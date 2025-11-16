50 Times Felines Pulled a Funny Cat Face

If you ever thought that cats are majestic creatures that are always an example of royal behavior, you are obviously correct. But also, you probably have never lived with a cat. Once a cat is comfortable around you, it will surprise you with quirky behavior and often make you smile by pulling a funny cat face.
Why Do Cats Make Funny Faces?
But what stands behind a funny cat face? Do felines really grimace, or do we imagine things because we want them to be just like us? Believe it or not, there is an entire scientific explanation for this funny behavior.
Flehmen Response or the “Stinky Face”
Have you ever noticed your kitty making a funny face like they just smelled something nasty? Don’t worry, the casserole hasn’t gone bad in the kitchen. All cats, alongside some other animals, have a special organ on the roof of their mouth that helps them process new and interesting smells, especially pheromones from other animals.
That’s why making the stinky face can be compared to an investigation or research among cats. Most probably, your purring friend is very excited to have discovered something new.
Other Funny Cat Behavior
Apart from looking utterly disgusted when smelling something, cats are known for doing other funny things. From showing their teeth in a funny grimace to filling any space they can find with their body, throughout the day, cats will give you a thousand reasons to smile.
Like every living being, each cat has its own personality, and this funny behavior is a way of expressing it. For example, you’ve probably seen a cat stand on its hind legs. Well, cats are naturally curious, so when your kitty cranks its neck as if trying to get a better look at something, that’s exactly what he or she is doing.
#1 I Yawned While Looking At This. Dammit!
“This is how you know yawns are really contagious”
Image source: Viral Cats
#2 This Is ‘Keys’. She Keeps Putting Her Paws In The Air And Nobody Knows Why
Image source: Laurie Gasper
#3 Shay Thanks For Bringing This One To My Attention. So Stinking Cute
“Monsieur cat”
Image source: Amy Ketchum
#4 The Purr-Fect Wedding Photo With A Funny Cat Face
Image source: The Cat Butler
#5 New Kung-Fu Cat Meme In The Making?
Image source: Michelangelo Filippini Giogli
#6 Dragon Cat
Image source: The Crazy Cat Lady
#7 Pancake Says Hi
Image source: Nikki Ardizzone
#8 Saturday Sleep In Zzzzzzz Zzzzzzz
Image source: Laurie Gasper
#9 P.e.r.v.e.r.t
Image source: Cat Super LAG
#10 Sometimes You Find Great Things In Apple Trees Photographer Unknown Stunt Cat Unknown But A Definite Hunk
Image source: Laurie Gasper
#11 Well I Try To Anyways Lol
“When I visit someone who has a cat”
Image source: Laurie Gasper
#12 Weighing Lana Before I Wormed Her, She’s Still Small Enough To Be Weighed In Kitchen Scales, Maybe I Should Have Used A Bigger Bowl, The Look On Her Face Is Priceless
Image source: Jaqui Larg
#13 Funny Cat Face Of Shock
Image source: Amy Ketchum
#14 Lola Would Like Some Attention
Image source: Lilly Kühl
#15 Funny Cat? I’m A Stunt Kitty!
Image source: Cat lovers
#16 I Think He Enjoyed His Kitten Soup
Image source: Emily Blair
#17 This Is Biscuit
Image source: Alyson Luckett
#18 She Had No Idea Why I Was Laughing At Her Soo Much!! The Piece Of Grass Stayed On Her Face For Almost Half An Hour Silly Baby
Image source: Michelle Ducharme
#19 Dorito
Image source: Angel-David Ibacache
#20 Teeeefs Meezer Teefs
Image source: Laurie Gasper
#21 Hapten Is All Smiles After His Neuter Surgery
Image source: Cindy Engel
#22 Pendalaton Wants To Know Who Is Ready For The Weekend???
Image source: Kitties n K9s Professional Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
#23 What Cat Doesn’t Want A Piece Of Pizza?!?
Image source: Laurie Gasper
#24 Jon Snow. He Knows Nothing
Image source: Nathaniel James Jiskra
#25 He Does Not Want To Be Touched
Image source: Isaac Farm
#26 She Is Beauty. She Is Grace. She Is Bella Fluffy Face!
Image source: Caitlyn Cunningham
#27 Mmmchickins Lol
Image source: Laurie Gasper
#28 When You Tell Your Cat No More Cat Nip
Image source: Misty Richardson
#29 Velvet Being Cute On Her Egg Carton
Image source: Drew MacLean
#30 That Time I Startled Tupelo When He Was In The Box
Image source: Laurie Gasper
#31 I Can Pull A Funny Cat Face Even While Asleep!
Image source: Mona Reinvik
#32 Not Only Does One Of My Cats Make Weird Faces Rutabaga Also Sits Weird As Well
Image source: Mya Coach
#33 Gonna Be The Next Angry Cat Meme
Image source: Ashton Harber
#34 Funny Or Angry?
Image source: Becki Price
#35 Not Sure What Disney Knows That I Don’t
Image source: Boutique Cattery
#36 Nathaniel James Jiskra
Image source: Laurie Gasper
#37 Dorito
Image source: Angel-David Ibacache
#38 Her Name Is Maeve
Image source: Gavin O'Broin
#39 Ramone At His Finest
Image source: Felicia Cabello
#40 Cat In The Baby Monitor
Image source: Edward Basurto
#41 Ma I’m Sick Of Your Crap Give Me Some Food
Image source: Kirstyn Marie
#42 Big Stretch
Image source: Elizabeth Soriano
#43 I Didn’t Do It, Ma! You Can’t Prove Anything!
Image source: Stephanie Clark Box
#44 My Big Boy Stache
Image source: Barbie Heydweiller
#45 Show Me Your Cats Licking Themselves, This Is My Daisy
Image source: Caitlyn Davis
#46 Snickers Fell Asleep Next To The Window
Image source: Jessica Causey
#47 My Partner Caught This Picture Of Both Of Us Making A Funny Face. The Stink Gremlin Is Named Bailey. This Is His Stank Face, Much More Impressive Than Mine
Image source: Adam Logan
#48 Big Yawn Or Big Repulse? Our Newest Addition; Catfish (Aka Miss Squish-Fish Sammich)
Image source: Jennifer Debo Dearborn
#49 I Caught The Teefs!!
Image source: Vanessa Provencal
#50 That Face You Make When New Halloween Decor Is Being Displayed In Stores!
Image source: Laurie Gasper
