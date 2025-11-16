Hey Pandas, What Childhood Food Do You Re-Visit As An Adult? (Closed)

What food from your childhood do you keep revisiting? And especially the food that is considered ‘poor’? With which food do you have a secret love relationship? Share bellow.
#1
Fish Fingers. Specifically, Fish Finger Sandwiches. I had those once every three weeks, topped with ketchup and butter! Typically in a pink bowl which has one side melted due to being too close to a candle one time. Oh, the nostalgia!
#2
1. Tuna sandwiches
2. Canned chicken noodle soup
3. Those little yogurt melts from the baby section (yes I still eat those. Don’t judge me.)
#3
38 yo and I still get lunchables every week in my grocery list
#4
Saltine crackers, Kraft American Cheese, and Chef Boyardee
#5
French toast, made with a plain batch loaf (as available in Ireland and Scotland). Unfortunately I’m in England and can’t have it very often.
#6
I grew up next to a Mexican grocery store. I still love the cheap Mexican candy. Tamarind spoons and duvalin are my soft spots. Sponch is amazing to.
#7
At 41 yrs old, I still love Fruit by Foot. Just got a box at Sams this week.
#8
‘S**t on a Shingle’, creamed chip beef is on toast, from scratch. My mom wasn’t the best cook (but I appreciate all she’s done). Anyway, SOAS was the one thing she could cook well. Me and her were the only ones that liked it, my brothers did not, so it was just for her and me. She made it every time I was sick or when my brothers were out, just any time it seemed like a good occasion for mother daughter time. I make it once in a while now but it’s never as good as hers.
#9
Pancakes with sausage gravy. I know, I know . . . biscuits. But dudes, pancakes are tender and the gravy soaks into them and it’s just so perfect. My dad made this our whole lives. It’s a treasured family comfort food.
#10
i’m not even an adult, but it would probably be annie’s mac-n-cheese… best comfort food in the universe
#11
Monte cristos!!!
#12
Boiled eggs and soldiers, even at 45, this will also be my childhood favourite that I now use as comfort food.
#13
Homemade egg fried rice with a side of chicky nuggies.
#14
Fruit roll ups!!
#15
Mac and cheese
#16
Crackers and cheese. Peanut butter sandwich. Mac and cheese. Grill cheese.
#17
Marie Callender chicken pot pie
#18
Gogurts.
#19
There is this one food combo my best friend and I used to make when we were like 7 or 8. It’s just a block of gouda cut into cubes, lyons (meat sausage) also in cubes mixed with tomate paste (the cheap one from the tube). We called it salad and recently had it again just for fun and nostalgia… It wasn’t as delicious as we remembered but it was fun revisiting a childhood memory.
