I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

by

The thin space which meets both sides, the bad and good, black and white, two opposites which live together yet are so different. LINE is the borderline between two different worlds. In my eyes, LINE is a metaphor for our world. Through my abstract body art, I want to highlight the thinness of the difference between these worlds.

Can we really see the beauty of one side without meeting the other one? The white is never white without black and the opposite.

I created these illusion drawings on the human body by painting dark parts on their bodies copying lines of the background. There is no photo manipulation in these works of art. Only body painting.

More info: Instagram

#1

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#2

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#3

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#4

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#5

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#6

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#7

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#8

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#9

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#10

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#11

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#12

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#13

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

#14

I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photograph Polish Birds
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet the Cast of “Sneaky Pete”
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2018
Remember When Barbara Walters Told the Kardashians They Lack Talent?
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2023
I’m 16 Years Old, And I’m On A Mission To Collect 10,000 Handmade Holiday Cards For The Elderly
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Crochet Tiny Superheroes And Carry Them With Me So They’d Save My Day
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Barbarians Should be Returning to Netflix in 2022
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.