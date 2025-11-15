We Are A Small Cat Rescue Shelter, And Here’s An Update On Our 200 Cat House

As in the previous article, we are two siblings, a brother, and a sister and we pay from our own pocket to save and nurture over 230 homeless, abandoned, and very sick cats and 13 dogs.

Any help you can offer would mean a lot as we are always running out of food and medicine.

Both me and my sister work full-time jobs, and sustain this with every cent we have.

We are a registered Animal rights group and respond to the most desperate cases. Asociație non-profit Furever Home (CIF 43049903) Please if you can help us save more lives!

Paypal : fureverhome.romania@gmail.com

Cont euro bancar

RO0 5RNCB02221 681 7343000 3

Cod rapid: RNCBROBU

More info: patreon.com | romaniacatrescue.com | Facebook

The tiny 230 cat house

Just a bunch of nosy cats

Labuta, the tomcat that was brought to us like this, he needs an expensive surgery

Icy made a miraculous recovery!

Cat room with a lot of unfortunately sick cats

Best cat toy ever, a bunch of straw bales

Mauled by tigers

The sibling that was also rescued

Rescued puppy during the winter

One of the pregnant rescued cats from all that garbage

A horrible place where we rescued +15 cats

Yard Tour

The cat yard

House Tour

