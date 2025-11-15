Hey Pandas, Create A Superhero And Post The Result Here (Closed)

The rules are simple: make up a superhero with any name, backstory, outfit, and powers of your choice. Then draw them! You can do it on paper or on digital software to make it look more realistic. Be original and be creative!
#1 This Is Eldora! Her Powers Are: Flight, Super Strength And She Is Able To Control Fire And Light!
#2 Drew This A While Ago, It’s A Bird Person I Guess
#3 Tried To Draw A Hero, Don’t Really Like It
#4 No One Come After Me Pls. It’s Horrible But I Did The Best I Could🥲
