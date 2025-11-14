I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting

The thin space which meets both sides, the bad and good, black and white, two opposites which live together yet are so different. LINE is the borderline between two different worlds. In my eyes, LINE is a metaphor for our world. Through my abstract body art, I want to highlight the thinness of the difference between these worlds.
Can we really see the beauty of one side without meeting the other one? The white is never white without black and the opposite.
I created these illusion drawings on the human body by painting dark parts on their bodies copying lines of the background. There is no photo manipulation in these works of art. Only body painting.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
