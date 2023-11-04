Meet The Voice Cast Of The Super Mario Bros Movie

Based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise The Super Mario Bros Movie is an animated adventure comedy film. The movie was released in theatres in the United States on April 5, 2023. The 2023 hit is not the only Super Mario movie released based on the video game, the two other Super Mario movies are, Super Mario Bros: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach! released in 1986 and The Super Mario Bros released in 1993. However, none has achieved nearly half the success as the latest movie based on the video game franchise.
The film follows the tales of Italian-American brothers Mario and Luigi, who are also plumbers living in Brooklyn. Their lives change forever when they are accidentally transported to an alternate world and are caught up in the middle of a battle between the Mushroom Kingdom and the Koopas. The Super Mario Bros Movie was a huge box office success, one of the most successful movies released in 2023. The film grossed over $1 billion worldwide against a $100 million budget. It achieved several feats following its release among which include the second-highest-grossing film of 2023, the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film, and the highest-grossing film based on a video game. The film also became the third-highest-grossing animated film. The Super Mario Bros Movie featured an ensemble voice-over cast, let’s take a look at some of them.
Chris Pratt As Mario
Born June 21, 1979, Christopher Michael Pratt is an American actor. Famously known for his portrayal as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt played the lead role of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a struggling plumber from Brooklyn, who is accidentally transported to an alternate world and embarks on a quest to save his brother. Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris, the couple had a child together before their divorce in 2018.
The following year, he got married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of veteran American actor Mr Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pratt and Schwarzenegger have two daughters together. The former has also appeared in several notable movies and animations such as films Wanted, Jennifer’s Body, Zero Dark Thirty, The Magnificent Seven, Passengers, The Tomorrow War, The Lego Movie, and Onward. Pratt also gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy.
Charlie Day As Luigi
In The Super Mario Bros Movie, Charles Peckham Day plays the role of Luigi, Mario’s younger brother, whom Bowser captures. Born February 9, 1976, Day is an American actor, writer, producer, and podcaster. As a producer he has worked on some well-known projects such as the comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Day was also featured in the Sitcom as Charlie Kelly. He also co-created The Cool Kids and the Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest. As an actor, Day is best known for his role as biologist Dr. Newton Geiszler in the science-fiction movie Pacific Rim, and its sequel Pacific Rim Uprising. He also appeared in the comedy movie Horrible Bosses and its sequel Horrible Bosses 2. He is also known for his voice-over roles in notable animations such as Monsters University, and The Lego Movie film franchise from 2014 to 2019.
Jack Black As Bowser
Grammy award winner Thomas Jacob “Jack” Black is an American actor, comedian, and musician. Notable for his works in animated movies, black is also the lead vocalist of the band Tenacious D. The band which was formed in 1994 won the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2015. Some of Black’s most notable works include his appearance in movies such as School of Rock, King Kong, Tropic Thunder, Goosebumps, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. He has also performed voice roles in some notable movies such as Ice Age, Shark Tale, and the Kung Fu Panda franchise.
Anya Taylor-Joy As Princess Peach
Born on 16 April 1996, Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy is an award-winning actress. She voices the role of Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros Movie as the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, she entered the world of the Mushroom Kingdom as an infant and was raised by the Toads. Taylor- Joy had her breakthrough role in the horror film The Witch. She has also made appearances in the fifth and sixth seasons of the crime drama Peaky Blinders, she also starred as Emma Woodhouse in the period drama Emma, which gained her a Golden Globe Award nomination. She also appeared in the hit Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. A role that won her a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as receiving a nomination for an Emmy Award.
Keegan-Michael Key As Toad
Keegan-Michael Key is an actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. In The Super Mario Bros Movie Key voices as the Toad, a humanoid with a mushroom-like head, who also resides in the Mushroom Kingdom, Toad also aspires to go on his first real adventure with Mario and Princess Peach. Key is an Emmy Award winner for his appearance and co-creation of Comedy Central’s sketch series Key & Peele. Some of Key’s other voice-over works include animations such as The Lego Movie, the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Storks, The Angry Birds Movie, The Star, and Wendell & Wild.
Seth Rogen As Donkey Kong
Seth Aaron Rogen is an award-winning Canadian actor, comedian, and filmmaker. Rogen voiced the role of Donkey Kong a gorilla and heir to the throne of the Jungle Kingdom in The Super Mario Bros Movie. As a writer, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Rogen is also known for his voice roles in animated films such as the Kung Fu Panda trilogy, Sausage Party, Shrek the Third, Monsters vs. Aliens, Horton Hears a Who!, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and The Lion King