Beetles

Image source: Jazzlike-Event5534

#66 My Favorite Yarns In My Collection

Image source: Forest_Froggie

#67 I Loved This Book As A Kid. I Still Find It So Satisfying To Look At. Baby’s First Knolling!

Image source: lionrace

#68 Knolling My Meal Preps For The Week

Image source: softrotten

#69 My Best And Biggest Knoll Ever

Image source: YellowBreakfast

#70 My Vintage Coach Collection Knoll I Made Before I Knew About This Page!

Image source: Fucklers

#71 Work Bag Guess My Profession Or Favorite Color

Image source: raditastical

#72 Bedside Table Of A Blue House In A Red Neighborhood, January 2025

Image source: that_pat

#73 I Do Underwater Trash Cleanup Of Tourist Spots. I Catalog Everything After Each Cleanup

Image source: RIBBITT_KING

#74 Knolled My Fruit Bowl

Image source: rustybeaches

#75 Purse Knoll Of A 19-Year-Old College Student

Image source: Ok-Recommendation102

#76 Thought I’d Share My Typical Setup For Spinal Cord Surgery

Image source: DetentionMrMatthews

#77 All The Lisa Frank Rubber Stamps I Found At A Garage Sale Last Week

Image source: Eastern_Reality_9438

#78 I Spy Page Made With A Portion Of My Trinket Collection

Image source: Laurel_shada

#79 Accidentally Dumped Gravy In My Purse So, Cleanup Was Required

Image source: Ichgebibble

#80 Things I Collected Off Floors /Bleachers During My Time As A High School Janitor

Image source: cass-a-roni

#81 My Mom Saved My Childhood Bin Of Legos To Pass Onto My Son. This Is Everything I Sorted Out That Wasn’t LEGO

Image source: augustprep

#82 Contents Of My 5yo’s Favorite Backpack

Image source: Back2DaLab

#83 My Collection Of Color Test Strips From Packaging

Image source: suburbiabarbie

#84 What’s In My Purse Currently, I Do Admit I Have A Lip Gloss Obsession

Image source: Sweeeetestofdreams

#85 The Contents Of The Bag I Keep Packed In Case I Need To Go To The Hospital

Image source: SupernaturalPumpkin

#86 Knolling My Jar Of Things I’ve Found In Parking Lots

Image source: Sad_Ad4970

#87 My First Attempt At A Purse Knoll Featuring My Cat’s Paw (Not Usually In My Purse)

Image source: lovekaleah

#88 Knolling Is Not Just “Here’s My Everyday Bag” – R/Edc Exists For That. R/Knolling Is About A Specific Organizational Aesthetic

Image source: TheUnknownStitcher

#89 Things Found In My Drawers

Image source: shanibreadtagproject

#90 Essentials Of A 7yr Old On Her Bike Ride

Image source: Boenessa

#91 Everything From The Top Pocket Of My Backpack

Image source: rombo679

#92 Shopping Lists I’ve Found At My Job

Image source: honeybeesocks

#93 My 4 Year Old’s “Hazard Box”

Image source: Outside-World9579

#94 Purse Lay Of A 41 Year Old Woman LOL

Image source: GerardDiedOfFlu

#95 Someone (On Another Platform) Building A New Deck And Found This Under The Old One

Image source: mrl33602

#96 I Teach Elementary School, And I Use Fun Flavors Of Lip Balm As An Incentive (If They Line Up Quietly, They Get A Swipe On The Back Of Their Hand). Here Are All The Scents I Have So Far!

Image source: MsKongeyDonk

#97 Mom Let Me Knoll Her Soap!

Image source: GoofiestGoober4

#98 First Time Trying This! I Found Random Objects Found Around My Apartment And Organized By Color ❤️🧡💛💚🩵💜

Image source: reddit.com

#99 Leaving For A Year-Long Trip Tomorrow, Heres The Pack

Image source: swimzone

#100 The Contents Of My Way Too Heavy Purse

Image source: wreathboot

#101 My First Knoll Using My Girlfriends Everyday Bag

Image source: Conscious-Click-7078

#102 The Contents Of My 6 Year Old’s Coat Pocket

Image source: RegularAbject

#103 All The Stuffed Animals I Made For My Upcoming Craft Fair

Image source: z123carleigh

#104 Knolled My Purse! :)

Image source: af628

#105 Swedish Mountain Ranger Prepared To Cross Greenland

Image source: saciisac

#106 My First Knoll Of Broken Pottery I’ve Found In My Towns River

Image source: reddit.com

