Photographer Captures The Soul Of The Forest With His Unbelievably Intimate Animal Shots

21-year-old Finish photographer Konsta Punkka takes breathtaking pictures of nature and lifestyle. We’ve written about him previously, but just can’t seem to get enough of his photos of wild animals. Punkka manages to capture the animals from so close, it’s unbelievable. His secret? He brings snacks to the photoshoots and feeds them to the animals.
“The feeding thing in my photographs is more like a thing I want to show to the people, that the animals trust me and they allow me to get really close to them. I don’t feed these guys much, just a few peanuts to get them stay close to me to take the shots”, Punkka told Bored Panda.
