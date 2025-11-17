This Twitter Page Is Home To ‘Unexplainable’ Cat Behaviors, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Unhinged

The internet is brimming with proof why there’s no point in trying to rationalize cat behavior; some of it just can’t be explained. Unlike their strong urge to enter any box there is—which can be scientifically justified—certain things they do simply don’t make sense.

Instead of trying to make sense out of them, it might be better to simply marvel at the adorably dorky critters; and that’s where the ‘Unexplainable Cat Images’ Twitter account comes in handy. Brimming with, well, unexplainable cat pictures, it has amassed over 18k fans, and to show what brings them to it, we have put some of their best examples on this list for you today. Scroll down to find the cat pictures and enjoy.

In order to try understanding at least some of the things cats do, Bored Panda has reached out to the author of The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa, Professor of Biology and Director of the Living Earth Collaborative, Jonathan Losos, who was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Scroll down to find his insight in the text below.

#1 The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

Image source: Barfsack

#2 A Few Weeks Ago I Adopted A 12-Year-Old Cat. She Buries Her Face In My Hand When She Wants More Love

Image source: FustyLuggz

#3 Who Could That Be?

Image source: Heart-Bubbles

#4 The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners

Image source: 9999monkeys

#5 Theo Hasn’t Quite Mastered The Loaf, But He’s Got The Spirit And Looks Cute Trying

Image source: kttyfrncs

#6 My Cat When He Thinks There’s No One Home

Image source: Ralph_the_Cat

#7 My Cat Is Unbothered By Everything And Adores New Places And People. Today At The Vet’s Office She Was Purring So Loud The Doctor Couldn’t Hear Her Heartbeat

The vet had to briefly cover her nose to stop the purring.

Image source: RezraRoze

#8 My Mom Didn’t Believe Me When I Tried To Explain How Odd Our Newest Rescue Is

Image source: shitaki_taco

#9 Learning How To Cat. Progress Is Slow

Image source: Maahee_2

#10 The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down

Image source: violinfiddleman

#11 This Is Biscuit. We Moved Our Couch Today. Something Rattled Inside The Couch, So We Flipped It Over And Now I Know Why I’ve Had To Buy So Many Mice In The Past 3 Years

She has no remorse and is now snuggling with all 26 of them!

Image source: I_Like_Peaches_

#12 Today We Couldn’t Find Our Cat, So We Looked Out The Window And Saw This

Image source: Rick1771

#13 This Last-Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I’ve Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now

Image source: Saint__Bartholomew

#14 Caught My Cat Just Casually Living In A Different Realm Of Gravity

Image source: ClashIdeas

#15 My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here’s Mingus With The Cactus

Image source: mristre

#16 This Is How This Cat Loves To Sleep At The Grocery Store Near My House

Image source: Fandina

#17 Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It

Image source: YeetLePotato

#18 My Cat Is An Idiot But Adorable One

Image source: KingkongRS7

#19 Luna Was Very Excited While Exploring Outside For The First Time

Image source: kinzygrace

#20 My Cat Just Came Back From One Of Her Evening Strolls With Someone Else’s Keys In Her Mouth

Image source: robrobxD

#21 A Siberian Kitten My Friend Has Is So Photogenic

Image source: dreamersland

#22 A Shop Owner Modified His Attic To Accommodate His Cats. Now He Is Under Constant Observation

Image source: 9999monkeys

#23 I Think This Is Derp Enough

Image source: alamperwira89

#24 I Submit One Leg For Your Consideration

Image source: smolprincess928

#25 I’m Pretty Convinced That I Have The World’s Clingiest Cat. This Is What Happens When I Tell Him He Can’t Sit On My Lap While I’m Trying To Work

Image source: scarletcyanide

#26 Our Cat Often Hangs Like This

Image source: Bomurang

#27 I’m Remodeling My Basement And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This

Image source: proffie

#28 Just Started Dating A Girl After Being Single For A Long Time. My Cat Was Transfixed By The First Sight Of A Bobby Pin

Image source: ThatBluBlockerGuy

#29 This Is Osha, The Cat I Found On A Construction Site. His Hobbies Include Boxes And Not Letting Us Sleep

Image source: mhaydar

#30 Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats

Image source: AllHanceOnDeck

#31 There Was A Fly. I Got It

Image source: floppy_genitals

#32 My Mother-In-Law’s Cat Is Obsessed With Shrimp. She Makes This Face Whenever There Is Shrimp On The Table

Image source: DrAbro

#33 Don’t Drop The Catnip

Image source: HopeThisHelps90

#34 Brad Heard A Bird Out The Window And This Is How He Decided To Check It Out

Image source: nnuminex

#35 I Literally Looked Away From Him For 5 Seconds

Image source: StormofRavens

#36 That’s It… I’m Done. I Am Done Buying Things For My Cat

Image source: thefoxsay

#37 I Know Cats Like To Sleep In Weird Positions, But This Is Probably The Most Ridiculous

Image source: Vo1x

#38 Gizmo’s Not The Brightest Tool In The Shed

Image source: scissorbritches

#39 I Think She’s Broken (She Looks At Me Like This Every Time I’m Chopping Onions)

Image source: Kris-P

#40 It Really Is Her Preferred Way Of Walking

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Solved: Why My Pants Always Have A Line Of Cat Fur Across The Leg

Image source: ZZbrew

#42 He Just Seems To Fall Over Anywhere When He Needs A Nap. I’ve Never Seen Anything Quite Like It

Image source: tusabrat

#43 Cat Is Surprised

Image source: SuperSeagull01

#44 We Moved, He’s Lost Some Chonk, But It’s Still His Favorite Sitting Position

Image source: abigailfrillywho

#45 All I Did Was Touch Her And She Looked At The Spot Like I Violated Her

Image source: littlebittyoctober

#46 Terrifying Sight When You Are Just Trying To Take A Bath

Image source: debA_yorT

#47 If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition

Image source: wilderiappeared

#48 How Is This Comfortable?

Image source: nmdez

#49 Dinner Is Probably Not Going To Taste Great

Image source: Bean–Sidhe

#50 My Cat Always Finds The Most Unusual Positions Comfy

Image source: catamount1000

