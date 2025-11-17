30 Of The Most Amusing And Ridiculous Moments Ever Captured By Google Maps (New Pics)

You don’t fully realize how peculiar our world is until you start using the internet. It’s not just the memes that you might find on social media that are strange—real life is pretty bizarre, too! And some of that weirdness gets immortalized in the places that you might least expect: on Google Earth and Google Maps.

That’s where the ‘Weird Google Earth’ project comes in. It curates some of the funniest, oddest, and most mysterious snaps that people stumble upon using the two tools, and it makes Planet Earth seem like Alice’s Wonderland. Scroll down to see the world from a bunch of new perspectives. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics and follow the WGE socials if you enjoy their content!

Nik Ianevitch, the founder and curator of ‘Weird Google Earth,’ was kind enough to tell Bored Panda about the project. Check out our full interview with him below!

More info: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | WeirdGoogleEarth.com

#1 “Smile Into The Camera”. Location: Fenning-Siedlung, Austria

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#2 “Party Animals”. Location: Enzing, Austria

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#3 “Standing Cat”. Location: Henndorf Am Wallersee, Austria

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#4 “Robin Hood”. Location: Nottingham, England

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#5 “Busted”. Location: Piaquara, Brazil

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#6 “Hidey Spidey”. Location: Manchester, England

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#7 “Dab With Style”. Location: Victoria, Australia

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#8 “Serpent D’ocean”. Location: Saint-Brevin-Les-Pins, France

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#9 “Confessions To The Chicken Farmer”. Location: Newbury, New Hampshire, USA

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#10 “Italy-Ception”. Location: Umbria, Italy

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#11 “Panda Man”. Location: Lviv, Ukraine

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#12 “Into The Unknown”. Location: Vera Cruz, Mexico

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#13 “Everywhere All At Once”. Location: Occitanie, France

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#14 “Hide And Seek This Face”. Location: Palma, Spain

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#15 “Baegaebong Hotel”. Location: Samjiyon, North Korea

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#16 “Dog Ritual”. Location: Henndorf Am Wallersee, Austria

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#17 “Devils Marbles”. Location: Warumungu, Australia

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#18 “Giant Spider”. Location: Tainan, Taiwan

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#19 “Magnificent Pier”. Location: Brighton, England

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#20 “Man Hanging Out”. Location: Prague, Czech Republic

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#21 “Skull Shore”. Location: Biliran, Philippines

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#22 “Hanging On”. Location: Michalow, Poland

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#23 “Sunken Car”. Location: Creole, Louisiana, USA

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#24 “Penguin Season”. Location: Danco Island, Antarctica

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#25 “Penguins Crossing”. Location: Oamaru, New Zealand

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#26 “Battle Of The Century”. Location: Drummondville, Quebec, Canada

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#27 “Abandoned City Of Pripyat”. Location: Pripyat, Ukraine

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#28 “Sus Street”. Location: Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#29 “Childhood Nostalgia”. Location: Tijuana, Mexico

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#30 “Windowless Home”. Location: North Adams, Massachusetts, USA

Image source: Weird Google Earth

#31 What A Delightful Surprise

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

