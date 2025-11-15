We Are A Small Cat Rescue Shelter, And Here’s An Update On Our 200 Cat House

As in the previous article, we are two siblings, a brother, and a sister and we pay from our own pocket to save and nurture over 230 homeless, abandoned, and very sick cats and 13 dogs.
Any help you can offer would mean a lot as we are always running out of food and medicine.
Both me and my sister work full-time jobs, and sustain this with every cent we have.
We are a registered Animal rights group and respond to the most desperate cases. Asociație non-profit Furever Home (CIF 43049903) Please if you can help us save more lives!
Paypal : fureverhome.romania@gmail.com
Cont euro bancar
RO0 5RNCB02221 681 7343000 3
Cod rapid: RNCBROBU
More info: patreon.com | romaniacatrescue.com | Facebook
The tiny 230 cat house
Just a bunch of nosy cats
Labuta, the tomcat that was brought to us like this, he needs an expensive surgery
Icy made a miraculous recovery!
Cat room with a lot of unfortunately sick cats
Best cat toy ever, a bunch of straw bales
Mauled by tigers
The sibling that was also rescued
Rescued puppy during the winter
One of the pregnant rescued cats from all that garbage
A horrible place where we rescued +15 cats
Yard Tour
The cat yard
House Tour
