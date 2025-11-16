50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

If you ever thought that cats are majestic creatures that are always an example of royal behavior, you are obviously correct. But also, you probably have never lived with a cat. Once a cat is comfortable around you, it will surprise you with quirky behavior and often make you smile by pulling a funny cat face.

Why Do Cats Make Funny Faces?

But what stands behind a funny cat face? Do felines really grimace, or do we imagine things because we want them to be just like us? Believe it or not, there is an entire scientific explanation for this funny behavior. 

Flehmen Response or the “Stinky Face”

Have you ever noticed your kitty making a funny face like they just smelled something nasty? Don’t worry, the casserole hasn’t gone bad in the kitchen. All cats, alongside some other animals, have a special organ on the roof of their mouth that helps them process new and interesting smells, especially pheromones from other animals. 

That’s why making the stinky face can be compared to an investigation or research among cats. Most probably, your purring friend is very excited to have discovered something new.     

Other Funny Cat Behavior

Apart from looking utterly disgusted when smelling something, cats are known for doing other funny things. From showing their teeth in a funny grimace to filling any space they can find with their body, throughout the day, cats will give you a thousand reasons to smile.

Like every living being, each cat has its own personality, and this funny behavior is a way of expressing it. For example, you’ve probably seen a cat stand on its hind legs. Well, cats are naturally curious, so when your kitty cranks its neck as if trying to get a better look at something, that’s exactly what he or she is doing.

#1 I Yawned While Looking At This. Dammit!

“This is how you know yawns are really contagious”

Image source: Viral Cats

#2 This Is ‘Keys’. She Keeps Putting Her Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

#3 Shay Thanks For Bringing This One To My Attention. So Stinking Cute

“Monsieur cat”

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Amy Ketchum

#4 The Purr-Fect Wedding Photo With A Funny Cat Face

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: The Cat Butler

#5 New Kung-Fu Cat Meme In The Making?

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Michelangelo Filippini Giogli

#6 Dragon Cat

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: The Crazy Cat Lady

#7 Pancake Says Hi

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Nikki Ardizzone

#8 Saturday Sleep In Zzzzzzz Zzzzzzz

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

#9 P.e.r.v.e.r.t

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Cat Super LAG

#10 Sometimes You Find Great Things In Apple Trees Photographer Unknown Stunt Cat Unknown But A Definite Hunk

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

#11 Well I Try To Anyways Lol

“When I visit someone who has a cat”

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

#12 Weighing Lana Before I Wormed Her, She’s Still Small Enough To Be Weighed In Kitchen Scales, Maybe I Should Have Used A Bigger Bowl, The Look On Her Face Is Priceless

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Jaqui Larg

#13 Funny Cat Face Of Shock

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Amy Ketchum

#14 Lola Would Like Some Attention

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Lilly Kühl

#15 Funny Cat? I’m A Stunt Kitty!

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Cat lovers

#16 I Think He Enjoyed His Kitten Soup

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Emily Blair

#17 This Is Biscuit

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Alyson Luckett

#18 She Had No Idea Why I Was Laughing At Her Soo Much!! The Piece Of Grass Stayed On Her Face For Almost Half An Hour Silly Baby

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Michelle Ducharme

#19 Dorito

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Angel-David Ibacache

#20 Teeeefs Meezer Teefs

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

#21 Hapten Is All Smiles After His Neuter Surgery

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Cindy Engel

#22 Pendalaton Wants To Know Who Is Ready For The Weekend???

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Kitties n K9s Professional Pet Sitting & Dog Walking

#23 What Cat Doesn’t Want A Piece Of Pizza?!?

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

#24 Jon Snow. He Knows Nothing

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Nathaniel James Jiskra

#25 He Does Not Want To Be Touched

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Isaac Farm

#26 She Is Beauty. She Is Grace. She Is Bella Fluffy Face!

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Caitlyn Cunningham

#27 Mmmchickins Lol

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

#28 When You Tell Your Cat No More Cat Nip

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Misty Richardson

#29 Velvet Being Cute On Her Egg Carton

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Drew MacLean

#30 That Time I Startled Tupelo When He Was In The Box

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

#31 I Can Pull A Funny Cat Face Even While Asleep!

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Mona Reinvik

#32 Not Only Does One Of My Cats Make Weird Faces Rutabaga Also Sits Weird As Well

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Mya Coach

#33 Gonna Be The Next Angry Cat Meme

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Ashton Harber

#34 Funny Or Angry?

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Becki Price

#35 Not Sure What Disney Knows That I Don’t

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Boutique Cattery

#36 Nathaniel James Jiskra

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

#37 Dorito

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Angel-David Ibacache

#38 Her Name Is Maeve

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Gavin O'Broin

#39 Ramone At His Finest

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Felicia Cabello

#40 Cat In The Baby Monitor

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Edward Basurto

#41 Ma I’m Sick Of Your Crap Give Me Some Food

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Kirstyn Marie

#42 Big Stretch

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Elizabeth Soriano

#43 I Didn’t Do It, Ma! You Can’t Prove Anything!

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Stephanie Clark Box

#44 My Big Boy Stache

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Barbie Heydweiller

#45 Show Me Your Cats Licking Themselves, This Is My Daisy

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Caitlyn Davis

#46 Snickers Fell Asleep Next To The Window

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Jessica Causey

#47 My Partner Caught This Picture Of Both Of Us Making A Funny Face. The Stink Gremlin Is Named Bailey. This Is His Stank Face, Much More Impressive Than Mine

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Adam Logan

#48 Big Yawn Or Big Repulse? Our Newest Addition; Catfish (Aka Miss Squish-Fish Sammich)

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Jennifer Debo Dearborn

#49 I Caught The Teefs!!

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Vanessa Provencal

#50 That Face You Make When New Halloween Decor Is Being Displayed In Stores!

50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

Image source: Laurie Gasper

