Woman Is Shocked When SIL Starts Moving Her Stuff Into Their Guest Bedroom, Kicks Her Out

Some of our relatives have this super power of being a nuisance. They can effortlessly steer conversations toward controversial topics, share unsolicited advice, or, as Reddit user Prestigious_Nose_188‘s sister-in-law, show up unannounced.
In fact, her surprise visits got so frequent, that she was popping up almost every other day. However, when the Redditor told her to stop, the woman started turning to other family members for support, spreading lies, and the whole thing quickly blew way out proportion.
This woman got very annoyed with her sister-in-law who wouldn’t stop coming over unannounced
So she tried to get her to stop
Now, almost all of her in-laws are against her
Even though it sounds like she did nothing wrong
Anita A. Chlipala, LMFT, founder of Relationship Reality 312 in Chicago, thinks people always have a reason for why they do what they do.
She believes the following five types of sisters-in-law are pretty much the worst there are:
Judging from the Reddit post, the woman’s sister-in-law seems to fall into the third category.
The recipe to having a healthy relationship with your in-law is often to not force it. As psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb counsels a reader at The Atlantic, you don’t have to be best friends to see each other positively and create a loving family.
Sadly, it sounds that Prestigious_Nose_188’s SIL wasn’t even trying and was just thinking about herself.
As her story went viral, the woman provided more information on the situation in an edit of the post and its comments
People who read what happened unanimously said it’s the sister-in-law who’s out of line here
