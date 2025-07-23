Has Larry David Retired Following Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?

Larry David bid farewell to the fictional version of himself in 2024. While many have hoped that this wouldn’t be the end, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 was heavily-marketed as the final season. Since then, there has been no talk of another season.
However, Larry David has not announced his retirement. But he also hasn’t announced any new projects. So, what is he up to and are their breadcrumbs of another potential project being left around Tinseltown?
What Has Larry David Been Up To Since Curb Your Enthusiasm?
While he may have stated that he feels almost ready for a nursing home, Larry David is known to quietly tinker away at projects while keeping them hush from the entertainment world until they’re ready for production. In Curb Your Enthusiasm, David portrays a fictionalized and exaggerated version of himself. However, there are some traits of the character that he admits he possesses himself. The first one is that he will not take notes. This means that he ensures every project he works on grants him full creative freedom. So, if another project is on the way, it’s more than safe to say it will be as unique as Curb Your Enthusiasm. But has he retired?
Typically, when creatives retire, they announce it – something Larry David has not yet done. They also tend to stop doing press or interviews, whereas David has actually ramped things up in that department. For a long time, he admitted to hating interviews and press junkets. However, recently he has been appearing in many popular podcasts such as Conan O’Brien‘s Team Coco Podcast, and Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade. Since the final season of Curb, he has also made a string of public appearances on talkshows like Today, The Rich Eisen Show, and The Howard Stern Show. So, it’s clear that he is seeking to maintain his public image which potentially alludes to another show or movie sometime soon.
In September 2024, David also embarked upon a live tour. The show was an informal discussion about his time on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and everything in between. Although he didn’t give anything away around the notion of a new project, he didn’t say he was retiring either. And let’s not forget, Larry David was a writer before he was an actor. So, he could be scribing something quietly behind the scenes that he may not even star in.
HBO Aren’t Finished With Larry Just Yet
Larry David enjoyed a very fruitful and relaxed relationship with HBO during Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 24 year run. The actor/comedian was pretty much given free reins, often taking extended bouts between filming to pursue other things. He has took his writing and acting talents to the stage with his play Fish in the Dark, and worked on the TV movie Clear History, which he wrote and starred in. During other breaks from Curb, he was simply enjoying some time off. However, HBO have never pushed him into another season of the show, knowing he will come back if and when he is ready. But with Curb Your Enthusiasm now officially over, there have been hints that David will return to HBO for something brand new.
In March 2025, Head of Comedy at HBO Amy Gravitt told Deadline that she has been in contact with Larry David since the show ended. Initially, she tried to convince him to do another season but he seems dead-set on leaving the fictional Larry behind. However, she said: “It seems like he’s got some ideas for me.” As of yet, nobody knows what the project is, but we do know that David is a fountain of ideas. In fact, any of the shows his Curb character comes up with in the series would suffice, but fans are begging for something else. Most notably, a Leon Black (J.B. Smoove) spinoff.
The continuing misadventures of Leon have been hinted at frequently and many fans have responded well. Shortly after Curb ended in 2024, showrunner Jeff Schaffer explained how he still shares an office building with David and that ideas are flying around all of the time. He then said: “Larry’s not done. If comedy were beer, he’s a master brewer. I think he’s going to still make beer, but what are we going to pour it into? I don’t know yet. I’ve definitely been chatting with J.B., who has a million ideas. I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Leon. I don’t know how or when, but Leon is going to get his.” Although the show would be Leon’s vehicle, there’s no way Larry won’t appear from time to time.
