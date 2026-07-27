‘Seinfeld’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From the 8.9 IMDb-Rated Comedy Classic

Few sitcoms created a financial machine as strange and powerful as Seinfeld. The NBC classic famously described itself as a show about nothing, but the money behind it became anything but small. Syndication, streaming rights, DVD sales, licensing, stand-up tours, production ownership, and post-show careers turned the series into one of television’s richest comedy empires. The biggest fortunes did not come only from screen time, either. Some actors earned through iconic recurring characters, while the real financial giants profited from ownership, creation, and long-term business control.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth, not just money earned directly from Seinfeld. That means sitcom salaries, syndication participation, stand-up income, producing, voice work, hosting, later television roles, and business deals all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Seinfeld cast members and key creative figures who appear to have profited the most from the comedy classic.
10. Estelle Harris
Estelle Harris became unforgettable as Estelle Costanza, George’s explosive mother and one of the loudest parental forces in sitcom history. She did not need constant screen time to leave damage behind. Every appearance brought yelling, guilt, panic, and the exact family pressure that explained why George Costanza was such a wreck. Harris made Estelle feel extreme without losing the recognizable truth inside the character.
Her estimated estate value is much lower than the main cast and creators, but that reflects role size rather than impact. Harris also built strong voice-acting income, especially through Toy Story as Mrs. Potato Head, along with other television and film work. Seinfeld gave her one of the most quoted recurring sitcom roles of the 1990s, and her voice made the Costanza household impossible to forget.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Estelle Harris
|$5 million – $10 million
|
|Harris ranks tenth because her role was recurring, but Estelle Costanza became one of the show’s most memorable family characters.
9. Wayne Knight
Wayne Knight turned Newman into one of the most famous sitcom enemies ever created. Newman was not just Jerry’s neighbor. He was petty, theatrical, resentful, strangely poetic, and always one scene away from treating mail delivery like organized crime. Knight gave the character a villainous grandeur that made every “Hello, Newman” moment feel bigger than the actual situation.
Knight’s estimated wealth comes from far more than one role. He worked steadily across film, television, and voice acting, with memorable parts in Jurassic Park, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and multiple animated projects. Seinfeld remains the role most viewers instantly associate with him, but his financial picture reflects a long character-actor career. Newman gave him immortality, while the rest of his résumé helped build the money around it.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Wayne Knight
|$8 million – $12 million
|
|Knight ranks here because Newman became iconic, but his fortune also depends on decades of steady supporting and voice work.
8. Jerry Stiller
Jerry Stiller gave the series one of its greatest late-arriving forces as Frank Costanza. Frank was rage, confusion, pride, cheapness, and grievance compressed into one father. Stiller’s delivery turned ordinary family arguments into full-scale war. He made Festivus, “serenity now,” and George’s childhood trauma feel like pieces of a whole damaged household rather than isolated jokes.
Stiller’s estimated estate value reflects a long comedy career that stretched far beyond Seinfeld. He had already worked for decades, and after Frank Costanza, he gained another major sitcom role on The King of Queens. That second long-running hit matters financially because it gave him a major late-career income stream. His place in this ranking is built on longevity, sitcom history, and two different generations knowing him for two different classic comedy dads.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jerry Stiller
|$12 million – $18 million
|
|Stiller ranks eighth because Frank Costanza added huge sitcom visibility to an already long comedy career.
7. John O’Hurley
John O’Hurley made J. Peterman one of the strangest recurring bosses in sitcom history. The character worked because O’Hurley played him with absolute literary seriousness. Peterman described clothes, travel, desire, and office problems like he was narrating an epic adventure. That inflated style made Elaine’s workplace scenes feel completely different from the rest of the show’s New York chaos.
O’Hurley’s estimated wealth reflects acting, hosting, voice work, business ventures, theater, and public appearances. Seinfeld gave him the role that most permanently attached his name to pop culture, but he also became known for Family Feud, stage work, and other media projects. He ranks above several recurring actors because he converted Peterman’s popularity into a broader public persona that lasted long after the sitcom ended.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|John O’Hurley
|$12 million – $20 million
|
|O’Hurley ranks seventh because Peterman became a cult favorite, and he built additional wealth through hosting and stage work.
6. Patrick Warburton
Patrick Warburton became one of the show’s most perfectly cast recurring players as David Puddy. Puddy was deadpan, blunt, weirdly loyal, and almost aggressively simple. Warburton’s voice and stillness made him funny before he even delivered a line. His relationship with Elaine gave the show one of its best late-series romantic disasters because Puddy could be both harmless and impossible at the same time.
Warburton ranks high among recurring names because his post-Seinfeld career became extremely valuable. Voice acting turned into a major income lane, especially through Family Guy, along with other animated projects, commercials, sitcoms, and film roles. Puddy gave him one of his most beloved live-action characters, but his fortune is built on voice work and steady television presence. He is one of the best examples of a supporting Seinfeld actor who converted a small role into long-term career power.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Patrick Warburton
|$20 million – $35 million
|
|Warburton ranks sixth because Puddy became iconic, while voice acting created a much larger long-term income base.
5. Michael Richards
Michael Richards turned Kramer into one of the most physically distinctive sitcom characters ever. Kramer’s entrances, body language, schemes, panic, and strange confidence made him the show’s wild-card engine. Richards’ performance was so central to the series that Kramer became one of the defining comedy characters of the 1990s. The role brought awards, fame, and massive recognition.
Financially, Richards benefited from main-cast salaries and the show’s long CC, but he ranks below several co-stars because his post-show career slowed dramatically. His public controversy damaged later opportunities, and he never built the kind of second major act that Julia Louis-Dreyfus or Jerry Seinfeld did. Still, the sitcom itself created a major fortune. Kramer’s value to Seinfeld was enormous, even if Richards’ later earning power never matched the character’s original cultural impact.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Michael Richards
|$30 million – $50 million
|
|Richards ranks fifth because Kramer made him wealthy, but his post-show career did not expand like the top earners.
4. Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander played George Costanza, arguably the show’s most complete comic creation. George was cheap, insecure, dishonest, angry, cowardly, ambitious, resentful, and weirdly relatable. Alexander gave him precision. Every lie, outburst, fake job, doomed romance, and humiliation had a rhythm that made George feel pathetic and brilliant at once. The show would not have worked the same way without him.
Alexander’s estimated wealth reflects main-cast sitcom money, Broadway work, voice acting, directing, commercials, guest roles, and decades of live performance. He did not become the richest cast member because he did not own the show and did not create a massive second television empire. But financially, George still made him one of sitcom history’s biggest winners. His role remains one of the strongest examples of an actor becoming permanently identified with a character and still building a broad career around that fame.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jason Alexander
|$50 million – $75 million
|
|Alexander ranks fourth because George made him one of the most recognizable sitcom actors ever, though ownership money stayed with the creators.
3. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus ranks far above the other supporting cast because Elaine Benes became only one chapter in a historically successful comedy career. Elaine was sharp, selfish, physical, petty, stylish, and completely able to stand with the men without becoming the show’s conscience. Louis-Dreyfus made her one of the greatest sitcom characters ever, then did something even harder: she followed it with more major television wins.
Her estimated fortune reflects Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Veep, producing, film work, voice roles, endorsements, and long-term industry value. She is also often discussed in connection with family wealth, but her personal entertainment career is already massive on its own. Among performers from the show, she is the clearest post-Seinfeld success story. Elaine made her a sitcom icon, and Veep proved she could dominate television again without the old ensemble around her.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Julia Louis-Dreyfus
|$250 million – $350 million
|
|Louis-Dreyfus ranks third because Elaine launched one of the strongest post-sitcom careers in modern television comedy.
2. Larry David
Larry David is one of the biggest financial winners because he did not simply act in the world of Seinfeld. He co-created it, wrote its comic DNA, and held the kind of ownership participation that turns a hit show into generational money. George Costanza was famously shaped by David’s own anxieties and social rage, which means his influence is embedded all over the series even when he was not on-screen.
David’s estimated fortune comes from syndication, streaming rights, writing, producing, and another legendary comedy career through Curb Your Enthusiasm. That second show reinforced his personal brand as one of television’s most important comedy minds. He ranks second because the financial gap between creator ownership and actor salary is enormous. The main cast became rich. David became one of the people who owned the machine.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Larry David
|$400 million – $500 million
|
|David ranks second because creator ownership gave him a much larger financial upside than regular cast salary ever could.
1. Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld is the clear No. 1 because the entire empire carries his name and because his wealth was built from multiple huge income streams. He starred in the show, co-created it, shaped its stand-up framing, and became the public face of one of the most profitable sitcoms ever made. That combination gave him earning power that no other on-screen cast member could match.
His estimated fortune comes from sitcom ownership participation, syndication, streaming deals, stand-up touring, specials, books, producing, and the long commercial value of the Seinfeld brand itself. The show made the cast rich, but it made Jerry Seinfeld almost uniquely wealthy in television comedy. In terms of who truly profited from the 8.9 IMDb-rated classic, there is no real contest. The biggest winner was the man whose name became the product, the brand, and the billion-dollar comedy engine.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Jerry Seinfeld
|$900 million – $1.1 billion
|
|Seinfeld ranks first because starring, co-creating, and retaining major financial upside made him the show’s biggest winner by far.
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