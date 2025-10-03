“Same Love, Different Decade”: 60 Comparison Pics Of How People Looked Back Then And Now (New Pics)

by

For many, the thought of aging and time slipping by can feel scary. But it doesn’t have to be when you see it as a chance to grow wiser, collect new memories, and share the journey with your loved ones.

The subreddit Past And Present Pics captures that perfectly. It’s full of side-by-side comparisons of people through the years, often decades apart, and they’re wonderfully wholesome. Scroll down to see them all and take comfort in the reminder that things usually turn out how they’re meant to.

#1 2001 At 26 vs. 2019 At 44 With The Queen (Haley 2001-2021)

Image source: ye_olde_barn_cat

#2 10 Years And 3 Kids Later

Image source: pixiedustfairystuff

#3 19 Going On 39, Lots Of Changes In 20yr. Still Like Wheels Though, Just Rolling A Different Set Nowadays

Image source: radiusvieux

#4 My Wife And I Met At Hot Topic 20 Years Ago

Image source: 1delta_10tango

#5 60 Years Between

Image source: Whankers

#6 Lifting My Brother Over The Years

Image source: Meditative_Rose78

#7 My Wife And I, 25 Years Ago And Now.. Going On 23 Years Of Marriage

Image source: jhanks82

#8 66 Years Between Pictures

Image source: mengel6345

#9 Best Friends For Life ❤️

Image source: itsmekarinas

#10 My Great Grandpa (1945) And Me (2023)

Image source: FunkaWhatNow

#11 My Wife And I In 8th Grade And Now At 45&46

Image source: Boknowsnada

#12 My Dad And His Friends In 1886 And 2021

Image source: Cocacolonoscopy

#13 Celebrating 16 Years Free Of Alcohol’s Grip On Me… Healthier And Happier Without It! (Pics: 2008 And 2025)

Image source: notawildaccount

#14 2019-2025. 26 To 32 Years Old

Image source: Mundane-Winter-8935

#15 Me And My Beautiful Mother Over The Past 10 Years

Image source: brokeboi2246

#16 Me In 5th Grade; Me Now, Age 39

Image source: FragrantObligation64

#17 61 Years Apart

Image source: Ok_Coconut_3364

#18 34 Years Today

Image source: Any_A-name67

#19 My Wife And I With Our First Cat In 1986, And Our First Dog A Couple Of Years Back

Image source: barriedalenick

#20 Years May Pass, But We Still Know How To Recreate The Chaos Perfectly

Image source: PetalStreamStories

#21 My Husband, 1995 And 2025

Image source: HadeanMonolith

#22 Me And My Son In 1998 And 2020

Image source: Unlegally_blonde

#23 [4]——[27]——[41]

Image source: Low_Map7890

#24 17 Years And 4 Kids Later

Image source: PunkyJ88

#25 Evolution Of My Dad (1976-2025)

Image source: silxicon

#26 We Met In A Chat Room In 2002, Married 7/11/10 And Still Going Strong In 2025

Image source: Meditative_Rose78

#27 Met My Amazing Wife In Elementary School In 1996. Here We Are 29 Years Later. An Adventure Of A Lifetime

Image source: Guerrilla032

#28 23 Years Of Friendship

Image source: laniekat7

#29 Me (Left) And My Boo In 2012 And Last Week ♥️

Image source: catpunsfreakmeowt

#30 Newlyweds 15 Years Later

Image source: Timmeaahh

#31 Me In 1981 (18)/Me In 2025 (62)

Image source: ciaomain

#32 1969 And 2024

Image source: Jackiedhmc

#33 Now And Then

Image source: pocketvirgin

#34 Married 42 Years Today!

Image source: Runningman1961

#35 Me And My Dad 1995-2025

Image source: Alikhaleesi

#36 Me And My Dad 1999 – 2024

Image source: BackToGuac

#37 Some Friendships Are Built To Last A Lifetime

Image source: sebastian_204

#38 Trying On My Prom Dress Almost 10 Years Later

Image source: Forest_Froggie

#39 Same Love, Different Decade ❤️❤️

Image source: Professional-Test-62

#40 Me Over The Years

Image source: pwned008

#41 1989 vs. 2025 – 36 Years And Still Going Strong

Image source: __Art__Vandalay__

#42 Me And The Boy 35 Years Apart

Image source: pig2market

#43 2012 To 2025

Image source: missyceb

#44 Senior Yearbook Photo (2015) And Today

Image source: Salt-Bonus-7862

#45 2015 To 2025

Image source: UnwieldyWombat

#46 2014-2025

Image source: they_call_me_slug

#47 Grandfather As A Boy And Now

Image source: anyasdcs

#48 My Sister And I – 50 Years Later

Image source: barriedalenick

#49 My Cousin And I Were Raised Like Brothers. He’s Still The Closest Person To Me In My Life. (Age 1,8,17,56)

Image source: LowerEngineering9999

#50 1985 To 2025

Image source: MuricaAndBeer

#51 My Brother And I 10 Years Apart

Image source: Life_Yam_4790

#52 2005 vs. 2015 (X-Mas Present To Our Parents)

Image source: TheLionQueen1997

#53 Me And My Cousin (More Of A Brother Than Cousin) The Dynamic Duo For Life

Image source: LowerEngineering9999

#54 27 Years Between These Photos

Image source: EclecticEthic

#55 My Mom In Her Wedding Dress (1989) And Me Wearing It As My Reception Dress (2025)

Image source: Forest_Froggie

#56 20 Years Of Being A Bridesmaid! 10 Times! Please Enjoy!

Image source: yummie4mytummie

#57 2011 – 2019 – 2025

Image source: BedSubstantial9304

#58 15 Years, Two Kids And An Entirely Different Life Between Photos

Image source: spartafury

#59 In Honour Of My Parent’s 30th Wedding Anniversary

Image source: Chance_Business5139

#60 2008 (21 Y/O) 2025 (39 Y/O)

Image source: multicolouredsorbet

