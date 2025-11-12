Photographer And Body Painter Turn Model Into Sally From The Nightmare Before Christmas

The nightmare before Christmas is a timeless classic. It so happens that to also be an all-time favorite of Masha Models. When she came to Rudy Campos and me and spoke to us about turning into her favorite character Sally, we jumped at the chance.

So a little bit of pain, a bikini that looks like Sally’s dress and a photoshoot later our mission was accomplished. A behind the scenes video is also included! Hope you enjoy!

More info: youtube.com

Behind the Scenes Video of the Photoshoot – It got late, and we got silly.

